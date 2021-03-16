Winton Motor Raceway becomes the home of bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Benalla’s Winton Motor Raceway has become the home and training ground for the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC), an academy program internationally recognised and supported by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) as part of the Road to MotoGP program.

The Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) program is already proving to be the international springboard it was intended to be with four riders selected to represent Australian in international competitions such as the Asia Talent Cup, Red Bull Rookies Cup, and European Talent Cup in 2021.

With 50 kids in three years already transitioning through the program, the OJC is the perfect feeder program into the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, Supersport 300 class and R3 Cup.

The OJC provides close racing and will no doubt go down to the wire with 20 riders competing to be crowned 2021 Champion. The OJC will utilise Winton Motor Raceway as their home base, for the program’s selection event and the annual training camp run through MotoStars.

The training camps provide OJC riders specialist training on bike set-up, starting, cornering, health and fitness, media, marketing and public speaking and is led by former MotoGP rider and OJC Head Coach, Damian Cudlin, and OJC technicians.

Chris Lewis-Williams – Benalla Auto Club CEO

“The Benalla Auto Club and Winton Raceway are excited and proud to be part of the OJC family. OJC is such a great pathway and a credit to Motorcycling Australia, Yamaha and all the other partners, to provide junior riders a clear and structured program into road racing. We are pleased to be able to support the program with Winton Raceway being the home base for OJC. We welcome all the riders and their families not just to Winton Raceway, but to all that North East Victoria has to offer, as they start and continue their motorsport journey.”

Martin Port – Motorcycling Australia Operations Director

“The success of the OJC program has been possible thanks to the support of the motorcycling industry. Junior development is crucial in securing the future of sport, and now to have such an iconic venue like Winton Motor Raceway get behind the program, not only provides OJC with home and but a stronger foundation for the future.”

Riders competing in the 2021 Championship are provided with a race-prepped Yamaha YZF-R15 bike, equipped with Pirelli tyres, Öhlins suspension, RK chains, Motul oil, Ricondi Motorcycle Apparel leathers and gloves, AGV helmets, TCX boots, round entries, transportation of bikes, pre-event service of bikes, technical support, spare parts budget, and OJC team uniform.

Cameron Swain dominated the weekend in the bLU Oceania Junior Cup taking three from three wins in the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup opener at Winton last weekend.

Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points