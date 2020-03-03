WorldSBK in detail

The machines

Trev broke away from his desk in the media centre for a few minutes on the weekend to get behind the lens on Friday morning at Phillip Island. His quest was to bring you some of the more interesting tidbits of the World Superbike machines that are rarely showcased in detail.

Enjoy these 62 images that give a little insight into just how different these machines are from their road going beginnings.

From the myriad sensors through to bespoke engineering solutions and a few things kept hidden from prying eyes behind carbon covers, such as the top triple clamp shielded from view on the Factory Ducati machines…