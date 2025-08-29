Sergio García joins Xavi Vierge at Honda HRC for Magny-Cours

Sergio García will join the Honda HRC line-up alongside Xavi Vierge for Round 9 of the WorldSBK Championship at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France (5–7 September).

The Spanish rider steps in for Iker Lecuona, who continues his recovery from surgery to his left forearm. García already gained valuable track time aboard the CBR1000RR-R during the recent WorldSBK test at MotorLand Aragón.