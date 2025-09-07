ASBK 2025

Round Six – Phillip Island

SW-Motech Superbike Race Two

The track was mainly dry when riders assembled on the grid for the second and final bout of the Phillip Island ASBK weekend on Sunday afternoon.

There were still plenty of damp patches, but the popular choice was slicks due to no more rain on the immediate horizon and a stiff breeze helping to dry the circuit, suggesting that the track conditions would continue to improve over the 11-lap race duration.

A crash on the warm-up lap before race one had delayed Troy Herfoss’ debut on the YRT YZF-R1M, and the three-time champ was also missing from the grid this afternoon. He had hurt his shoulder in what looked like a pretty minor tip-over, and as his primary job is in MotoAmerica’s King of the Baggers series, Herf was erring on the side of caution.

Broc Pearson led Cru Halliday through turn one for the first time, but Halliday stole the lead from the DesmoSport Ducati man at Southern Loop. Westy then pushed Pearson further back to third, before Jack Favelle then pushed Pearson further back to fourth. Josh Waters moved up to fifth.

Jack Favelle then took the lead through turn 11, only for Halliday to nose ahead on the run to turn one, but Favelle was not having it, taking the lead once again in turn one. Pearson then moved back up to second before Westy then shuffled Halliday further back to fourth.

Broc Pearson took the lead as they started lap three, as a leading group of six started to break away. Pearson leading Favelle, West, Waters, Halliday and Jonathan Nahlous. The race pace at this stage was around ten seconds slower than what they would have been doing on a completely dry track.

Josh Waters was the first man in the 39s, a 1m39.896 on lap four. Westy responded with a 1m39.552 next time around to move through to the race lead. Waters then dropped in a 1m38.961. The top six were still tightly packed and by half-race distance were 15 seconds clear of Dunker, Jones and Stauffer.

Broc Pearson back through to the lead with five laps to run. Westy second, Halliday third, Nahlous fourth, Waters fifth and Favelle sixth, but that sextet were still running nose to tail with nothing in it. They were now in the 37s and pulling further away from Dunker, Jones and Stauffer.

Then they were in the 36s… Cru Halliday forged his way through to the lead early on the penultimate lap, but Westy nosed ahead again before they negotiated Siberia. Pearson third, Waters fourth.

As they started the last lap, it was West, Halliday, Pearson, Waters.. Pearson then up to second out of Southern Loop as Westy stretched away through turn three…

Westy negotiated Hayshed well clear of Pearson, and Waters moved up to third, Nahlous fourth, Halliday fifth and Favelle sixth as they negotiated Lukey Heights.

Westy stretched away enough to keep the Ducati men at bay on the run to the flag. A brilliant victory for Anthony West on the Addicted to Track Yamaha.

Josh Waters took second to extend his championship lead further, while Broc Pearson rounded out the podium. That pair crossed the stripe together, with the timers giving the second place to Waters by a thousandth of a second. That was enough to give Waters the round victory ahead of West and Pearson.

An excellent weekend for Westy and Addicted to Track. A great weekend for Josh. And a strong weekend for Broc.

Cru Halliday took a close run fourth by a nose over Jonathan Nahlous while Jack Favelle lost touch with them over the closing laps.

Halliday got plenty of laps under his belt on the Ducati across the weekend and will be a force to be reckoned with from here on in.

A hugely impressive performance from Favelle and Nahlous this afternoon. The youngsters ran with the best and took the battle right up to them in the sketchy conditions.

Jack Favelle was incredibly strong early on before fading in the final laps.

Jonathan Nahlous was on the pace all the way to the flag. Nahlous’ fastest lap was actually half a second quicker than Halliday’s and only a fraction slower than Westy’s.

The top five all did their fastest lap of the race on the final lap. Waters was the quickest of all with a 1:34.848.

Mike Jones took a distant seventh by a nose over Cam Dunker. That pair finished 26 seconds behind the podium finishers at the end of the 11 lap race distance.

Max Stauffer finished ninth while Glenn Allerton rounded out the top ten.

Anthony West is now only three points behind Mike Jones in the battle for second place in the championship.

Josh Waters leaves Phillip Island with a 69-point lead up his sleeve. With only two rounds still remaining, the job is almost done…

SW-Motech Superbike Race Two Results

Anthony West Josh Waters +0.262s Broc Pearson +0.263s Cru Halliday +1.141s Jonathan Nahlous +1.213 Jack Favelle +5.397s Mike Jones +26.160s Cam Dunker +26.229s Max Stauffer +30.181s Glenn Allerton +64.118s Oscar O’Donovan +66.315s Ryan Yanko +77.758s Brendan Wilson +77.930s John Lytras +78.049s Luke Jones +87.051s

SW-Motech Superbike Round Points

Josh Waters 45 Anthony West 43 Broc Pearson 38 Jonathan Nahlous 31 Mike Jones 30 Glenn Allerton 29 Cam Dunker 25 Oscar O’Donovan 24 Ryan Yanko 22 Cru Halliday 17

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Waters Duc 306 2 M. Jones Yam 237 3 A. West Yam 234 4 G. Allerton Duc 190 5 B. Pearson Duc 185 6 C. Dunker Yam 175 7 J. Nahlous Yam 173 8 M. Stauffer Yam 159 9 J. Favelle Yam 152 10 J. Lytras Yam 141