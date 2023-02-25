2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round One – Phillip Island

World Superbike Race One

Alvaro Bautista – P1

“I am very happy with this victory also because we were able to take it in extremely different conditions to those we had in testing. We didn’t have any reference data and that’s why it was important to stay focused, especially in the first laps, to understand the track well, and to find the limit. We got a good win, the best way to start the season. If I have to be honest, though, I hope to race in dry conditions tomorrow.”

Jonathan Rea – P2

“I was nervous for the WorldSSP riders who raced before us and I started getting anxious even before our race started, just watching them. A big shout out to John McPhee in WorldSSP (who took his Kawasaki to a podium finish in his first ever WorldSSP race). I was yipping it up in the garage when he was racing. So I went to see him in Parc Ferme after his race, and ask how the conditions were in the full wet. I was pretty convinced to make a full wet set-up for Race One. I made a great start and I felt good. In the wet conditions, I felt good straight away. I just put my head down then ran into a few issues with my quick shifter. I had to re-learn how to ride the bike again without it. When Alvaro Bautista came past me I could see that he was better than me in some areas, but I was better in some others. I was trying to learn and adapt to not having a quick shifter. It was difficult, especially off the gas while on the edge of the tyre, with negative torque from the engine. It was so easy to be at full angle and lose the rear. The harder I pushed the more issues I had, but the problem is that when you see Alvaro going away, and the gap coming down to Toprak behind, you are trying, and trying so hard. So it was a nervous race and the conditions were not as grippy as they were in the November WorldSBK round. The pre-race target was a podium and we got that, and took a bag full of points. On the grid I felt the race could have been for us, but not today.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P3

“I am very happy we are on the podium again for the first race of the season. I struggled with some rear grip, especially in the right corner, so I tried to do my best in the race and try a different line to find the grip. Anyway, we are third position and we are there! This is good and good for the motivation! I am happy for this because we are improving in wet condition and just I need a little bit more grip and I am fighting with Johnny and Alvaro. I hope tomorrow we are fighting a lot more with other riders, I don’t like to ride alone like today. Pole position was nice surprise for me also! In the testing and Friday, I was not in the top because I was working for race bike but finally this morning I am feeling much better and rear grip we are improving. First time I use SC0 in qualifying this week, there was unbelievable step in grip – like a qualifying tyre. We did a really good lap time, I was also surprised!”

Andrea Locatelli – P4

“I am happy because we closed the race in the top five, finished fourth – it was a bit complicated this morning on the qualifying, unfortunately we just lost only like 0.2-0.3s to be on the front row because the gap was really close, but in the end I was fast and I was ready to be competitive in a dry race. But then… we raced in the wet and the feeling was not bad! It was the first time we used new parts and set-up that we tried during testing in the wet and in general, I am happy because everything was good and we got a really good result, no mistakes – now we are looking forward to being fast and ready for tomorrow. I think we can continue to do very well.”

Iker Lecuona – P6

“In the end P6 is not bad, also considering this was my first SBK race in fully wet conditions, even more challenging at this particular track. I learned a lot about the bike and the tyres during the race and felt good, able to make up several positions already in the first six or seven laps. And towards the end I was able to maintain good pace enough and defend myself from Redding so I can say I’m happy enough, but not totally because I know we could have done more. The Superpole is what annoyed me most because, after lapping in 1’29.7 in the morning, I was expecting to be faster. Maybe not on the front row but definitely the second. But I made a small mistake on my first lap with the first soft tyre, through turn four, and only managed to complete a “so and so” second lap, which was almost half a second slower than what I did in FP3 but ultimately my best in qualifying because I didn’t have a good feeling with the second soft tyre. So I’m a little disappointed about that but at least we did well in the race. We will see how weather conditions are tomorrow and try to use the Superpole race to improve our grid position for race 2, though this won’t be easy at a track where it’s very hard to overtake. But I have good feeling with the bike so let’s see!”

Xavi Vierge – P7

“We are pleased with our race after such a difficult start to the weekend. In wet conditions I had real confidence in the front of the bike and was able to make passes and keep good pace to make up ground from what was a challenging grid position, and this is very important. It’s also “positive” that we experienced the same difficulties in the wet that we’ve experienced in dry conditions, in fact the lack of traction was even more evident in the wet. So in a way this gave us confirmation as well as lot of data that we can analyse and use to try to make a change to the setup tomorrow. Having said that, I want to thank the team because, like me, they never give up and have worked really hard again here. We will get there!”

Danilo Petrucci – P8

“It’s been a good day and I can be pleased to have finished the first race, consdering the conditions. This was the first time I was riding with these tyres in the wet and we had no references for the setup, but the team did really well to provide me with a bike that allowed me to easily stay inside the top 10. We all want more of course, but we were nevertheless the best of the rookies and that’s enough for race 1. But we won’t be settling and want to be further forward already tomorrow.

Remy Gardner – P12

“I think I expected a different result. Anyway, the first race in the wet is done, and we know where to improve. It’s time to look forward and hope for a dry race tomorrow. The Tissot Superpole was good; I’m happy with the lap time even though we got a bit unlucky with getting caught behind some riders in the final sector.”

Dominique Aegerter – P13

“I really enjoyed Superpole. I was delighted with my lap time, and qualifying on the front row was unbelievable. Then came the challenge of my first WorldSBK race in the rain. We don’t have any data in the wet conditions at this track, so it was tricky. The first laps were good, but then I had a small drop-off in tyre performance and started to lose grip. We will work overnight to understand what happened. Anyway, we got some points, and we’ll keep doing our best tomorrow to get a good result, hoping for a dry Superpole Race and Race 2.”

Michael Rinaldi – P14

“It’s certainly not the best way to start the season. We arrived at this race with great confidence but the weather changed the game and in these conditions, right from the first laps I couldn’t get the right feeling with the bike. There are times when you have to stay calm, try not to overdo things and *not to risk making mistakes, as they could affect the following races. I’m sure that tomorrow we can get back to the positions where we have shown we can be during all the tests”.

Alex Lowes – DNF

“I was happy with my lap time in Superpole qualifying. It is so close and tight in WorldSBK now I knew it was going to be important, and it was also the first time that I have used the SC0s. It wasn’t the best preparation. But the lap I did in Superpole I was happy with. It is the best lap I have done here and the best I could do. In the race, I felt great. I went out and did two sighting laps and I knew in those conditions I could be strong on the Kawasaki. Straight away, from the first corners, I put myself in a good position. But, we had major problems with rear grip off-gas, in the middle of the corners. So when Toprak Razgatlioglu passed me I knew I was in a bit of trouble. I was going to be happy even with a top six finish at the start of the year but then I had a big highside in the middle of Turn Two. We have checked the data and it was a strange crash. As much as I would like to say I got a bit excited, and that wanted to get on the podium, and that I made a mistake, that wasn’t the case. But, I am OK after a big crash and we got away with it. I have to more chances in the races tomorrow.”

World Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 37m48.672 322.4 2 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.471 314.9 3 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +6.168 315.8 4 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +16.789 314.0 5 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +20.918 314.9 6 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +27.015 314.0 7 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +30.625 322.4 8 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +31.000 323.4 9 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +37.447 321.4 10 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +42.591 321.4 11 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +44.142 311.2 12 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +48.833 313.0 13 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +51.617 312.1 14 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +55.010 314.9 15 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1’15.223 317.6 16 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1’17.459 306.8 17 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +1’20.226 309.5 18 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR +1 Lap 313.0 Not Classified. RET 22 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR 8 Laps 314.9 RET 52 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR 11 Laps 305.1 RET 66 T Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR 12 Laps 305.1 RET 60 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR 21 Laps 320.5

Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule