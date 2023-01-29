WIN A GREAT OCEAN ROAD EXPERIENCE

FOR TWO PEOPLE!

Due to the overwhelming response we have received for the Royal Enfield Open Day & the Great Ocean Road Experience competition, the requirements for entry – along with the terms & conditions – have been updated.

You now no longer need to test ride a Royal Enfield at the Royal Enfield Open Day on the 25th of February at dealerships, but instead, simply arrive at your dealership and have your photo taken sitting on the motorcycle you’d like to ride on the Great Ocean Road.

The requirements for entry are as follows:

Register to attend the Royal Enfield Open Day on the 25th of February

Take a photo of you & the Royal Enfield motorcycle you wish to ride on the Great Ocean Road (at your nearest Royal Enfield dealership)

Tag a friend you want to take along to the Great Ocean Road

Tell us in 25 words or less “Which Royal Enfield would you like to ride the Great Ocean Road on, and why.”

Use the hashtag #RoyalEnfieldANZ

Upload it to Facebook and/or Instagram

TIP: Make sure your hashtag is spelled correctly, or we can’t find you!

This competition is open to Australian and New Zealand residents.

*Itinerary to be confirmed.