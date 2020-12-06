Wayne Maxwell teared up in Parc ferme’

“Adrian, Craig, Julie, Barry, so many people came together to give me the support I needed, so many people came together to make this happen.”

A privateer team run by Craig McMartin with the help of Racers Edge and Adrian Monti, with backing from Boost Mobile are Australian Superbike Champions.

This is Wayne’s second Australian Superbike Championship victory. He also won the 2014 Australasian FX Superbike Championship when that series was at its zenith and the most hotly contested in Australia, thus I think he has earned the right to be classed as a three-time Superbike champion.