ASBK 2022 – Round Five

Morgan Park – Superbike Qualifying

Broc Pearson had impressed in Timed Practice, in his debut on the DesmoSport Ducati Superbike the Supersport champ had been fourth quickest on a track that was far from perfect. Unfortunately though a mix-up in the pits in regards to rubber had put the 21-year-old on unmarked tyres (tyres not officially stickered as part of his tyre allowance/allocation), thus his time was cancelled and his automatic promotion through to the Q2 session nullified. Matt Walters was another one caught out in that same predicament. We reported there was also a potential cloud over Herfoss, who had been third quickest, but it seems that was a miscommunication here in the tower and his time stands. Lachlan Epis has been penalised for using unmarked tyres in the same way that Pearson had.

By the time the Q1 session came around the track was completely dry, but going by the Supersport times set in their qualifying session an hour before, the track didn’t seem particularly ‘fast’. John Lytras took pole for the Supersport category with a 1m15.534, almost a second off Halliday’s Supersport pole record here from 2018.

Superbike Q1

The wind increased in ferocity just before Superbike qualifying got underway.

Broc Pearson topped the Q1 session with a 1m13.536 on the DesmoSport Ducati ahead of Lachlan Epis on the BMW Alliance M 1000 RR while the final rider to earn promotion through to Q2 was Max Stauffer.

Matt Walters, Benjamin Lowe, Sloan Frost, Michael Edwards and Nathan Spiteri missed the cut.

Superbike Q1 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R 1m13.536 233 2 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR +0.550 229 3 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.182 230 4 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR +2.621 228 5 Benjamin LOWE Ducati V4R +4.848 216 6 Sloan FROST BMW M RR +5.149 223 7 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +5.235 220 8 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR +5.720 217

Superbike Q2

Riders wasted no time getting out of the blocks in the quick-fire 15-minute final qualifying session. All 12 riders were on track right from the off.

Pearson had earned his spot in Q2 after topping QP1, after his time from Superbike Timed Practice was cancelled due to tyres not being marked due to an error made in the DesmoSport Ducati pit tent. He used that extra experience gained in QP1 to top the Q2 session early on with a 1m13.718.

Wayne Maxwell then went top with 11-minutes to go, a 1m13.370 to the defending champion, while current championship leader Mike Jones went P2 with a 1m13.707 on his first flying lap. There is of course an important championship point that comes with pole honours…

At the halfway point it was still Maxwell, Jones and Pearson 1-2-3, Bryan Staring had just moved forward to P4 while Lachlan Epis was fifth and Arthur Sissis sixth.

Maxwell went out again with six-minutes left on the shot clock and was on a flyer, three-tenths quicker at the first split, six-tenths at the second split, and then crossed the line to set a stunning 1m12.562, under the previous qualifying lap record, and almost a full second ahead of the competition.

Four minutes to run….

Pearson then improved to P2, pushing Jones back to third, while Sissis moved up to fourth, relegating Staring back to fifth.

Herfoss then finally got wound up… A 1m13.301 to go P2 with three-minutes left. Jones then immediately pushed the Penrite Honda man back to third with a 1m12.976.. His YRT team-mate then pushed Herfoss further back to fourth, a 1m13.301 to Cru Halliday. Staring then went quicker than his new team-mate Pearson to go P5.

With less than a minute remaining Lachlan Epis catapulted his way forward to P4, pushing Herfoss back to fifth, Staring sixth, Herfoss seventh and Sissis eighth.

And that was game done…

Pole, a championship point and new lap record goes to Wayne Maxwell.

Joining Maxwell on the front row will be YRT pair Mike Jones and Cru Halliday.

Lachlan Epis fronts the second row ahead of Troy Herfoss and Bryan Staring.

Broc Pearson will lead the third row away alongside Arthur Sissis and Jed Metcher.

With things pretty tight at the top, it will come down to who can make their rear tyre last the longest in tomorrow’s pair of 16-lap races. How hard do you go early on…? Or is it a case of keep the leaders in sight but some powder dry for a late attack…?

Superbike Q2 Combined

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m12.562 2 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 1m12.976 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m13.138 4 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR 1m13.160 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR 1m13.245 6 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 1m13.348 7 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R 1m13.456 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m13.556 9 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m13.654 10 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m13.943 11 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m14.417 12 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m16.367 13 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m16.157 14 Benjamin LOWE Ducati V4R 1m18.384 15 Sloan FROST BMW M RR 1m18.685 16 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m18.771 17 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR 1m19.256

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 202 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 163 3 Bryan STARING Ducati 155 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 136 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 136 6 Josh WATERS BMW 136 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 131 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 131 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 111 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 104 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 12 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 56 13 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 44 15 Lachlan EPIS BMW 42 16 Jed METCHER Yamaha 39 17 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 32 18 Broc PEARSON Yamaha 31 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 27 20 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 21 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 22 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 23 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW 9 25 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 26 Corey FORDE Honda 3

Michelin Supersport Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.534 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.840 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.094 4 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.509 5 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.796 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.920 7 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m18.470 8 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m18.601 9 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m18.792 10 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m19.263 11 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m19.363 12 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m19.651 13 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m22.108

Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Lap 1 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.327 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.923 3 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1m24.063 4 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.209 5 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.299 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.321 7 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.405 8 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.422 9 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.860 10 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.069 11 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki Ninja 1m25.087 12 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.393 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.549 14 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.972 15 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.918 16 Steve DOUGHERTY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.002 17 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.015 18 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.176 19 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.540 20 Mark ORGAN Kawasaki Ninja 1m27.544 21 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja 1m27.678 22 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja 1m28.023 23 Kristian O’DONNELL Kawasaki Ninja 1m30.744

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race One

Taiyo Aksu won a heady seven-way battle in the Supersport 300 opener by nine-thousandths of a second over Liam Waters. Jonathan Nahlous rounded out the podium a couple of bike lengths further behind while being hotly chased to the flag by Hayden and Glenn Nelson, Cameron Dunker and Cameron Swain.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 14m12.421 159 2 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.009 163 3 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja +0.236 160 4 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.316 162 5 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.422 158 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.792 162 7 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.810 160 8 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.342 162 9 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.536 161 10 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +16.214 156 11 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +16.407 157 12 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +16.416 157 13 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +16.684 155 14 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki Ninja +17.065 156 15 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 +17.477 157 16 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +26.811 157 17 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 +27.135 154 18 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.392 152 19 Steve DOUGHERTY Yamaha YZF-R3 +36.762 150 20 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +41.221 153 21 Mark ORGAN Kawasaki Ninja +47.347 152 DNF Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 7 Laps 156

Dunlop Supersport 300 Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 15 199 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 16 174 3 James JACOBS Kawasaki 159 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 155 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 1 25 152 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 17 133 7 Liam WATERS Yamaha 20 110 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 11 104 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 9 103 10 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 18 99 11 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 12 87 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 59 13 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 14 55 14 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 51 15 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 13 47 16 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 17 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 18 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 5 38 19 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 35 20 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 21 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 32 22 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 4 24 23 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 23 24 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 10 21 25 Jamie PORT Yamaha 3 21 26 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 12 27 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki 8 8 28 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki 7 7 29 Cameron RENDE Yamaha 6 6 30 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4 31 Steve DOUGHERTY Yamaha 2 2 32 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 1 1

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.651 2 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.840 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.937 4 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.028 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.028 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.091 7 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.655 8 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.007 9 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.017 10 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.154 11 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.555 12 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.714 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.765 14 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.161 15 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.305 16 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.918 17 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.136 18 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m29.889

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 11m22.724 161 2 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.005 158 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.198 159 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.230 159 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.333 160 6 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.681 160 7 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.701 159 8 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.167 158 9 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.682 156 10 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.900 156 11 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +16.203 155 12 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +19.694 155 13 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +19.896 156 14 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.076 157 15 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.759 155 16 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R3 +47.487 146 DNF Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 7 Laps 82 DNF Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 7 Laps 89

Yamaha Finance R3 Points

Pos Rider R1 Total 1 Glenn NELSON 17 205 2 Cameron DUNKER 18 196 3 Hayden NELSON 16 157 4 Liam WATERS 20 140 5 Henry SNELL 8 139 6 Taiyo AKSU 25 137 7 Sam PEZZETTA 11 127 8 Jai RUSSO 10 123 9 Brodie GAWITH 14 96 10 Marcus HAMOD 12 82 11 Mitchell SIMPSON 76 12 Jonathan NAHLOUS 65 13 Cameron SWAIN 15 62 14 Jordan SIMPSON 56 15 Cooper ROWNTREE 9 53 16 Marianos NIKOLIS 13 52 17 Clay CLEGG 47 18 Brandon DEMMERY 46 19 Jayden MARTIN 40 20 Jamie PORT 7 29 21 Nate O’NEILL 6 29 22 Laura BROWN 22 23 Jack FAVELLE 21 24 Lincoln KNIGHT 17 25 Casey MIDDLETON 5 5 26 Brian KOZAN 1

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.666 2 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.864 3 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m37.547 4 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m37.596 5 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 1m37.611 6 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.056 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.191 8 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.278 9 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.326 10 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 1m39.609 11 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 1m39.796 12 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m40.094 13 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 1m40.423 14 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m41.537 15 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m41.938 16 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 1m42.847 17 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 1m43.259 18 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 1m44.385 19 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.079

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 9m52.107 128 2 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.010 125 3 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.257 130 4 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.448 127 5 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.991 126 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.119 127 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.515 123 8 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.631 121 9 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.962 123 10 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.979 123 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.065 124 12 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.075 125 13 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +29.813 122 14 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +32.919 122 15 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +32.945 118 16 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +33.681 120 17 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +34.173 120 18 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +47.644 119 19 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +54.071 118

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points

Pos Name R1 Total 1 Harrison WATTS 25 201 2 Hudson THOMPSON 20 183 3 Cameron RENDE 16 168 4 Sam DRANE 9 150 5 Marcus HAMOD 15 147 6 Ryan LARKIN 14 146 7 Levi RUSSO 17 139 8 Teerin FLEMING 11 139 9 Hunter CORNEY 8 123 10 Bodie PAIGE 18 111 11 Alexander CODEY 13 106 12 William HUNT 7 96 13 John PELGRAVE 2 89 14 Abbie CAMERON 5 62 15 Elijah ANDREW 6 61 16 James WEAVER 55 17 Toby JAMES 4 41 18 Nixon FROST 3 39 19 Lachlan MOODY 37 20 Valentino KNEZOVIC 10 33 21 Ella McCAUSLAND 12 12

ASBK Morgan Park Schedule

Sunday 7th August 9.00 9.05 bLU cRU WUP 5 9.10 9.15 Supersport WUP 5 9.20 9.25 Supersport 300 WUP 5 9.30 9.40 Superbike WUP 10 9.45 9.50 R3 Cup WUP 5 10.00 10.20 bLU cRU R2 6L 10.25 10.55 Supersport R1 14L 11.00 11.20 Supersport 300 R2 10L 11.25 12.05 Superbike R1 16L 12.15 12.35 R3 Cup R2 8L 12.35 13.30 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 55 mins 13.30 13.50 bLU cRU R3 6L 14.00 14.30 Supersport R2 14L 14.35 14.55 Supersport 300 R3 10L 15.05 15.50 Superbike R2 16L 16.00 16.20 R3 Cup R3 8L

2022 ASBK Calendar