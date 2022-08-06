ASBK 2022 – Round Five
Morgan Park – Superbike Qualifying
Broc Pearson had impressed in Timed Practice, in his debut on the DesmoSport Ducati Superbike the Supersport champ had been fourth quickest on a track that was far from perfect. Unfortunately though a mix-up in the pits in regards to rubber had put the 21-year-old on unmarked tyres (tyres not officially stickered as part of his tyre allowance/allocation), thus his time was cancelled and his automatic promotion through to the Q2 session nullified. Matt Walters was another one caught out in that same predicament. We reported there was also a potential cloud over Herfoss, who had been third quickest, but it seems that was a miscommunication here in the tower and his time stands. Lachlan Epis has been penalised for using unmarked tyres in the same way that Pearson had.
By the time the Q1 session came around the track was completely dry, but going by the Supersport times set in their qualifying session an hour before, the track didn’t seem particularly ‘fast’. John Lytras took pole for the Supersport category with a 1m15.534, almost a second off Halliday’s Supersport pole record here from 2018.
Superbike Q1
The wind increased in ferocity just before Superbike qualifying got underway.
Broc Pearson topped the Q1 session with a 1m13.536 on the DesmoSport Ducati ahead of Lachlan Epis on the BMW Alliance M 1000 RR while the final rider to earn promotion through to Q2 was Max Stauffer.
Matt Walters, Benjamin Lowe, Sloan Frost, Michael Edwards and Nathan Spiteri missed the cut.
Superbike Q1 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati V4R
|1m13.536
|233
|2
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW S RR
|+0.550
|229
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.182
|230
|4
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|+2.621
|228
|5
|Benjamin LOWE
|Ducati V4R
|+4.848
|216
|6
|Sloan FROST
|BMW M RR
|+5.149
|223
|7
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+5.235
|220
|8
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW M RR
|+5.720
|217
Superbike Q2
Riders wasted no time getting out of the blocks in the quick-fire 15-minute final qualifying session. All 12 riders were on track right from the off.
Pearson had earned his spot in Q2 after topping QP1, after his time from Superbike Timed Practice was cancelled due to tyres not being marked due to an error made in the DesmoSport Ducati pit tent. He used that extra experience gained in QP1 to top the Q2 session early on with a 1m13.718.
Wayne Maxwell then went top with 11-minutes to go, a 1m13.370 to the defending champion, while current championship leader Mike Jones went P2 with a 1m13.707 on his first flying lap. There is of course an important championship point that comes with pole honours…
At the halfway point it was still Maxwell, Jones and Pearson 1-2-3, Bryan Staring had just moved forward to P4 while Lachlan Epis was fifth and Arthur Sissis sixth.
Maxwell went out again with six-minutes left on the shot clock and was on a flyer, three-tenths quicker at the first split, six-tenths at the second split, and then crossed the line to set a stunning 1m12.562, under the previous qualifying lap record, and almost a full second ahead of the competition.
Four minutes to run….
Pearson then improved to P2, pushing Jones back to third, while Sissis moved up to fourth, relegating Staring back to fifth.
Herfoss then finally got wound up… A 1m13.301 to go P2 with three-minutes left. Jones then immediately pushed the Penrite Honda man back to third with a 1m12.976.. His YRT team-mate then pushed Herfoss further back to fourth, a 1m13.301 to Cru Halliday. Staring then went quicker than his new team-mate Pearson to go P5.
With less than a minute remaining Lachlan Epis catapulted his way forward to P4, pushing Herfoss back to fifth, Staring sixth, Herfoss seventh and Sissis eighth.
And that was game done…
Pole, a championship point and new lap record goes to Wayne Maxwell.
Joining Maxwell on the front row will be YRT pair Mike Jones and Cru Halliday.
Lachlan Epis fronts the second row ahead of Troy Herfoss and Bryan Staring.
Broc Pearson will lead the third row away alongside Arthur Sissis and Jed Metcher.
With things pretty tight at the top, it will come down to who can make their rear tyre last the longest in tomorrow’s pair of 16-lap races. How hard do you go early on…? Or is it a case of keep the leaders in sight but some powder dry for a late attack…?
Superbike Q2 Combined
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|1m12.562
|2
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m12.976
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m13.138
|4
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW S RR
|1m13.160
|5
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR
|1m13.245
|6
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|1m13.348
|7
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati V4R
|1m13.456
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m13.556
|9
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m13.654
|10
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|1m13.943
|11
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m14.417
|12
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m16.367
|13
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|1m16.157
|14
|Benjamin LOWE
|Ducati V4R
|1m18.384
|15
|Sloan FROST
|BMW M RR
|1m18.685
|16
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m18.771
|17
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW M RR
|1m19.256
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|202
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati
|163
|3
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati
|155
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|136
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|136
|6
|Josh WATERS
|BMW
|136
|7
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|131
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|131
|9
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha
|111
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|104
|11
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha
|58
|12
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|56
|13
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|47
|14
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|44
|15
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW
|42
|16
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha
|39
|17
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki
|32
|18
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha
|31
|19
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati
|27
|20
|Ben STRONACH
|Yamaha
|25
|21
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda
|21
|22
|Paul LALLY
|Yamaha
|20
|23
|Luke MACDONALD
|Kawasaki
|10
|24
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW
|9
|25
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|7
|26
|Corey FORDE
|Honda
|3
Michelin Supersport Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.534
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.840
|3
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m17.094
|4
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m17.509
|5
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m17.796
|6
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m17.920
|7
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m18.470
|8
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m18.601
|9
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m18.792
|10
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m19.263
|11
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m19.363
|12
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m19.651
|13
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m22.108
Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Lap
|1
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.327
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.923
|3
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m24.063
|4
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.209
|5
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.299
|6
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.321
|7
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.405
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.422
|9
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.860
|10
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.069
|11
|Tristan VERCOE
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m25.087
|12
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.393
|13
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.549
|14
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.972
|15
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m26.918
|16
|Steve DOUGHERTY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m27.002
|17
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m27.015
|18
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m27.176
|19
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m27.540
|20
|Mark ORGAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m27.544
|21
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m27.678
|22
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m28.023
|23
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m30.744
Dunlop Supersport 300 Race One
Taiyo Aksu won a heady seven-way battle in the Supersport 300 opener by nine-thousandths of a second over Liam Waters. Jonathan Nahlous rounded out the podium a couple of bike lengths further behind while being hotly chased to the flag by Hayden and Glenn Nelson, Cameron Dunker and Cameron Swain.
Dunlop Supersport 300 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|14m12.421
|159
|2
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.009
|163
|3
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+0.236
|160
|4
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.316
|162
|5
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.422
|158
|6
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.792
|162
|7
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.810
|160
|8
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.342
|162
|9
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.536
|161
|10
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+16.214
|156
|11
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+16.407
|157
|12
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+16.416
|157
|13
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+16.684
|155
|14
|Tristan VERCOE
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+17.065
|156
|15
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+17.477
|157
|16
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+26.811
|157
|17
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+27.135
|154
|18
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+29.392
|152
|19
|Steve DOUGHERTY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+36.762
|150
|20
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+41.221
|153
|21
|Mark ORGAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+47.347
|152
|DNF
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|7 Laps
|156
Dunlop Supersport 300 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|15
|199
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|16
|174
|3
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|159
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|155
|5
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|1
|25
|152
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|17
|133
|7
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|20
|110
|8
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|11
|104
|9
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|9
|103
|10
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki
|18
|99
|11
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|12
|87
|12
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|59
|13
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|14
|55
|14
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|51
|15
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha
|13
|47
|16
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|43
|17
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|39
|18
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|5
|38
|19
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|35
|20
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|34
|21
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|32
|22
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|4
|24
|23
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|23
|24
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|10
|21
|25
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha
|3
|21
|26
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|12
|27
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|8
|8
|28
|Tristan VERCOE
|Kawasaki
|7
|7
|29
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha
|6
|6
|30
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|4
|31
|Steve DOUGHERTY
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|32
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|1
|1
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.651
|2
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.840
|3
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.937
|4
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.028
|5
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.028
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.091
|7
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.655
|8
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.007
|9
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.017
|10
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.154
|11
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.555
|12
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.714
|13
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.765
|14
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m26.161
|15
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m26.305
|16
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m26.918
|17
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m27.136
|18
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m29.889
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|11m22.724
|161
|2
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.005
|158
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.198
|159
|4
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.230
|159
|5
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.333
|160
|6
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.681
|160
|7
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.701
|159
|8
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.167
|158
|9
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.682
|156
|10
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.900
|156
|11
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+16.203
|155
|12
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+19.694
|155
|13
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+19.896
|156
|14
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+23.076
|157
|15
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+23.759
|155
|16
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+47.487
|146
|DNF
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|7 Laps
|82
|DNF
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|7 Laps
|89
Yamaha Finance R3 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|Total
|1
|Glenn NELSON
|17
|205
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|18
|196
|3
|Hayden NELSON
|16
|157
|4
|Liam WATERS
|20
|140
|5
|Henry SNELL
|8
|139
|6
|Taiyo AKSU
|25
|137
|7
|Sam PEZZETTA
|11
|127
|8
|Jai RUSSO
|10
|123
|9
|Brodie GAWITH
|14
|96
|10
|Marcus HAMOD
|12
|82
|11
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|76
|12
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|65
|13
|Cameron SWAIN
|15
|62
|14
|Jordan SIMPSON
|56
|15
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|9
|53
|16
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|13
|52
|17
|Clay CLEGG
|47
|18
|Brandon DEMMERY
|46
|19
|Jayden MARTIN
|40
|20
|Jamie PORT
|7
|29
|21
|Nate O’NEILL
|6
|29
|22
|Laura BROWN
|22
|23
|Jack FAVELLE
|21
|24
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|17
|25
|Casey MIDDLETON
|5
|5
|26
|Brian KOZAN
|1
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.666
|2
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.864
|3
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m37.547
|4
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m37.596
|5
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m37.611
|6
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.056
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.191
|8
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.278
|9
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.326
|10
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m39.609
|11
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m39.796
|12
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m40.094
|13
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m40.423
|14
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m41.537
|15
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m41.938
|16
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m42.847
|17
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m43.259
|18
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m44.385
|19
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m46.079
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|9m52.107
|128
|2
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.010
|125
|3
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.257
|130
|4
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.448
|127
|5
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.991
|126
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.119
|127
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.515
|123
|8
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.631
|121
|9
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.962
|123
|10
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+11.979
|123
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+20.065
|124
|12
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+20.075
|125
|13
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+29.813
|122
|14
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+32.919
|122
|15
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+32.945
|118
|16
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+33.681
|120
|17
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+34.173
|120
|18
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+47.644
|119
|19
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+54.071
|118
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|Total
|1
|Harrison WATTS
|25
|201
|2
|Hudson THOMPSON
|20
|183
|3
|Cameron RENDE
|16
|168
|4
|Sam DRANE
|9
|150
|5
|Marcus HAMOD
|15
|147
|6
|Ryan LARKIN
|14
|146
|7
|Levi RUSSO
|17
|139
|8
|Teerin FLEMING
|11
|139
|9
|Hunter CORNEY
|8
|123
|10
|Bodie PAIGE
|18
|111
|11
|Alexander CODEY
|13
|106
|12
|William HUNT
|7
|96
|13
|John PELGRAVE
|2
|89
|14
|Abbie CAMERON
|5
|62
|15
|Elijah ANDREW
|6
|61
|16
|James WEAVER
|55
|17
|Toby JAMES
|4
|41
|18
|Nixon FROST
|3
|39
|19
|Lachlan MOODY
|37
|20
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|10
|33
|21
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|12
|12
ASBK Morgan Park Schedule
|Sunday 7th August
|9.00
|9.05
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5
|9.10
|9.15
|Supersport
|WUP
|5
|9.20
|9.25
|Supersport 300
|WUP
|5
|9.30
|9.40
|Superbike
|WUP
|10
|9.45
|9.50
|R3 Cup
|WUP
|5
|10.00
|10.20
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6L
|10.25
|10.55
|Supersport
|R1
|14L
|11.00
|11.20
|Supersport 300
|R2
|10L
|11.25
|12.05
|Superbike
|R1
|16L
|12.15
|12.35
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8L
|12.35
|13.30
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|55 mins
|13.30
|13.50
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6L
|14.00
|14.30
|Supersport
|R2
|14L
|14.35
|14.55
|Supersport 300
|R3
|10L
|15.05
|15.50
|Superbike
|R2
|16L
|16.00
|16.20
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8L
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November