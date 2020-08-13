WorldSBK reduced to eight rounds

The Argentinean Round of the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship has been postponed until 2021. The round was originally scheduled for the 9th – 11th of October and was to enter its third year of WorldSBK action. With their contract to host a round lasting for three years, the round will take place as part of the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship and therefore will be able to host the Argentine audience for the third season, a year later than originally planned, with a date still yet to be confirmed.

All parties involved examined and evaluated every possible scenario to make sure the event went ahead as planned. However, given the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent health and safety concerns, travel restrictions and logistical challenges, the solution is to postpone the event until 2021. With the Argentinean Round at the Circuito San Juan Villicum originally signed up for three seasons starting back in 2018, the 2020 event – whilst not going ahead – will be transferred to form part of the 2021 WorldSBK Calendar. The round has been a great success and has been history-making for many reasons, with 2021 scheduled to be no different.

Orlando Terranova – CEO of Grupo OSD

“We are very sorry to postpone the third event to next year. However, we are committed to actions aimed at being able to live with COVID-19 by lowering the risks. We understand that the economic impact of the event in the hotel industry, suppliers and regional economies was always great and therefore we hope that next year we can work to help with the movement of the provincial economy. We take this opportunity to thank the support and teamwork with the Governor of the Province of San Juan, Mr. Sergio Uñac, the Secretary of State for Sports of the Government of San Juan, Mr. Jorge Chica and all the authorities of the province that make the event possible. What remains for the future is to wait for the world to find a vaccine in order for us to define a calendar for 2021, which will surely be a different date from the one scheduled so far, but will be in the aim to protect the care of all spectators, athletes, organisation and the people of San Juan.”

Updated 2020 WorldSBK calendar

March 1 – Phillip Island, Australia August 2 – Jerez, Spain (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) August 9 – Portimao, Portugal (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) August 30 – Aragon, Spain (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) September 6 – Aragon, Spain (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) September 20 – Catalunya, Spain (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) October 4 – Magny-Cours, France (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300) November 8 – Misano, Italy (WSBK-WSSP-WSSP300)

WorldSBK Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jonathan Rea 136 2 Scott Redding 132 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 103 4 Alex Lowes 91 5 Michael Van Der Mark 82 6 Chaz Davies 75 7 Alvaro Bautista 55 8 Loris Baz 54 9 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 53 10 Tom Sykes 47 11 Leon Haslam 36 12 Garrett Gerloff 22 13 Marco Melandri 17 14 Eugene Laverty 16 15 Sandro Cortese 14 16 Xavi Fores 14 17 Federico Caricasulo 12 18 Maximilian Scheib 10 19 Leandro Mercado 7 20 Christophe Ponsson 4

