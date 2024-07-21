2024 Pro Motocross Championship

Round Eight – Washougal

The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship made its final trip to the West Coast for the eighth round of the summer campaign, where the scenic surroundings of Washougal MX Park challenged riders under some of the hottest temperatures of the season.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton dominated with his third straight 1-1 effort to capture his fourth 450 Class victory of the season and add to his championship points lead.

In the 250 Class, points leader Haiden Deegan edged out Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle via tiebreaker for the fifth win of the season for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider.

450 Moto One

The opening moto of the afternoon got underway with a massive holeshot for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger, who had a lead of several bike lengths exiting the first turn with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine of Justin Cooper in second and Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence in third. Sexton started outside the top 10 but made quick passes to slot himself into sixth by the completion of the opening lap. Back up front, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson made the pass on Lawrence for third.

As the moto progressed through its midway point the field settled in, but Sexton was mounting a charge. After a pass on Phoenix Racing Honda’s Dylan Ferrandis for fifth, Sexton began to lay down the fastest laps of the moto, which allowed him to close in on the lead group. He caught and passed Anderson for fourth with ease and then set his sights on Lawrence and Cooper, who were in a battle for second. Lawrence made the move on Cooper to take second, then Sexton followed through into third with a little more than 10 minutes to go.

While he looked to keep Sexton at bay, Lawrence went down, which caused him to lose three positions and remount in fifth. Sexton inherited second and looked to erase a near five-second deficit to his teammate with just under 10 minutes remaining. Cooper moved into third, with Anderson fifth.

With two minutes to go Sexton had cut the deficit in half, but Plessinger responded with his quickest laps of the moto. Sexton didn’t relent and continued to increase his pace to inch closer to Plessinger. With three laps to go less than a second separated the teammates. Plessinger then stalled his KTM briefly, which allowed Sexton to get alongside as Plessinger restarted. The momentum allowed Sexton to slip past and pull away from Plessinger.

The championship leader stayed solid through the final laps to capture his sixth straight moto win by 5.3 seconds over Plessinger. Cooper followed in a distant third, with Anderson fourth and Lawrence fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 C Sexton KTM 16 Laps 2 A Plessinger KTM +05.331 3 J Cooper Yam +19.901 4 J Anderson Kaw +36.306 5 H Lawrence Hon +45.098 6 D Ferrandis Hon +1m01.904 7 C Craig Hus +1m13.978 8 F Noren Kaw +1m16.887 9 G Harlan Yam +1m20.138 10 M Stewart Hus +1m34.002 11 M Weltin Yam +1m41.818 12 R Pape GAS +1m50.319 13 H Kullas KTM +1m51.364 14 D Kelley KTM +2m11.365 15 K Chisholm Suz +2m21.385 16 D Wilson Hon +2m33.116 17 M Miller Suz 15 Laps 18 C Park Hon +01.400 19 C Brown Yam +02.390 20 J Short Kaw +05.933 21 S McElrath Suz +09.440 22 B West Yam +11.676 23 Z Williams Hon +26.891 24 B Leith Kaw +43.080 25 L Locurcio GAS +48.094 26 R Floyd Hon +1m03.126 27 S Verhaeghe GAS +1m06.612 28 B Hammond Yam +1m07.730 29 K Epperson Hon +1m56.916 30 H Cordell Hon +2m32.185 31 C Tucker Yam 14 Laps 32 B Ballard Yam +18.737 33 C Cornish Yam +1m40.600 34 P Nicoletti Yam 8 Laps 35 A Rodriguez KTM 7 Laps 36 J Masterpool GAS 5 Laps 37 T Yokosawa Hon +29.536 38 C Eigenmann Yam 4 Laps 39 D Oliveira KTM DNF 40 B Shelly Yam DNF

450 Moto Two

The deciding moto started with Cooper leading the field to the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he gave way to Lawrence briefly until Anderson made a charge to go from third to first in just a few hundred feet. Sexton followed in fourth, while Plessinger started fifth. While Anderson looked to sprint out to a lead, Lawrence strengthened his hold of second as Sexton made his way around Cooper for third.

Five minutes into the moto, Anderson had established a 3.3 second lead on the field, while Lawrence, Sexton, and Plessinger settled into their respective positions. Cooper, meanwhile, encountered misfortune and dropped outside the top 10. As the opening 10 minutes passed, Sexton started to apply pressure on Lawrence for second. The championship rivals battled briefly, but Sexton made the pass stick and set his sights on Anderson, who sat 4.6 seconds ahead. Lawrence then faced pressure from Plessinger in fourth, as the KTM rider was eventually able to make his move into the top three.

As the second half of the moto unfolded, Sexton was able to chip away at Anderson’s advantage, running the fastest laps on the track. With a little more than 10 minutes to go, Sexton closed to within 1.2 seconds of the lead. An outside line opened the door for Sexton to attempt a pass, as he edged ahead on the exit to secure the lead with a little more than eight minutes remaining.

Anderson kept Sexton honest for several laps, but the KTM rider pulled away at the end to cap off another perfect afternoon by 13 seconds over Anderson, who wrapped up his best moto result of the season. Plessinger finished solidly in third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 C Sexton KTM 16 Laps 2 J Anderson Kaw +13.050 3 A Plessinger KTM +23.139 4 H Lawrence Hon +33.166 5 D Ferrandis Hon +39.848 6 M Stewart Hus +40.688 7 J Cooper Yam +1m25.662 8 F Noren Kaw +1m29.406 9 M Weltin Yam +1m36.967 10 H Kullas KTM +1m42.145 11 D Kelley KTM +1m53.696 12 C Craig Hus +2m00.002 13 P Nicoletti Yam +2m04.946 14 C Park Hon +2m06.973 15 L Locurcio GAS +2m14.278 16 K Chisholm Suz +2m17.029 17 D Wilson Hon +2m19.701 18 A Rodriguez KTM +2m22.011 19 J Short Kaw 15 Laps 20 J Masterpool GAS +06.827 21 S McElrath Suz +07.051 22 S Verhaeghe GAS +20.496 23 C Brown Yam +27.496 24 Z Williams Hon +40.543 25 B Shelly Yam +47.925 26 R Floyd Hon +1m23.366 27 K Epperson Hon +1m32.466 28 C Tucker Yam +1m43.858 29 R Peters Kaw 14 Laps 30 M Miller Suz +14.444 31 H Cordell Hon 13 Laps 32 C Cornish Yam +05.317 33 M Hubert Yam +1m03.913 34 R Pape GAS 12 Laps 35 B West Yam 9 Laps 36 B Leith Kaw +59.006 37 B Ballard Yam 5 Laps 38 G Harlan Yam 4 Laps 39 C Eigenmann Yam +30.608 40 B Hammond Yam DNS

450 Round

Sexton’s third consecutive 1-1 performance, and his fourth of the season, resulted in a milestone 10th career win. Plessinger equaled his career-best result in second (2-3) to complete KTM’s second 1-2 sweep in three races. Anderson’s strong second moto landed him on the overall podium for the first time this season in third (4-2).

With seven straight moto wins in tow, Sexton has built a 28-point lead in the 450 Class standings over Lawrence, who finished fourth (5-4) and missed the podium for the first time in his premier class career. Cooper, who finished fifth (3-7), sits third, 76 points behind Sexton.

Chase Sexton – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (1-1)

“It feels nice [to get another 1-1 win]. I wanted to get another win before the break [in the schedule] to get some momentum. I haven’t been feeling the greatest the past few days, so it’s time for a rest. I was able to find a flow today and ride my own lines and it worked out well, even though I wasn’t feeling my best.”

Aaron Plessinger – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (2-3)

“I just got out there [in Moto 2] and knew I had to get by JCoop [Cooper]. I saw him go down and hope he’s ok. I got to Hunter [Lawrence] and had to make a move because I knew he’d come on strong at the end. Chase [Sexton] and Jason [Anderson] were on another level. I’m achieving the goals I’ve set for myself this season and it feels amazing.”

Jason Anderson – Monster Energy Kawasaki (4-2)

“It feels nice. I’ve just been outside the podium so many times this season, so to be up here coming off a good moto feels good. I’ve been putting in the work and it’s paid off.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 C Sexton KTM 1 1 50 2 A Plessinger KTM 2 3 42 3 J Anderson Kaw 4 2 40 4 H Lawrence Hon 5 4 35 5 J Cooper Yam 3 7 35 6 D Ferrandis Hon 6 5 33 7 M Stewart Hus 10 6 28 8 F Noren Kaw 8 8 28 9 C Craig Hus 7 12 25 10 M Weltin Yam 11 9 24 11 H Kullas KTM 13 10 21 12 D Kelley KTM 14 11 19 13 K Chisholm Suz 15 16 13 14 G Harlan Yam 9 38 13 15 C Park Hon 18 14 12 16 D Wilson Hon 16 17 11 17 R Pape GAS 12 34 10 18 P Nicoletti Yam 34 13 9 19 L Locurcio GAS 25 15 7 20 J Short Kaw 20 19 5 21 M Miller Suz 17 30 5 22 A Rodriguez KTM 35 18 4 23 C Brown Yam 19 23 3 24 J Masterpool GAS 36 20 2 25 S McElrath Suz 21 21 2 26 Z Williams Hon 23 24 0 27 S Verhaeghe GAS 27 22 0 28 R Floyd Hon 26 26 0 29 K Epperson Hon 29 27 0 30 B West Yam 22 35 0 31 C Tucker Yam 31 28 0 32 B Leith Kaw 24 36 0 33 H Cordell Hon 30 31 0 34 B Shelly Yam 40 25 0 35 C Cornish Yam 33 32 0 36 B Hammond Yam 28 40 0 37 R Peters Kaw 29 0 38 B Ballard Yam 32 37 0 39 M Hubert Yam 33 0 40 C Eigenmann Yam 38 39 0 41 T Yokosawa Hon 37 0 42 D Oliveira KTM 39 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C Sexton 360 2 H Lawrence 332 3 J Cooper 284 4 A Plessinger 281 5 J Anderson 261 6 D Ferrandis 237 7 M Stewart 213 8 J Lawrence 210 9 C Craig 161 10 J Barcia 148 11 F Noren 139 12 P Nicoletti 125 13 H Kullas 120 14 M Weltin 118 15 G Harlan 105 16 S McElrath 82 17 R Pape 71 18 D Kelley 70 19 C Park 66 20 K Chisholm 54 21 G Marchbanks 50 22 K Webster 45 23 A Rodriguez 38 24 J Hill 35 25 D Wilson 28 26 L Locurcio 23 27 A Östlund 20 28 J Robin 18 29 B Tickle 17 30 G Krestinov 15 31 H Miller 13 32 M Miller 13 33 J Hand 11 34 S Verhaeghe 9 35 J Harrington 8 36 B Shelly 5 37 J Short 5 38 T Nelson 5 39 R Floyd 4 40 C Brown 3 41 T Lane 3 42 J Masterpool 3 43 T Purdon 0 44 B West 0 45 J Boaz 0 46 Z Williams 0 47 J Cokinos 0 48 I Clark 0 49 B Leith 0 50 J Rodbell 0 51 K Moranz 0 52 C Baker 0 53 T Stepek 0 54 R Wageman 0 55 B Hammond 0 56 K Epperson 0 57 A Shive 0 58 C Tucker 0 59 L Kalaitzian 0 60 R Peters 0 61 H Cordell 0 62 J Walker 0 63 Z Watson 0 64 J Kessler 0 65 B Carroll 0 66 L Marsalisi 0 67 C Clason 0 68 B Todd 0 69 C Cornish 0 70 C Eigenmann 0 71 T Yokosawa 0 72 J Mosiman 0 73 B Ballard 0 74 M Hubert 0 75 J Tait 0 76 D Briggs 0 77 J Wightman 0 78 G Stine 0 79 S Balbuena 0 80 M Zaremba 0 81 M Burkeen 0 82 J Brooks 0 83 D Draycott 0 84 S Meshey 0 85 J Smith 0 86 D Oliveira 0 87 V Luhovey 0

250 Moto One

The first 250 Class moto began with Vialle and Deegan side-by-side, with Vialle narrowly earning the MotoSport.com Holeshot. The rivals remained alongside one another until Vialle gained a slight edge going up Horsepower Hill to secure the lead. Behind them, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco slotted into third.

The leaders settled in until Deegan tipped over and gave up second to DiFrancesco. Despite the miscue, Deegan remounted in third. The point leader bided his time and reclaimed the position from DiFrancesco on the following lap. Deegan’s deficit to Vialle was four seconds with 23 minutes to go.

The lead pair mirrored times through the heart of the moto, which saw the lead stabilize at about 3.5 seconds. Behind them, DiFrancesco continued to run third but was forced to fend off Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith, who made the pass briefly before crashing, and then Team Honda HRC’s Jo Shimoda, who applied pressure in the closing minutes and successfully made the pass for third.

Back up front, Deegan attempted to make a late charge, but Vialle responded and effectively ended any threat. The Frenchman raced to just his second moto win of the season, his first since Round 2, by a margin of 11.3 seconds over Deegan. Shimoda finished in third, followed by a career-best moto result for DiFrancesco in fourth, with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie rounding out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 T Vialle KTM 15 Laps 2 H Deegan Yam +11.337 3 J Shimoda Hon +20.331 4 R DiFrancesco GAS +31.461 5 M Anstie Yam +35.201 6 P Brown GAS +41.255 7 J Swoll Tri +49.935 8 C Hymas Hon +51.375 9 J Savatgy Tri +52.999 10 T Masterpool Kaw +1m02.549 11 J Smith Yam +1m07.626 12 L Kitchen Kaw +1m11.967 13 J Reynolds Yam +1m16.851 14 T Hawkins KTM +1m22.616 15 C Cochran Hus +1m30.309 16 J Beaumer KTM +1m31.750 17 D Schwartz Suz +1m42.519 18 N Romano Yam +1m44.495 19 M Fineis Yam +2m07.666 20 C Baker Hus +2m10.003 21 J Matthias KTM +2m13.426 22 B Gardner Yam +2m22.124 23 B Bennett KTM +2m33.104 24 P Boespflug Suz 14 Laps 25 D Bennick Yam +01.399 26 S Smith KTM +09.549 27 C Durow KTM +22.029 28 G Brough Hon +24.180 29 K Aiello Hus +33.552 30 E Ferry GAS +37.198 31 D Venter Kaw +1m03.464 32 A Black KTM +1m20.017 33 S Varola Kaw +1m22.515 34 D Briggs Hus +1m59.425 35 K Wise Kaw +2m12.611 36 T Mecking Hus 13 Laps 37 K Palmer Tri +1m15.838 38 S Orland Kaw 9 Laps 39 C Myers Yam 5 Laps 40 L Turner KTM 3 Laps

250 Moto Two

The final moto of the afternoon saw Vialle keep the momentum going with a sweep of the MotoSport.com Holeshots as Deegan got another run alongside to try and take the lead in what was a mirror image of the start of Moto 1. Once again, the KTM rider got a better run up Horsepower Hill to fend off Deegan and maintain his hold of the top spot. Behind them, DiFrancesco got another stellar start in third while hometown hero Levi Kitchen was able to make his way into fourth aboard his Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Despite the opening lap flurry, Vialle was able to move out to a lead of more than a second over Deegan.

A torrid opening 10 minutes saw several passes unfold, but soon the top five settled with Vialle and Deegan inching away from DiFrancesco as Shimoda made the pass on Kitchen for fourth. Deegan then decided to go on the attack and seemingly caught Vialle off guard. The points leader used an alternate line to get alongside Vialle and completed the pass at the next corner. Behind them, Shimoda made the pass on DiFrancesco for third.

The top three remained unchanged over the second half of the moto as Deegan continued to build his lead into the double digits. He easily secured his seventh moto victory of the season, which also ended a run of six winless motos, by a margin of 14 seconds over Vialle, who went unchallenged in second. Shimoda finished in a distant third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 H Deegan Yam 15 Laps 2 T Vialle KTM +14.066 3 J Shimoda Hon +17.038 4 L Kitchen Kaw +47.504 5 P Brown GAS +51.958 6 R DiFrancesco GAS +1m00.607 7 J Savatgy Tri +1m01.793 8 J Beaumer KTM +1m03.495 9 J Swoll Tri +1m25.276 10 J Reynolds Yam +1m30.372 11 D Schwartz Suz +1m35.397 12 C Hymas Hon +1m39.027 13 C Cochran Hus +1m43.866 14 N Romano Yam +1m54.818 15 T Masterpool Kaw +2m07.123 16 J Matthias KTM +2m17.430 17 J Smith Yam +2m22.626 18 M Fineis Yam +2m33.439 19 S Smith KTM +2m51.735 20 L Turner KTM 14 Laps 21 B Bennett KTM +03.462 22 D Bennick Yam +16.219 23 K Wise Kaw +22.399 24 T Hawkins KTM +29.620 25 D Venter Kaw +29.710 26 S Varola Kaw +41.078 27 C Durow KTM +1m00.254 28 A Black KTM +1m04.806 29 K Aiello Hus +1m25.714 30 S Orland Kaw +2m00.198 31 K Visger Hon 13 Laps 32 G Brough Hon +41.133 33 T Mecking Hus +1m13.299 34 B Gardner Yam 12 Laps 35 C Baker Hus 8 Laps 36 K Palmer Tri +1m28.214 37 D Briggs Hus 6 Laps 38 M Anstie Yam 5 Laps 39 C Myers Yam 4 Laps 40 E Ferry GAS 2 Laps

250 Round

After two rounds without a victory, Deegan (2-1) returned to the top step of the podium with identical moto scores to Vialle (1-2), as the second moto tiebreaker gave the second-generation racer his fifth overall win of the season and the seventh of his young career. It also signified Vialle’s first podium result in two rounds and equaled his season-best effort. Shimoda (3-3) captured his third podium result in the past four races.

Deegan’s lead in the championship standings grew to 53 points over Vialle, who moved from third to second, while Kitchen sits third, 70 points behind Deegan.

Haiden Deegan – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (2-1)

“We made a little different bike setup [for Moto 2] and it made a world of difference. Got a good start, made the pass, and just rode my own race. It’s nice to keep the Washougal [win] streak going [after last year] and put it back on top of the box.”

Tom Vialle – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (1-2)

“It was a good day. P1 in qualifying and we won the first moto. The track was really tough in the second moto, and I did my best, but Haiden was just faster. We’re going to try hard for the final three races.”

Jo Shimoda – Team Honda HRC (3-3)

“Those two in the front [Deegand and Vialle] are going pretty quick right now. It’s not just one thing I need to work on. It’s a little bit of everything, but we’ll keep trying our best.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 H Deegan Yam 2 1 47 2 T Vialle KTM 1 2 47 3 J Shimoda Hon 3 3 40 4 R DiFrancesco GAS 4 6 34 5 P Brown GAS 6 5 33 6 L Kitchen Kaw 12 4 28 7 J Savatgy Tri 9 7 28 8 J Swoll Tri 7 9 28 9 C Hymas Hon 8 12 24 10 J Reynolds Yam 13 10 21 11 J Beaumer KTM 16 8 20 12 T Masterpool Kaw 10 15 19 13 M Anstie Yam 5 38 17 14 D Schwartz Suz 17 11 16 15 C Cochran Hus 15 13 16 16 J Smith Yam 11 17 16 17 N Romano Yam 18 14 12 18 T Hawkins KTM 14 24 8 19 J Matthias KTM 21 16 7 20 M Fineis Yam 19 18 7 21 S Smith KTM 26 19 3 22 L Turner KTM 40 20 2 23 C Baker Hus 20 35 2 24 B Bennett KTM 23 21 1 25 D Bennick Yam 25 22 0 26 C Durow KTM 27 27 0 27 D Venter Kaw 31 25 0 28 B Gardner Yam 22 34 0 29 K Wise Kaw 35 23 0 30 K Aiello Hus 29 29 0 31 S Varola Kaw 33 26 0 32 A Black KTM 32 28 0 33 G Brough Hon 28 32 0 34 P Boespflug Suz 24 0 35 S Orland Kaw 38 30 0 36 T Mecking Hus 36 33 0 37 E Ferry GAS 30 40 0 38 K Visger Hon 31 0 39 D Briggs Hus 34 37 0 40 K Palmer Tri 37 36 0 41 C Myers Yam 39 39 0

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Haiden Deegan 361 2 Tom Vialle 307 3 Levi Kitchen 291 4 Chance Hymas 275 5 Jo Shimoda 271 6 Ty Masterpool 233 7 Pierce Brown 195 8 Jalek Swoll 187 9 Ryder DiFrancesco 181 10 Jordon Smith 165 11 Casey Cochran 153 12 Joseph Savatgy 152 13 Julien Beaumer 148 14 Dilan Schwartz 125 15 Jett Reynolds 99 16 Daxton Bennick 95 17 Nicholas Romano 95 18 Max Anstie 87 19 Mark Fineis 77 20 Talon Hawkins 55 21 Coty Schock 52 22 Nate Thrasher 46 23 Ryder McNabb 37 24 Lux Turner 27 25 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku 22 26 Crockett Myers 13 27 Brock Bennett 8 28 Tom Guyon 7 29 Blake Gardner 6 30 Marcus Phelps 5 31 Evan Ferry 5 32 Jake Cannon 4 33 Slade Smith 4 34 Russell Buccheri 2 35 Chandler Baker 2 36 Stav Orland 1 37 Max Sanford 1 38 Joshua Varize 1 39 Preston Boespflug 0 40 Matti Jorgensen 0 41 C.J. Benard 0 42 Kyle Wise 0 43 Cameron Durow 0 44 Slade Varola 0 45 Kyle Murdoch 0 46 Wyatt Mattson 0 47 Geran Stapleton 0 48 Dalton Venter 0 49 Hardy Munoz 0 50 Cory Carsten 0 51 Eric Grondahl 0 52 Anthony Bourdon 0 53 Ashton Arruda 0 54 Gage Stine 0 55 Jesse Wessell 0 56 Gavin Brough 0 57 Reven Gordon 0 58 Austin Black 0 59 Jesse Jacobsen 0 60 Logan Leitzel 0 61 Aaron Zielfelder 0 62 Kai Aiello 0 63 Peyton Jackson 0 64 Grant Lafrance 0 65 Leo Tucker 0 66 Carter Biese 0 67 Ricci Randanella 0 68 Aidan Dickens 0 69 Ashton Bloxom 0 70 Larry Fortin 0 71 Konnor Visger 0 72 Zayden Mason 0 73 Thomas Welch 0 74 Keegan Rowley 0 75 Trevor Schmidt 0 76 Travis Mecking 0 77 Bailey Kroone 0 78 R.J Schroyer 0 79 Tre Fierro 0 80 Chad Saultz 0 81 Dayton Briggs 0 82 Patrick Murphy 0 83 Kayden Palmer 0 84 Blake Broderick 0 85 Brett Greenley 0 86 Hamden Hudson 0

Next Up

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship will observe a late summer break of two off weekends before a return to action for its stretch run of the final three rounds, which will begin on Saturday, August 10, from the hallowed grounds of Central New York’s Unadilla MX. The ELF Unadilla National will serve as Round 9 of the season.