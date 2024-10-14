Shark Aeron GP Helmet

Shark have revealed the Aeron GP helmet, offering the world’s first adaptive aero tech on a helmet, which adapts its shape to the rider’s position, using a innovative spoiler, equipped with adaptive flaps actively reducing air resistance, reducing neck strain and drag.

The Shark Aeron GP helmet is available in Carbon Mat, Carbon, Replica Zarco, and by special order in the Replica Fernandez, and Black SP colours (Blue, Red, White), with pricing from $1999.95 RRP.

Head to the Ficeda Accessories website information to order.

A2S – ADAPTIVE AERO SYSTEM

Its unrivalled aerodynamic performance and anti-pressure technology on the neck provide an exceptional riding sensation.

80% reduction in the flag effect, affecting the force in the axial direction.

50% reduction in turbulence at high speeds in a straight line.

5% decrease in aerodynamic drag thanks to the movable flaps allowing higher speeds to be reached.

COVA (CARBON ON VIEW & ARAMID)

It is made with a COVA structure, a combination of 80% carbon and 20% aramid, which reduces weight, resists abrasion and compression.

VENTILATION

This helmet profile was developed using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamic) simulation coupled with dynamic wind tunnel tests.

Ventilation: double venturi effect

Five air inlets

Seven air extractors

HIGH END TREATMENTS & FINISHES

Sanitised Alvéotech antimicrobial fabric.

Easy Fit system for those wearing glasses.

Several cheek sizes available.

Ear Pads and Morpho Pads ensures comfort and optimal support.

Screen mechanism and screws in anodised aluminium.

Double-D chinstrap in RED paralumen.

Magnetic AUTO-LOCK on chinstrap protections.

Quick Release Visor System.

What’s in the Shark Aeron GP helmet box?

The official “SHARK Racing Division” bag used by racers

The SHARK RACING DIVISION box and helmet cover

A “dark smoke” tinted, anti-scratch / anti-fog visor

5x Tear-Offs

1x anti-fog mask

5x anti-pollution filters

“SHARK Racing” stickers

Shark Aeron GP Gallery