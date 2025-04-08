World Supercross 2025

The Gold Coast will host a round of the World Supercross championship for the first time ever in 2025, following on from the successful double-header in Perth last years, with the world’s best riders to head to Cbus Super Stadium.

Set against the backdrop of beaches, nightlife and sunshine, fans can expect non-stop action, intense rivalries, and an unforgettable experience in a city built for entertainment.

The Gold Coast joins a growing list of destinations on the season four calendar, following the reveal of London, Buenos Aires, and Cape Town as major new racing locations.

The latest addition will see elite supercross riders go wheel-to-wheel in-front of a nation and fanbase steeped in supercross heritage.

Last season, World Supercross thrilled Australian fans in Perth as both eventual world champions Eli Tomac (450cc) and Shane McElrath (250cc) dominated the action, taking the wins on both days, amongst some fierce competition.

Tom Burwell – World Supercross CEO

“I absolutely loved being down on the West Coast last season! The fans were fantastic, and we know the passion of Australia’s supercross fans runs deep across the country. So that’s why we’re bringing World Supercross to the Gold Coast, offering a chance for even more local fans to experience the world’s best riders in action up close. At an incredible venue, in front of what I’m sure will be an electric crowd, I can’t wait to see the racing unfold in yet another continent – bring it on.”

Kristian Blundell – Cbus Super Stadium Manager

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing the FIM World Supercross Championship to the Gold Coast for the first time, and we can’t wait to see the field transformed into a dirt track for the world’s best riders to test their speed and skill. With Monster Jam and Nitro Circus already under our belt, Cbus Super Stadium is fast becoming the home of major motorsport events, further showcasing the versatility of the venue.”

This expansion underscores the World Supercross goal to grow the sport and deliver world-class racing alongside exceptional fan experiences.

The 2025 calendar is poised to be the most diverse yet, with even more race locations and the complete season calendar set to be announced later this month.

Fans can sign up for early access to Australian GP tickets at:

wsxchampionship.com/sign-up-gold-coast-2025/