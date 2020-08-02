2020 WorldSBK

Superbike Race Two Report

Ducati’s Scott Redding claimed his second WorldSBK victory and his sixth consecutive podium on Sunday afternoon at Jerez while team-mate Chaz Davies came on strong to follow Redding home for Ducati’s first 1-2 finish since 2012.

The opening laps featured battles across the top six, with Redding making an early move to pass polesitter Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) on the second lap at the right-hander of Turn 1, while Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) fought his way up from 10th to run in the top five in the early stages of the race.

Redding checked out at the front of the field to extend his lead to two seconds to Rea before the Northern Irishman got passed by Redding’s Ducati teammate Davies. The Welshman and Razgatlioglu both were able to get by Rea temporarily before an ambitious move by Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) meant Lowes outbraked himself at Turn 6; allowing Rea to move back into third place.

Razgatlioglu eventually got by Rea again and held on to third place while Davies was running in second, behind teammate Redding with the pair able to hold on to take a Ducati one-two. Davies did start closing the gap as the race entered the second half but Redding responded to extend the gap back out to over two seconds, holding on to take his second WorldSBK victory.

Razgatlioglu also held on to claim a podium at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, rebounding from a technical issue in the Tissot Superpole Race, for third place in Race 2; pulling away from Rea and Lowes as they fought with Michael Ruben Rinaldi (GoEleven Ducati).

Rinaldi passed Lowes at Turn 5 before setting his sights on five-time Champion Rea, making a move up the inside of the Turn 13 hairpin on Lap 13 on the brakes; moving into fourth place and securing his joint-best WorldSBK finish – which was claimed at Jerez in 2019.

Lowes and Rea came home in fifth and sixth place respectively ahead of Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha) in seventh place, the Dutch rider just over a second behind the reigning World Champion. He had a gap of over four seconds to Alvaro Bautista (Team HRC), the highest placed Honda rider on the grid in eighth place. Marco Melandri’s (Barni Ducati) impressive race pace continued to show as he made up 10 places from 19th on the grid to finish ninth.

American rider Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) completed the top 10 with Tom Sykes the highest placed BMW rider in 11th place, finishing two seconds behind Gerloff. Leon Haslam (Team HRC) finished in 12th, around 10 seconds off his Honda team-mate.

Xavi Fores (Kawasaki Puccetti) finished in 13th place as he completed the 20-lap race just under a second behind Haslam, and also beating Sandro Cortese (OutDo Kawasaki TPR) by almost six seconds. Leandro ‘Tati’ Mercado (Motocorsa Kawasaki) picked up the final point available for Race 2, almost pipping Cortese as the pair were separated by two tenths.

Loris Baz (Ten Kate Yamaha) had been running in the lead group during the early stages of the race, but he came off his bike at Turn 13 on Lap 6 to take himself out of contention; the Frenchman eventually being classified in 17th place behind Federico Caricasulo (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team).

Christophe Ponsson (Nuova M2 Racing) was not classified following a crash while Takumi Takahashi (MIE Althea Honda) suffered from a crash on Lap 6 at Turn 5. Eugene Laverty (BMW) and Sylvain Barrier (Brixx Performance) were both also not classified in Race 2.

Scott Redding – P1 – (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“I’m very excited about this weekend. We had two wins, a pole position and a second place. It’s a great result, and for this, I want to thank the whole Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team for putting me in a position to be competitive. The feeling with the bike was great, and I was able to take a good advantage in the first laps. I am very satisfied”.

Chaz Davies – P2 – (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“I’m very happy to be back on the podium. My goal was to fight for the top three positions in all the races, but unfortunately, I couldn’t do it. I think the start was a key factor in getting this result. I want to thank my team for the great work they have done on the bike since Friday morning. Now we go to Portimao with great enthusiasm and conviction”.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P3 – (Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team)

“I had a small crash on the out-lap which was a little bit crazy… but then in the race we had a really good start to be right near the front. 10th to third is really positive and we are happy with the performance of the R1, which allowed me to take a solid amount of points even if we could not quite match the winning pace. I’m looking forward to racing at Portimao next weekend, I know we can go well there, I like the circuit and I believe the Yamaha will too, so hopefully we can have a strong result.”

Michael Rinaldi – P4 – (Team GOELEVEN)

“What a race today! We went very fast on the race pace, I have to thank my team for this; we worked well all weekend! A bit of regret because when there are faster track conditions we cannot be so incisive and we had to start in the fourth row and in the Superpole Race we struggled a bit, too. Today’s race was spectacular, I went fast, I came up from behind and I did some good overtakings; I also fought with Rea, it never happened to me, and it’s a beautiful emotion! Let’s improve a little more in Portimao!”

Alex Lowes – P5 – (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

“It has not been an easy weekend for me but in the end we took some points so it was not bad. This weekend was quite difficult because this is the first time for me to ride the Kawasaki in these extreme temperatures. But every race at Jerez I have improved and I am looking forward to Portimao already. In the Superpole race it was good because I started 14th, so to arrive in P7 I had quite a lot of confidence for the final race. I was stronger today but I was bit behind in terms of track time. We will try to improve for next week.”

Jonathan Rea – P6 – (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

“This morning was very good and I felt that it was my chance to go from the very beginning. I did a 1’40.6 from a standing start which was unbelievable. I had a really good rhythm so I was able to cruise the last few laps and really enjoy the race. In race two it was hard because as soon as I got the bike on its side in turn three and accelerated towards four, it was not pushing the tyre in and going forward. I was frustrated with that. We had the same set-up as we had in the Superpole race and the set-up change from yesterday was minimal, so we need to look at the data. This circuit is the one I feared the most, especially in the high temperatures, so it is not a bad outcome.”

Michael van der Mark – P7 – (Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team)

“After missing out on the podium in Phillip Island and yesterday, it was good to be back inside the top three for the Superpole Race. I wasn’t really happy with the bike and we tried to sort it out for the second race of the day, but with the conditions being a lot warmer I struggled with the front end, which was not helped by being in a group and the tyre temperature going out of range. We scored some decent points, but now we need to focus on a better result at Portimao. It’s a track I enjoy and I think we’ll be able to challenge at the front.”

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 S. Redding Ducati Panigale V4 R 0.000 2 C. Davies Ducati Panigale V4 R +3.082 3 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +5.472 4 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4 R +8.709 5 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +10.772 6 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +12.501 7 M. Van Der Mark Yamaha YZF R1 +13.760 8 A. Bautista Honda CBR1000RR-R +17.472 9 M. Melandri Ducati Panigale V4 R +19.938 10 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +21.375 11 T. Sykes BMW S1000 RR +23.555 12 L. Haslam Honda CBR1000RR-R +28.209 13 X. Fores Kawasaki ZX-10RR +29.128 14 S. Cortese Kawasaki ZX-10RR +35.062 15 L. Mercado Ducati Panigale V4 R +35.269 16 F. Caricasulo Yamaha YZF R1 +38.450 17 L. Baz Yamaha YZF R1 +44.444 18 M. Scheib Kawasaki ZX-10RR +45.370 19 L. Gabellini Honda CBR1000RR-R +1m08.007 Not Classified RET S. Barrier Ducati Panigale V4 R 3 Laps RET C. Ponsson Aprilia RSV4 1000 6 Laps RET E. Laverty BMW S1000 RR 9 Laps RET T. Takahashi Honda CBR1000RR-R 14 Laps

Superbike Superpole Race Report

Sunday morning’s 10-lap Tissot Superpole Race was won by five-time Champion Jonathan Rea after the Northern Irishman made a superb start to jump from third on the grid straight to the race lead and lead all 10 laps.

It was a similar start to Saturday’s Race 1 with polesitter Scott Redding moving down to third at the start, losing out to Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu. The trio separated out at the start and Rea continued to lead throughout the 10-lap race, with Rea taking victory ahead of Redding; Rea’s 90th victory in WorldSBK.

A technical issue for Razgatlioglu as he was battling with Redding meant he did not finish the race; team-mate Michael van der Mark claiming a podium. It means the front row of Race 2 lined up with Rea ahead of Redding and van der Mark.

Loris Baz was once again the top Independent rider as the Frenchman claimed fourth on the grid for Race 2 ahead of Chaz Davies in fifth and Tom Sykes bouncing back from issues in Race 1 to claim sixth on the grid for Race 2; although he did drop three places from his starting position.

Alex Lowes finished in seventh place with American rider Garrett Gerloff in eighth, the first time an American rider has been on the front three rows of the WorldSBK since Nicky Hayden at Buriram in 2017. Leon Haslam claimed the final points-paying position in the Tissot Superpole Race.

Superbike Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR 0.000 2 S. Redding Ducati Panigale V4 R +0.522 3 M. Van Der Mark Yamaha YZF R1 +2.701 4 L. Baz Yamaha YZF R1 +4.804 5 C. Davies Ducati Panigale V4 R +6.471 6 T. Sykes BMW S1000 RR +8.561 7 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +11.951 8 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +14.122 9 L. Haslam Honda CBR1000RR-R +14.285 10 A. Bautista Honda CBR1000RR-R +14.554 11 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4 R +16.337 12 X. Fores Kawasaki ZX-10RR +17.268 13 E. Laverty BMW S1000 RR +17.971 14 S. Cortese Kawasaki ZX-10RR +18.741 15 M. Scheib Kawasaki ZX-10RR +18.786 16 F. Caricasulo Yamaha YZF R1 +19.902 17 L. Mercado Ducati Panigale V4 R +20.031 18 M. Melandri Ducati Panigale V4 R +25.819 19 C. Ponsson Aprilia RSV4 1000 +26.219 20 L. Gabellini Honda CBR1000RR-R +36.568 21 S. Barrier Ducati Panigale V4 R +36.574 22 T. Takahashi Honda CBR1000RR-R +36.892 Not Classified RET T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 4 Laps

WSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Scott Redding 98 2 Jonathan Rea 74 3 Alex Lowes 72 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu 66 5 Chaz Davies 57 6 Michael Van Der Mark 47 7 Loris Baz 37 8 Alvaro Bautista 37 9 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 30 10 Leon Haslam 28 11 Tom Sykes 26 12 Marco Melandri 15 13 Garrett Gerloff 15 14 Sandro Cortese 14 15 Xavi Fores 11 16 Maximilian Scheib 10 17 Eugene Laverty 6 18 Christophe Ponsson 4 19 Federico Caricasulo 4 20 Leandro Mercado 1

Supersport Race Two Report

The second race of Supersport World Championship was full of drama both during the race and the warm-up lap as Andrea Locatelli (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team) claimed his third victory in WorldSSP and his second of the Pirelli Spanish Round; maintaining his 100% win record since moving to the WorldSSP grid and making history: Locatelli is the first Italian rider to three consecutive WorldSSP races.

Italian rookie Locatelli held his lead off the start and pulled away by around six tenths before extending his lead throughout the duration of the shortened race; the race distance reduced from 17 laps to 11 following a bizarre warm-up clash between Axel Bassani (Soradis Yamaha Motoxracing) and Raffaele de Rosa (MV Agusta Reparto Corse); Bassani running into the back of de Rosa on the run to Turn 1. Bassani was unable to take the delayed race start but MV Agusta were able to repair de Rosa’s bike and the Italian joined the race, finishing in fifth.

Locatelli beat Jules Cluzel (GMT94) to claim his third consecutive race victory, with Cluzel having finished second in all three WorldSSP races in 2020 as both Locatelli and Cluzel are showing remarkable consistency in the early stages of the season. Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) claimed the final podium spot during the shortened race.

Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) finished a comfortable fourth place, with a gap of 3.4 seconds to Mahias in third but finishing just shy of two seconds clear of de Rosa; the Italian fighting his way through the field after the warm-up lap crash. He had a battle with Corentin Perolari (GMT94 Yamaha) for fifth place, the pair separated by just 0.152s.

Spanish rider Isaac Viñales (Kallio Racing) was seventh, making up for a disappointing Saturday where he had to start from the back of the grid before a retirement in Race 1 as he finished just three tenths behind Perolari. South African rider Steven Odendaal (EAB Ten Kate Racing) and Hannes Soomer (Kallio Racing) had a drag race to the line with Odendaal just holding on to ninth place by just 0.002s.

Manuel Gonzalez (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) completed the top ten with the Spanish rider finishing two seconds clear of Danny Web (WRP Wepol Racing) in eleventh. Turkish sensation Can Öncü, who was the youngest rider to win a World Championship race while competing in Moto3, scored points with twelth place.

Alejandro Ruiz (EMPERADOR Racing Team), who battled from the back of the grid yesterday, finished thirteenth ahead of Federico Fuligni (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) with Andy Verdoïa (bLU cRU WorldSSP by MS Racing) claiming the final point ahead of teammate Galang Hendra Pratama who finished in 16th place.

Australian Lachlan Epis was once again just outside the points, this time in 17th, four-seconds off sixteenth place, and finishing ahead of Cresson and Montella.

Dynavolt Honda duo Patrick Hobelsberger and Hikari Okubo both retired from the race with incidents; Okubo being taken to the medial centre following his crash on Lap 3 for a check-up. Bassani did not start the race following the warm-up crash with de Rosa, the only three riders who were not classified in the race.

Andrea Locatelli – P1 – (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team)

“We did an incredible job today and I’m really, really happy. The conditions are so difficult, but we can push every time and the work of the team is good. Now we focus on Portimao and I look forward to the round.”

Jules Cluzel – P2 – (GMT94 Yamaha)

“The podium was a target, so job done. To be honest, I struggled because I was not able to follow Andrea or to pass him, but we knew before we came here that we thought it was our worst circuit so it’s good to score 40 points. We now go to Portimao with two podiums. We are not so far away. Between races, we need to improve a little bit and in Portimao, hopefully we can do it there.”

Lucas Mahias – P3 – (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)

“For sure it’s a nice result. It’s good. Not the perfect race, I think if maybe I had maybe three or four laps more like a normal race, it’s possible to finish second. I think it’s not the time to crash in the last corner on the last lap, and I keep third position. It’s nice for the team and for me in the Championship.”

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos No. Rider Bike Gap 1 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R6 0.000 2 16 J. Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +1.867 3 44 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.146 4 P. Oettl Kawasaki ZX-6R +5.553 5 R. De Rosa MV Agusta F3 +7.190 6 C. Perolari Yamaha YZF R6 +7.342 7 I. Viñales Yamaha YZF R6 +7.705 8 S. Odendaal Yamaha YZF R6 +8.676 9 H. Soomer Yamaha YZF R6 +8.678 10 M. Gonzalez Kawasaki ZX-6R +11.356 11 D. Webb Yamaha YZF R6 +14.031 12 C. Öncü Kawasaki ZX-6R +14.326 13 A. Ruiz Carranza Yamaha YZF R6 +17.715 14 F. Fuligni MV Agusta F3 675 +23.282 15 A. Verdoïa Yamaha YZF R6 +26.368 16 G. Hendra Pratama Yamaha YZF R6 +29.415 17 L. Epis Yamaha YZF R6 +33.596 18 L. Cresson Yamaha YZF R6 +37.772 19 L. Montella Yamaha YZF R6 +44.709 Not Classified RET H. Okubo Honda CBR600RR 9 Laps RET P. Hobelsberger Honda CBR600RR 10 Laps RET A. Bassani Yamaha YZF R6

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Andrea Locatelli 75 2 Jules Cluzel 60 3 Lucas Mahias 42 4 Corentin Perolari 35 5 Philipp Oettl 29 6 Steven Odendaal 28 7 Hannes Soomer 24 8 Manuel Gonzalez 23 9 Raffaele De Rosa 22 10 Can Alexander Öncü 18 11 Isaac Viñales 17 12 Danny Webb 15 13 Alejandro Ruiz Carranza 8 14 Patrick Hobelsberger 5 15 Federico Fuligni 5 16 Peter Sebestyen 4 17 Andy Verdoïa 4 18 Loris Cresson 3 19 Jaimie Van Sikkelerus 2 20 Luigi Montella 1

WorldSSP 300 Race Two Report

Competitive track action at the Pirelli Spanish Round continued with the FIM Supersport 300 Championship as the class continued to deliver typically thrilling and chaotic racing with an 11-strong lead group during the early part of the race doing their best to all claim victory at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto.

Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 claimed victory after a battle at the front in of the field containing 36 riders, moving to the front of the field before a battle with Hugo de Cancellis (Team TRASIMENO) on the last lap with Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) also fighting for victory; making up seven tenths of a second on the final lap. De Cancellis was penalised with a five-second time penalty, promoting Carrasco to second place with Sofuoglu, the nephew of WorldSSP legend Kenan Sofuoglu, claiming his first victory.

With Carrasco second and de Cancellis penalised, Tom Booth-Amos (RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) claimed third position for his second podium at Jerez; moving into the Championship leader after his first weekend in WorldSSP300. Booth-Amos started the race in 15th, moving up 12 places throughout the race.

Scott Deroue (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) claimed fourth place in the thrilling race, finishing a second behind Booth-Amos, but finishing just ahead of Meikon Kawakami (Team Brasil AD 78); a tenth between the pair. Kawakami had started from pole position but lost the lead early on but was unable to fight for the victory when the front four of Sofuoglu, Carrasco and de Cancellis broke away. Unai Orradre (Yamaha MS Racing) finished in sixth place with just two tenths between Deroue, Kawakami and Orradre.

Bruno Ieraci (Kawasaki GP Project) finished in seventh place after a tight battle with Ukrainian rider Nick Kalinin (Battley-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) and Thomas Brianti (Prodina Ircos Team WorldSSP300), another group of riders separated by the smallest of margins. De Cancellis was classified in 10th place following his five-second penalty, having been in second place across the line.

Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki GP Project) finished in 11th place, seven tenths behind de Cancellis and more than three seconds behind Brianti, who was the next rider ahead of him on track. There were three tenths separating Ton Kawakami (Yamaha MS Racing)and Sabatucci as they crossed the line.

Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) was also penalised with a five-second time penalty during the race which demoted him from a top-five battle to 13th place with Filippo Rovelli (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team) and Alvaro Diaz (Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300) rounding out the points in the exciting race.

Tom Edwards bounced back from his DNF on Saturday to cross the line 11-seconds behind the race winner but such is the intensity of WorldSSP 300 competition that was only good enough for 25th place. Countryman Tom Bramich did not earn a spot on the start grid after the young Victorian was taken out in Saturday’s Last Chance Race that cost him his chance to make the Main.

Christian Stange (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) had an off in the early stages of the race which dropped him down to the back of the field and was eventually classified in 31st place. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) had a crash which took him out of contention for the race victory while Oliver König (Freudenberg KTM Junior Team) also had an off before retiring from the race. Other retirements included Mika Perez (Prodina Ircos Team WorldSSP300) and Alejandro Carrion (Smrz Racing – Willi Race).

WorldSSP 300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Class Gap 1 B. Sofuoglu Yamaha YZF-R3 B 0.000 2 A. Carrasco Kawasaki Ninja 400 B +0.161 3 T. Booth Amos Kawasaki Ninja 400 B +0.511 4 S. Deroue Kawasaki Ninja 400 B +1.598 5 M. Kawakami Yamaha YZF-R3 B +1.627 6 U. Orradre Yamaha YZF-R3 A +1.76 7 B. Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 A +2.172 8 N. Kalinin Kawasaki Ninja 400 A +2.395 9 T.Brianti Kawasaki Ninja 400 B +2.401 10 H. De Cancellis Yamaha YZF-R3 B +5.03 11 K. Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 B +5.77 12 T.Kawakami Yamaha YZF-R3 B +6.095 13 J.Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 A +6.707 14 F.Rovelli Kawasaki Ninja 400 A +7.449 15 A. Diaz Yamaha YZF-R3 A +7.477 16 K. Meuffels Kawasaki Ninja 400 A +7.808 17 25 A. Kroh Yamaha YZF-R3 A +7.815 18 I.Iglesias Kawasaki Ninja 400 B +7.927 19 S. Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 A +8.62 20 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF-R3 A +9.182 21 A. Coppola Kawasaki Ninja 400 B +9.297 22 J.Jahnig KTM RC 390 R A +9.383 23 E. De La Vega Yamaha YZF-R3 B +10.927 24 G. Mastroluca Kawasaki Ninja 400 B +11.013 25 T.Edwards Kawasaki Ninja 400 B +11.463 26 F.Macan Yamaha YZF-R3 A +11.555 27 P.Grassia Yamaha YZF-R3 A +11.838 28 J.Gimbert Kawasaki Ninja 400 A +18.391 29 T.Bercot Yamaha YZF-R3 B +18.408 30 K. Aloisi Yamaha YZF-R3 A +23.79 31 C. Stange KTM RC 390 R A +37.987 Not Classified Ret Y.Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 B 2 Laps Ret M. Perez Kawasaki Ninja 400 A 2 Laps Ret S. Markarian Yamaha YZF-R3 B 4 Laps Ret O. König KTM RC 390 R B 5 Laps Ret A. Carrion Kawasaki Ninja 400 A

WorldSSP 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom Booth-Amos 36 2 Bahattin Sofuoglu 35 3 Unai Orradre 35 4 Ana Carrasco 29 5 Scott Deroue 29 6 Thomas Brianti 18 7 Nick Kalinin 14 8 Yuta Okaya 13 9 Kevin Sabatucci 13 10 Meikon Kawakami 11 11 Bruno Ieraci 9 12 Ton Kawakami 9 13 Alvaro Diaz 8 14 Hugo De Cancellis 6 15 Samuel Di Sora 4 16 Jeffrey Buis 3 17 Kim Aloisi 3 18 Filippo Rovelli 2 19 Alejandro Carrion 2 20 Koen Meuffels 1

