2021 ASBK Finale Friday

Wayne Maxwell Interview

MCNews.com.au caught up with Wayne Maxwell after he topped Friday’s combined times, recording a 1m51.686 ahead of Yamaha privateers Arthur Sissis and Daniel Falzon. DesmoSport Ducati’s Oli Bayliss ended Friday in fourth just ahead of MotoGP star Jack Miller.

Trev: Wayne, P1 on Friday obviously it’s a big weekend for you, everybody is on the Miller train with Jack, but you have a championship on the line this weekend. Obviously you’ve gone a bit quicker than maybe most would have expected, how much did you have it on the line to do that time today?

Wayne Maxwell: “Pretty much every lap I ride Trev, (Laughs), I like to ride it to the limit. It’s pretty good to be able to do that and fastest without really running wide or making mistakes all day, just working up slowly as you can probably see by the time-sheets. Improving the bike, I was having a bit of trouble early on with stuff, cause we came with a plan that’s worked in previous years but that was two years ago on totally different bike, so look it didn’t really work so that set up back a little bit, but we arrived at P1 which was what we wanted.”

Trev: Looking at tomorrow you’ve got a pretty handy lead in the championship, something really has to go wrong really for you not to be the champ on Sunday. This is racing, shit does happen – we all know it, but if it comes to the race and you’re at the front battling with the likes of Jack, it’s gotta be hard, you wanna beat him, but you don’t wanna risk that championship…

Maxwell: “He’s only going to get better as the weekend goes on, so I might have a chance on Race 1 (grins), but no it’s a hard one. I won’t do anything stupid, my ego has well and truly been parked up mate, years and years ago. If people haven’t worked out I can ride well by now they never will, I have nothing to prove. If there’s a path to be had and I can wheel the Ducati down the inside I might have a look at it.”

Trev: All the best for Sunday and have a safe weekend, we’ll see who comes out on top!

ASBK Friday Combined Times (TBC)

Wayne Maxwell – Ducati V4 R – 1m51.686 Arthur Sissis – Yamaha YZF-R1 – 1m51.717 Daniel Falzon – Yamaha YZF-R1 – 1m52.143 Oli Bayliss – Ducati V4 R – 1m52.237 Jack Miller – Ducati V4 R – 1m52.331 Glenn Allerton – BMW M 1000 RR – 1m52.401 Cru Halliday – Yamaha YZF-R1 – 1m52.491 Josh Hook – Honda Fireblade SP – 1m52.726 Troy Herfoss – Honda Fireblade SP – 1m52.774 Lachlan Epis – BMW M 1000 RR – 1m52.820 Anthony West – Yamaha YZF-R1 – 1m52.900

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 132 2 Troy HERFOSS 106 3 Glenn ALLERTON 100 4 Cru HALLIDAY 88 5 Oli BAYLISS 87 6 Bryan STARING 87 7 Mike JONES 74 8 Arthur SISSIS 71 9 Jed METCHER 70 10 Josh WATERS 53 11 Anthony WEST 52 12 Matt WALTERS /

