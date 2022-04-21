World Ducati Week 2022

World Ducati Week 2022 returns in 2022, marking the eleventh edition of the international meeting which will be held from July 22-24 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, and once again invites Ducatisti and all passionate motorcyclists.

World Ducati Week is open to all nationalities, from those who love to discover the world by travelling by motorbike between villages and winding roads, to those who devour the track lap after lap and to all motorcyclists who venture into the most exciting off-roads paths. WDW is a opportunity for everyone to experience the passion for two wheels, all united by the motto: “Let’s Ride as One”.

For the occasion, the Adriatic coast will be transformed with, roaring engines, track sessions, riding experiences, parades, riders and shows.

There are many events and activities in preparation. Among the attractions is the Race of Champions, that sees Ducati riders compete against each other on the track at the Misano World Circuit. The same heroes who compete on circuits all over the world every weekend in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Ducati website and are available in the Biker Pass (participant with motorcycle) and Visitor Pass (passenger or participant on foot) formula, valid for one or all three days of the event.

Both Passes give access to all public areas of the event, with the opportunity to take part for free in many activities, from contests to talks with Ducati engineers, designers and experts, to autograph sessions with the riders. The 3-Day Pass also offers some unmissable opportunities, including a ride on the track with your own motorcycle, test rides of Ducati models and the Ducati Riding Academy classes.

For all WDW ticket holders it will be possible to visit the Ducati factory and Museum in Borgo Panigale at a reduced cost. Admission to the event is free for accompanied minors up to the age of 18, for all participants from non-European countries and for people with disabilities and their companions.

Also for this edition, there is a special rate for young people aged between 18 and 25, who can take advantage of the Rookie rate, valid for both the day ticket and the three-day pass.

A discounted rate is reserved also for DOC members, available only for members active for the year 2022 of the Ducati Official Clubs. More information are available by contacting the official DOC in your area. Find the one closest to you.

For Ducatisti there is also the possibility of purchasing passes at a special price by contacting the local dealer. Find the one closest to you. Tickets are available in digital format only, are nominal and non-transferable.

For more information on ticket prices and purchasing procedures, you can visit the dedicated section of the official Ducati website. As the program is completed all information and updates will be available on the dedicated World Ducati Week website.

WDW 2022 Entry Pricing