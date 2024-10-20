2024 WorldSBK Prize Giving Ceremony

The 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship has come to a close at the Prize Giving Show, hosted at the Museos de la Atalaya in Jerez de la Frontera, where the WorldSBK community gathered to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its champions.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was crowned the 2024 WorldSBK Champion, marking an extraordinary season for both him and BMW.

In WorldSSP, Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) took home the title after a fiercely competitive campaign.

Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) made history as the first Indonesian rider to claim the WorldSSP300 title, while Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) dominated the inaugural season of the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, becoming its first-ever champion.

The night was filled with well-deserved awards and acknowledgments, as Carrasco, Razgatlioglu, Huertas, Mahendra, and their closest rivals were celebrated for their incredible performances throughout the season.

