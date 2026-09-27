WorldSBK 2026

Round Ten – Cremona – Sunday

Sunday at Cremona delivered the biggest championship moment of the 2026 WorldSBK season, a breakthrough Australian victory and another double for one of WorldSSP’s form riders.

Nicolo Bulega secured his first WorldSBK Championship in front of his home crowd, becoming the first rider to win both the WorldSSP and WorldSBK titles, but the Cremona weekend itself belonged to Aruba.it Racing Ducati team-mate Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona won the Tissot Superpole Race and Race 2 on Sunday to complete a clean sweep of all three WorldSBK races, leading every one of the weekend’s 56 racing laps at the timing line.

There was less positive news for Australian Remy Gardner. Further assessment following his sizeable Friday FP2 crash revealed a fracture of the fifth metacarpal in his left hand, ruling the GYTR GRT Yamaha rider out of both Sunday races.

Jeremy Alcoba backed up his maiden WorldSSP victory on Saturday with another win in Race 2, denying championship leader Albert Arenas late in the 20-lap contest.

Australia’s Carter Thompson then delivered one of the performances of the weekend in WorldSPB. The 18-year-old broke away from the pack to claim his maiden WorldSPB victory and the first WorldSPB win for Yamaha’s new R7.

Here’s how Sunday unfolded at Cremona.

WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race

Sunday began with confirmation that Remy Gardner would take no further part in the Cremona weekend.

Gardner had returned to action on Saturday after his sizeable FP2 crash and qualified 11th before finishing Race 1 in 12th. Increasing pain in his left hand prompted further medical assessment, which revealed a fracture of the fifth metacarpal. The Australian was consequently declared unfit for Sunday’s Superpole Race and Race 2.

At the front, Saturday race winner Iker Lecuona again started from pole alongside championship leader Nicolo Bulega, with Alberto Surra completing the front row.

Lecuona led at the completion of every lap, but the opening half of the ten-lap sprint was much closer than the eventual 2.005-second winning margin suggests.

Bulega opted for the softer SCQ rear tyre and remained within half a second of his team-mate through the opening six laps.

The gap was 0.463s after lap one, fell to 0.383s on lap two and reached a low of just 0.213s at the end of lap three.

Bulega was actually the faster of the two on lap two, setting a 1m27.783s that established a new WorldSBK race lap record at Cremona.

The championship leader also briefly got ahead on track with a move into Turn 11, but Lecuona immediately responded at the final corner. Thus, while Bulega momentarily held the physical lead, the official lap chart records Lecuona as leader at the completion of all ten laps.

The pair remained separated by only 0.379s after lap six before Lecuona began to edge away.

His advantage increased to 0.632s after lap seven, 0.937s after lap eight and 1.332s with one lap remaining before Lecuona took the flag 2.005s clear.

Behind them, Surra produced an impressive ride to secure his maiden WorldSBK podium.

Yari Montella spent the entire race close behind the Motocorsa Ducati and mounted a late attack into Turn 11. Surra countered immediately at the following corner and retained third, the pair ultimately separated by just 0.336s.

Sam Lowes completed the top five ahead of Alex Lowes, Tommy Bridewell and Miguel Oliveira.

Jake Dixon produced another notable recovery ride. The Honda rider was only 15th at the end of the opening lap but methodically worked his way forward and reached ninth by lap eight.

Dixon retained that position to the flag, earning the final place on the third row for Race 2.

Andrea Locatelli completed the top ten, while Somkiat Chantra finished 13th.

The opening lap had produced immediate drama further back.

Lorenzo Baldassarri and Garrett Gerloff came together at Turn 7 and both crashed before completing the opening lap. The incident was reviewed after the race, with no further action taken.

Alvaro Bautista then crashed at Turn 5 early on lap two.

Stefano Manzi had made an excellent start to run eighth at the completion of lap one, but an excursion through the gravel at Turn 12 dropped him to the rear of the field. He continued before crashing at Turn 10 later in the race.

Twan Smits was another retirement after suffering a technical problem.

Montella’s fourth place was nevertheless enough to confirm Barni Spark Racing Team as the 2026 Best Independent Team.

Bulega left the sprint with his championship advantage reduced slightly, but still had a 138-point buffer over Lecuona heading into Race 2.

WorldSBK Race Two

The equation for Nicolo Bulega was straightforward by the time the WorldSBK field assembled for Sunday’s final 23-lap race: bring the Ducati home near the front and the 2026 World Championship would be his.

Iker Lecuona had other business to finish.

Starting from pole after winning the Superpole Race, Lecuona again made the holeshot while Bulega had to fend off an aggressive Alberto Surra through the opening sector.

At the end of lap one Lecuona led Bulega by 0.377s, with Surra another 0.461s behind and Montella fourth.

The leading order changed on lap three when Montella attacked Surra at Turn 11 and moved into third.

Lecuona and Bulega initially remained closely matched. Bulega’s best lap of 1m28.166s was only 0.044s slower than Lecuona’s race-best 1m28.122s, and the gap remained below one second through the first five laps.

Lecuona finally pushed the advantage beyond a second on lap six.

Even then the race remained relatively close. Bulega was 1.403s behind after eight laps and had actually clawed a few hundredths back by the end of lap nine.

From lap ten, however, the complexion began to change.

Lecuona continued to string together mid-to-high 1m28s while Bulega, with the championship increasingly the priority, began circulating predominantly in the high 1m28s and then low 1m29s.

The gap grew from 1.876s after lap ten to 2.503s after lap 12 and 3.829s after lap 14.

By lap 18 it was 6.127s.

Lecuona eventually crossed the line 8.590s clear to complete his first WorldSBK hat-trick and an extraordinary Cremona weekend during which he led every racing lap at the timing line across Race 1, the Superpole Race and Race 2.

Bulega’s second place was more than enough.

The 26-year-old crossed the line to become the 2026 FIM Superbike World Champion with six races remaining.

Bulega leaves Cremona on 602 points, 133 clear of Lecuona on 469, with only 124 points remaining across Estoril and Jerez.

The title adds another piece of history to an extraordinary season. Bulega has won 26 of the opening 30 races and stood on the podium in all 30. He also becomes the first rider to win both the WorldSSP and WorldSBK Championships, having taken the Supersport crown in 2023.

Montella completed the Race 2 podium.

After passing Surra on lap three, the Barni Ducati rider maintained third for the remaining 20 laps and crossed the line 12.724s behind Lecuona.

Surra remained within range for much of the race but could not mount another attack and finished fourth, 1.190s behind Montella.

Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in fifth.

Jake Dixon continued his strongest WorldSBK weekend to date with sixth place.

Dixon was tenth at the end of lap one, moved to ninth on lap two and eighth on lap four before progressing further as the race unfolded.

Sam Lowes had been running sixth through the first half of the race but crashed at Turn 13 while holding that position. He remounted, although the time lost dropped him to the rear before he eventually returned to pit lane and retired.

That helped promote Dixon to sixth, and the Honda rookie ultimately brought the CBR1000RR-R home 20.917s behind the winner for his best WorldSBK result.

Lorenzo Baldassarri produced arguably the strongest recovery ride in the field.

A poor opening lap left the Team GoEleven rider 17th at the first timing split. Baldassarri was 15th after lap two, 12th by lap five, inside the top ten by lap ten and up to eighth in the closing stages. He displaced Gerloff for seventh late in the race and then began closing Dixon.

Baldassarri’s late-race pace remained particularly strong, including a 1m29.147s on lap 22, and he finished only 0.488s behind Dixon despite giving away more than seven seconds to the Honda rider over the opening four laps.

Gerloff finished eighth ahead of Axel Bassani, while Andrea Locatelli narrowly held off Stefano Manzi for tenth. Only 0.424s separated the two Yamahas at the flag.

Danilo Petrucci finished 12th ahead of Somkiat Chantra.

There were several early retirements.

Miguel Oliveira had made a strong start and was fifth at the completion of the opening lap before crashing at Turn 10 early on lap two.

Alvaro Bautista returned to pit lane in the opening stages with a gearbox-related technical issue and was unable to continue.

Tommy Bridewell crashed at Turn 10 on lap five, while Xavi Vierge’s race ended with a crash at Turn 13 in the closing stages.

But the major story belonged to Bulega.

Two runner-up finishes on Sunday may have been unusual by the standards of his dominant season, but the second of them delivered the result that mattered most: the 2026 World Superbike Championship.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 I. Lecuona Duc 34m02.443 303.4 2 N. Bulega Duc +8.590 302.5 3 Y. Montella Duc +12.724 302.5 4 A. Surra Duc +13.914 300.0 5 A. Lowes Bim +17.159 307.7 6 J. Dixon Hon +20.917 303.4 7 L. Baldassarri Duc +21.405 300.0 8 G. Gerloff Kaw +24.398 301.7 9 A. Bassani Bim +27.293 300.8 10 A. Locatelli Yam +31.636 300.8 11 S. Manzi Yam +32.060 300.0 12 D. Petrucci BMW +35.183 301.7 13 S. Chantra Hon +35.438 301.7 14 L. Baz Duc +39.961 299.2 15 M. Rato Yam +40.359 300.0 16 T. Smits Yam +49.678 296.7 Not Classified RET X. Vierge Yam +7 laps 300.0 RET S. Lowes Duc +8 laps 301.7 RET T. Bridewell Duc +18 laps 292.7 RET A. Bautista Duc +21 laps 283.5 RET M. Oliveira BMW +22 laps 297.5

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 I. Lecuona Duc 14m42.411 305.1 2 N. Bulega Duc +2.005 308.6 3 A. Surra Duc +5.214 301.7 4 Y. Montella Duc +5.550 302.5 5 S. Lowes Duc +6.540 301.7 6 A. Lowes Bim +7.772 303.4 7 T. Bridewell Duc +9.386 301.7 8 M. Oliveira BMW +11.197 300.8 9 J. Dixon Hon +13.294 306.8 10 A. Locatelli Yam +14.144 300.0 11 D. Petrucci BMW +16.524 300.0 12 X. Vierge Yam +16.905 296.7 13 S. Chantra Hon +17.153 305.9 14 M. Rato Yam +17.937 303.4 15 L. Baz Duc +18.915 300.8 16 A. Bassani Bim +20.547 300.8 Not Classified RET S. Manzi Yam +5 laps 301.7 RET T. Smits Yam +6 laps 288.8 RET A. Bautista Duc +9 laps 291.9 RET G. Gerloff Kaw DNF — RET L. Baldassarri Duc DNF —

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 N. Bulega 602 2 I. Lecuona 469 3 Y. Montella 269 4 A. Lowes 226 5 S. Lowes 219 6 L. Baldassarri 193 7 A. Bassani 184 8 G. Gerloff 145 9 A. Surra 140 10 A. Bautista 125 11 A. Locatelli 118 12 M. Oliveira 109 13 X. Vierge 95 14 T. Mackenzie 81 15 T. Bridewell 66 16 D. Petrucci 61 17 R. Gardner 57 18 S. Manzi 44 19 J. Dixon 23 20 M. van der Mark 23 21 S. Chantra 16 22 T. Nagashima 7 23 J. Rea 6 24 B. Sofuoglu 4 25 L. Baz 3 26 M. Rato 3 27 R. Vickers 1

WorldSSP Race Two

Jeremy Alcoba completed a dream weekend for Kawasaki’s WorldSSP squad at Cremona, backing up his maiden Saturday victory with another win after a race-long tactical contest with Albert Arenas and Tom Booth-Amos.

Booth-Amos started Race 2 from pole after setting the fastest lap in Saturday’s opening race, with Alcoba and Valentin Debise completing the front row. Championship leader Arenas started fourth.

Debise made the sharpest launch and initially took the lead, but Arenas swept around the outside at Turn 2 to hit the front.

Booth-Amos settled into third before working his way past Debise and setting off after Arenas.

Alcoba took a more measured approach during the opening half of the 20-lap race.

Having felt his tyre performance fade after around seven laps on Saturday, the Kawasaki rider deliberately concentrated on being smoother during the early stages on Sunday and preserving enough performance for the closing laps.

At the front, Arenas set the rhythm for the majority of the race and officially led 16 of the 20 laps.

Booth-Amos gradually reeled him in, though, and by lap 12 the Triumph was close enough to attack.

The British rider made his move into Turn 11 and took over at the front.

Arenas responded three laps later at the same corner to regain the lead, but by then Alcoba was also arriving.

Alcoba worked his way past Booth-Amos and then stalked Arenas through the closing stages.

The decisive attack came on the penultimate lap at Turn 11.

Arenas was unable to retaliate and Alcoba held his advantage through the final lap to secure his second WorldSSP victory in as many days.

The margin at the flag was 0.493s.

Booth-Amos finished third, 1.700s from the winner, despite struggling with arm pump late in the race.

His 1m31.587s was nevertheless the fastest lap of the race and established another new WorldSSP race lap record at Cremona.

Filippo Farioli backed up Saturday’s maiden podium with fourth place, 2.420s behind Alcoba.

Valentin Debise finished fifth at 6.502s and Jaume Masia completed the top six.

Debise’s fifth place ensured the WorldSSP Championship remained alive, but Arenas strengthened his position considerably.

The Spaniard now leads Debise 351 points to 265, an 86-point advantage with four races remaining.

That means Arenas can secure the championship in the opening race at Estoril simply by finishing on the podium, regardless of Debise’s result.

Can Öncü had initially been involved around the top six but lost ground in the closing stages and finished 11th.

Dominique Aegerter followed in 12th.

Australian Oli Bayliss endured a much more difficult opening phase.

Starting 14th, Bayliss was shuffled outside the points during the early laps but progressively recovered as his pace improved through the second half of the race.

The Australian eventually worked his way back to 13th, at least salvaging points after his Race 1 crash on Saturday.

Aldi Satya Mahendra was an early casualty after crashing while running around 13th, while Mattia Casadei’s home weekend ended with a crash from the top-ten battle with two laps remaining.

For Alcoba, the result completed a remarkable turnaround at Cremona.

The Kawasaki rider had arrived without a WorldSSP victory to his name and leaves the Italian round with two wins from two starts.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Alcoba Kaw 30m45.330 269.3 2 A. Arenas Yam +0.493 262.8 3 T. Booth-Amos Tri +1.700 264.1 4 F. Farioli Yam +2.420 268.7 5 V. Debise Zxm +6.502 263.4 6 J. Masia Duc +10.678 267.3 7 P. Oettl Duc +12.460 271.4 8 F. Caricasulo Zxm +12.555 271.4 9 M. Ferrari Duc +12.875 268.0 10 L. Mahias Yam +14.130 266.7 11 C. Öncü Yam +15.377 266.7 12 D. Aegerter Kaw +15.609 268.0 13 O. Bayliss Tri +15.897 266.0 14 L. Taccini Duc +16.944 272.0 15 J. Whatley Duc +17.000 267.3 16 A. Zaccone Duc +20.646 268.0 17 O. Vostatek Tri +20.979 266.0 18 C. Perolari Hon +23.197 268.0 19 B. Jimenez Duc +26.347 268.0 20 S. Jespersen Duc +28.220 262.1 21 B. Sofuoglu Qjm +28.557 263.4 22 O. Konig Tri +34.484 262.1 23 Y. Okamoto Yam +36.735 266.7 24 J. Garcia Kaw +39.250 262.1 25 S. Di Sora Mva +39.445 264.7 26 H. Garzo Duc +45.327 262.8 27 A. Kofler Yam +46.807 262.1 Not Classified RET M. Casadei Duc +1 lap 267.3 RET R. Garcia Yam +3 laps 266.7 RET R. Rossi Duc +3 laps 264.1 RET A. Carrasco Hon +6 laps 267.3 RET A. Giombini Mva +9 laps 261.5 RET A. Mahendra Yam +12 laps 266.0 RET R. De Rosa Qjm +19 laps 262.1

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A. Arenas 351 2 V. Debise 265 3 J. Masia 229 4 C. Öncü 221 5 T. Booth-Amos 192 6 J. Alcoba 188 7 R. Garcia 165 8 P. Oettl 153 9 M. Ferrari 138 10 A. Mahendra 132 11 A. Zaccone 122 12 L. Mahias 114 13 F. Farioli 94 14 O. Bayliss 74 15 S. Jespersen 68 16 M. Casadei 57 17 F. Caricasulo 54 18 D. Aegerter 49 19 J. Whatley 37 20 C. Perolari 30 21 O. Vostatek 21 22 A. Giombini 13 23 J. Navarro 9 24 L. Taccini 6 25 Y. Okamoto 6 26 R. De Rosa 5 27 B. Jimenez 4 28 X. Cardelus 2 29 K. Zannoni 1

WorldSPB Race Two

Carter Thompson delivered the breakthrough that had been threatening for much of the second half of the WorldSPB season, producing a dominant Race 2 performance at Cremona to claim his maiden WorldSPB victory.

The win was also the first for Yamaha’s new R7 in the FIM World Sportbike Championship.

Thompson started fourth after the Race 2 grid was determined by fastest laps from Saturday’s opening race, with Xavi Artigas on pole ahead of Alvaro Fuertes and Fenton Seabright.

Artigas led the opening lap, with Thompson immediately moving from fourth to second.

The order remained extremely fluid during the opening exchanges.

Thompson was shuffled back to fourth on lap two as Artigas continued to lead, while Fuertes moved second and Ferre Fleerackers third.

Fleerackers then hit the front on lap three, with Thompson moving back into second only 0.110s behind the Suzuki rider.

That was as long as Thompson was prepared to wait.

The Australian went to the front on lap four and immediately began to change the shape of the race.

He completed that lap 0.287s clear of Fleerackers.

One lap later the margin was already 1.610s.

While the riders behind continued swapping positions, Thompson was free to concentrate on his own lines and maintain a pace the chasing group simply could not match consistently.

By lap six Artigas had fought his way back into second, but Thompson was already 1.885s ahead.

The margin increased to 2.263s after lap seven and 2.919s after lap eight.

Thompson then produced the fastest lap of the race on lap nine, a 1m36.157s that established a new WorldSPB race lap record.

The detailed sector data reinforces just how complete Thompson’s performance was.

The Yamaha rider recorded the fastest race sector in each of the first three sectors around Cremona. Only the final sector benchmark belonged to another rider, Artigas.

With the battle behind continuing, Thompson’s advantage had grown to 4.721s after lap ten and 5.381s with one lap remaining.

He backed off only marginally on the final circulation to take the chequered flag 5.305s ahead of Artigas.

It was the largest winning margin yet recorded in the inaugural WorldSPB season.

Behind Thompson, the fight for the remaining podium positions remained intense to the flag.

Artigas held second, while Fleerackers recovered from fourth on lap eight to regain third and secure his first podium since Assen.

Fuertes and championship leader David Salvador were separated by almost nothing in the battle for fourth.

Fuertes had earlier been instructed to drop one position following a penalty for irresponsible riding at Turn 10 and duly complied, but fought his way back into the contest.

He beat Salvador to fourth at the chequered flag by just 0.002s.

Juan Risueno finished sixth after a remarkable charge from 16th on the grid, ahead of Seabright, Jose Osuna and Thompson’s Team BrCorse team-mate Marco Gaggi.

Antonio Torres completed the top ten.

There had also been drama early in the race when Harrison Dessoy and Loris Veneman collided during the second lap, putting both riders out of the race while they were running inside the top ten.

Mirko Gennai was handed two Long Lap penalties for a jump start but recovered to finish 14th.

For Thompson, the numbers underline the authority of the victory.

After taking the lead on lap four, he led the remaining nine laps and circulated mainly in the 1m36s. His sequence from laps four through nine was 1m36.560s, 1m36.225s, 1m36.446s, 1m36.377s, 1m36.275s and finally the record 1m36.157s.

That combination of speed and consistency allowed him to break the slipstreaming pack rather than become trapped in another last-lap fight.

The result elevates Thompson to third in the WorldSPB standings on 158 points, one ahead of Antonio Torres.

The championship itself will be decided at Jerez.

David Salvador leaves Cremona on 224 points, but Saturday winner Artigas has reduced the margin to only 12 points on 212, with 50 still available at the final round.

For Thompson and Yamaha, however, Cremona already delivered a major milestone: a maiden WorldSPB victory for both rider and machine.

Carter Thompson

“I’m really happy to finally get the race win. I’ve been on the poduum a few times this year but I really wanted to get the win. It’s the home race for the team as well, so that makes it extra special. We knew we had good pace all weekend, but yesterday we struggled to fight in the group so my plan today was to try and get to the front and get a gap to run my rythmn and do my lines, and this is what we were able to do. Now we look forward to Jerez, and hopefully we can do it again!”

Niccolò Canepa – Yamaha Team Director

“This is a historic moment for Yamaha, with the new R7 taking its first victory in the Sportbike World Championship. Carter has been strong all weekend and delivered an excellent race to secure his first win of the season, after coming so close on several occasions since Misano. This victory also moves him up to third in the championship, highlighting the progress made by the BrCorse Team throughout the season. With one round still to go, we hope this is the first of more victories before the season comes to a close. Congratulations to Carter and the entire BrCorse Team on a fantastic result.”

WorldSPB Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C. Thompson Yam 19m22.284 228.3 2 X. Artigas Kaw +5.305 230.8 3 F. Fleerackers Suz +5.434 229.8 4 A. Fuertes Kaw +5.583 227.4 5 D. Salvador Kaw +5.585 228.3 6 J. Risueno Kaw +5.860 227.8 7 F. Seabright Tri +6.277 229.3 8 J. Osuna Kaw +6.577 229.3 9 M. Gaggi Yam +6.763 229.3 10 A. Torres Kaw +8.444 229.8 11 J. Buis Suz +8.669 230.8 12 M. Rocca Tri +8.940 227.8 13 B. Ieraci Tri +12.324 232.8 14 M. Gennai Yam +12.540 233.3 15 T. Benetti Apr +12.690 233.3 16 G. Sanchez Yam +12.969 231.8 17 J. van Crugten Apr +13.105 233.8 18 F. Mulya Yam +13.685 227.4 19 H. Maier Yam +14.115 232.8 20 K. Farkas Yam +14.170 229.3 21 T. Aksu Hon +17.794 236.8 22 B. Fernandez Kov +18.322 226.9 23 M. Sorrenti Apr +18.431 236.3 24 G. Cazard Yam +21.145 226.9 25 A. Di Persio Yam +25.002 231.3 26 I. Schunselaar Suz +25.370 227.4 27 E. Bartolini Tri +26.974 232.3 28 M. Martella Yam +29.952 227.4 29 M. Vannucci Apr +48.288 233.8 30 J. Correa Kaw +54.533 229.3 31 T. Sovicka Yam +2 laps 216.4 Not Classified RET H. Dessoy Tri +10 laps 229.3 RET L. Veneman Kaw +10 laps 230.8 RET H. De Cancellis Kov +11 laps 107.5

WorldSPB Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 D. Salvador 224 2 X. Artigas 212 3 C. Thompson 158 4 A. Torres 157 5 F. Seabright 127 6 F. Fleerackers 123 7 M. Vannucci 116 8 J. Buis 112 9 B. Ieraci 97 10 L. Veneman 83 11 A. Fuertes 79 12 H. Dessoy 77 13 J. Osuna 62 14 E. Bartolini 54 15 M. Gaggi 54 16 F. Bianchi 33 17 K. Beekmans 28 18 M. Gennai 25 19 J. Risueno 24 20 B. Fernandez 19 21 D. Poncet 18 22 J. Correa 18 23 F. Mulya 12 24 A. Di Persio 12 25 T. Benetti 12 26 J. van Crugten 7 27 M. Rocca 4 28 G. Sanchez 4 29 H. Maier 4 30 M. Sorrenti 2 31 R. Fernandez 1 32 T. Aksu 1 33 A. Agaska 1