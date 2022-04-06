2022 Minus 400 Hard Enduro – Day 2 Report

The penultimate day of the 2022 Minus 400 saw Sherco Factory Racing’s Wade Young lead the field home on the shortened course as extreme heat and sandstorms added to the challenge. Young and Mario Roman made it a Sherco 1-2, with Day 1 winner Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt third.

Billy Bolt may have led the way at the end of day one at the opening round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship in Israel, but it was the turn of Sherco Factory Racing to top the time sheets on day two.

As temperatures soared to extreme levels in the Dead Sea region, South African Young showed that he’s more than capable when the going gets hot. The Sherco rider was on flying form around the 18-kilometre long course – modified to suit conditions – and took the win.

Steadily building throughout the event, Roman again showed that he’s a forced to be reckoned with and slotted into a close second behind his teammate Young.

In what is his first competitive outing since injuring his knee during Red Bull Romaniacs in July of 2021, Graham Jarvis (Jarvis Race Team) showed he’s right on pace with a strong fourth, behind Billy Bolt.

The battle for fifth was a tight affair between Poland’s Dominik Olszowy (GASGAS) and David Cyprian (KTM). Olszowy took it by just five seconds from Cyprian.

Action on day two was shortened due to the extreme heat and resultant sandstorm that battered the region. With conditions less than ideal and many of the amateur riders in difficulty due to the close-to 50 degree temperatures, organisers shortened the riding from two laps down to one on safety grounds.

With weather forecasts expecting conditions to ease, racing will resume tomorrow as planned for the third and final day of the Minus 400 with the Minus 400 Main Event.

Results – Minus 400, Day 2