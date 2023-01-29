WIN A GREAT OCEAN ROAD EXPERIENCE
FOR TWO PEOPLE!
Due to the overwhelming response we have received for the Royal Enfield Open Day & the Great Ocean Road Experience competition, the requirements for entry – along with the terms & conditions – have been updated.
You now no longer need to test ride a Royal Enfield at the Royal Enfield Open Day on the 25th of February at dealerships, but instead, simply arrive at your dealership and have your photo taken sitting on the motorcycle you’d like to ride on the Great Ocean Road.
The requirements for entry are as follows:
Register to attend the Royal Enfield Open Day on the 25th of February
Take a photo of you & the Royal Enfield motorcycle you wish to ride on the Great Ocean Road (at your nearest Royal Enfield dealership)
Tag a friend you want to take along to the Great Ocean Road
Tell us in 25 words or less “Which Royal Enfield would you like to ride the Great Ocean Road on, and why.”
Use the hashtag #RoyalEnfieldANZ
Upload it to Facebook and/or Instagram
TIP: Make sure your hashtag is spelled correctly, or we can’t find you!
This competition is open to Australian and New Zealand residents.
*Itinerary to be confirmed.
COMPETITION DETAILS
Includes flights, accommodation, meals, loan motorcycles and more!
By registering for the Royal Enfield Open Day, you are one step closer to being in the running to win the ultimate experience for you and a friend, on an all-expenses paid trip to take in the sights on the world-famous Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
- This prize includes (for two people):
- Return flights from your nearest major Australian or New Zealand city to Melbourne
- Three nights accommodation (twin share)
- Up to two Royal Enfield motorcycles to loan of your choice for the duration of the trip
- Fuel & meals
- Exact dates are to be scheduled with the winner for late March.
ROYAL ENFIELD OPEN DAY
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Saturday 25th February, 2023
Time: To be confirmed with your Dealer
Location: Your Royal Enfield Dealership
REGISTRATION IS ESSENTIAL
Get in quick to make sure the motorcycle you want to ride is available at the time that suits you. Once you register, your Royal Enfield Dealership will contact you to schedule a ride.
IMPORTANT
To ride, please make sure you bring your own appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes). You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have a current motorcycle licence to ride.
The Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Meteor 350, Hunter 350, Classic 350, Scram 411 are backed by a three-year unlimited KM warranty, with three years of premium roadside assistance.
The Himalayan is backed by a three-year limited KM (30,000kms) warranty, with three years of premium roadside assistance.
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
Our friendly finance support team is here to help you discuss your finance options! Click the button below to get in touch with a team member today. Take advantage of this limited-time offer whilst stocks last.
*Royal Enfield National Demo Ride Day Terms & Conditions:
The Royal Enfield National Demo Ride Day will be held at Royal Enfield dealerships across Australia on Saturday the 25th of February 2023. It may be cancelled at any time without prior notice. To ride, please make sure you have appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes). Registration does not guarantee you an allocated time slot at the Royal Enfield National Demo Day. The dealership may refuse your request to ride at any time. You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have the correct licencing to ride (please check with your road authority, or nearest dealer to confirm).
**Great Ocean Road Experience Terms & Conditions
To enter, customers must register for the Royal Enfield open day held on Saturday 25th February 2023. Entry requirements include registering online via the provided link, taking a photo of themselves (or someone to take a photo of them) on their chosen Royal Enfield motorcycle, uploading that photo to Facebook and/or Instagram, tagging a friend, and telling us in 25 words”Which Royal Enfield would you like to ride the Great Ocean Road on, and why.” Entrants must use the hashtag #RoyalEnfieldANZ. Entrants must be 18+ and hold a valid Australian or New Zealand open motorcycle licence. A winner will be chosen by the Royal Enfield team based on their quality of image and response given to the requirements. The winner will be chosen and notified by Monday 27th February 2023 via email or phone.
The prize pool is valued at approx. < $3,5000 AUD and includes 2 x economy class return airfares from their capital city to Melbourne airport (Tullamarine) if required, 3 nights twin-share accommodation for the duration of the ride, up to two loaned Royal Enfield motorcycles (numbers and models to be confirmed by Royal Enfield upon arrival), standard meals (excludes alcohol), fuel and support. The promotion is open to Australian and New Zealand residents. Winners must bring their own approved motorcycle safety gear. Royal Enfield reserves the right to make changes to the terms & conditions at any time.
Royal Enfield Australia & New Zealand will acknowledge your entry, attendance or involvement in this competition as your acceptance of the updated terms & conditions.