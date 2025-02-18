WorldSBK 2025

Phillip Island Test – Tuesday AM

Nicolo Bulega was the first man in the 28s once again this morning and, at the end of the two-hour session, was still the only rider to have done a 28 so far this week at Phillip Island. Bulega did a 1m28.902 early in the morning session before besting it with a 1m28.680 as the two-hour session came to a close just after 1100.

Andrea Iannone had found another tenth since yesterday to again go second quickest this morning, but his 1m29.162 was still half-a-second off Bulega’s benchmark. Danilo Petrucci found half-a-second this morning to almost level-peg with Iannone, both recording 1m29.1s.

Notably, Toprak Razgatlioglu did not improve his time from the previous session. Yet, the world champion remained ahead of competitors like Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Locatelli, Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, Xavi Vierge, and Scott Redding, all of whom found additional speed this morning.

Remy Gardner is still searching for more speed out of the GYTR GRT Yamaha. The Australian 15th quickest this morning.

A few hats had been thrown in the ring overnight as to suggestions for a replacement for the injured Jonathan Rea this weekend. Stop & Seal proprietor Robbie Bolger had offered a significant cash surety to cover any unfortunate incidents should they offer up Rea’s seat for the weekend to Arthur Sissis. However, we understand that senior management has decided to leave Rea’s bike unridden this coming weekend at the season opener.

The session experienced a red flag interruption with just over an hour remaining when Garrett Gerloff crashed at Hayshed. Fortunately, the American rider returned to the track on his spare machine, appearing unscathed after the high-speed incident. Additionally, Tarran Mackenzie suffered a fall at Siberia shortly before the session concluded.

World Supersport riders are out on track now. Unfortunately, Oli Bayliss tumbled through the kitty litter at Southern Loop this morning. Peter Öttl went down at Siberia 20 minutes into the Supersport session and was taken to the medical centre. That brought out the red flag and a temporary halt to the session.

WorldSBK competitors will be on track again this afternoon at 1340 for another two-hour testing session.

Superbike Times

Tuesday AM

Bulega 1m28.680 Iannone 1m29.162 Petrucci 1m29.179 Razgatlioglu 1m29.381 Bautista 1m29.477 Locatelli 1m29.493 Lowes A 1m29.534 Bassani 1m29.627 Vierge 1m29.812 Redding 1m29.862 Lowes S 1m29.873 Van Der Mark 1m29.948 Vickers 1m29.992 Montella 1m30.143 Gardner 1m30.245 Gerloff 1m30.350 Nagashima 1m30.611 Aegerter 1m30.617 Rabat 1m30.638 Lecuona 1m30.642 Sofuoglu 1m31.091 Mackenzie 1m31.130

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar