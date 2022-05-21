2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Three – Estoril

Saturday saw the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship descended on Circuito Estoril in Portugal, where Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) claimed victory from Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), extending his Championship lead.

Razgatlioglu got a good start from second on the grid to lead into Turn 1 with Rea in second – a precursor of what was to come during the 21-lap race. The pair consistently switched positions throughout, with Turn 1 the overtaking hotspot with eight overtakes at Turn 1 just between Rea and Razgatlioglu across 10 laps.

On Lap 16, Bautista was able to take advantage of Rea running wide as he looked to move around the outside of Razgatlioglu, with Bautista moving up to second place and Rea dropping to third as a result. Rea then lost further time to the pair leaving Bautista and Razgatlioglu to fight it out. This battle went down to the final run to the line with Bautista just pipping Razgatlioglu by 0.126s after getting a better run off the final Turn 13 corner.

Alvaro Bautista – P1

“I am very very happy with this victory, especially considering it was not an easy race. A mistake at the first corner made me lose a position. As a result, I had to fight with Locatelli before I could focus on the comeback. The gap with Johnny and Toprak was quite wide but I felt the pace was good and in the last laps I realized I could fight for the win. The final overtake? I think that was the only point where I could have overtaken Toprak. I am very happy, especially for the team who is doing a great job”.

Victory for Bautista puts him on 20 wins for in his WorldSBK career and marks his fourth win of the 2022 season, extending his lead to 27 points over Rea and 50 from Razgatlioglu. The occasion also Ducati’s 380th victory in WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioğlu – P2

“I tried everything and I gave 100% in the race – my bike feels amazing, like 2021 but now even better as we see from the laptimes! Start of this year I didn’t feel like the ‘real Toprak’ but today I feel like myself and I enjoyed the race. I am happy for this and also the battle with Johnny and a little bit Bautista, only we need a bit more in the end! Tomorrow I will try more, we are working to keep the rear tyre grip to improve the acceleration. In the long race I need to save the tyre because last five laps I am feeling too much spinning. I enjoyed the braking a lot, because the feeling was very easy to pass Johnny and Alvaro in the first corner – I’m happy for this, but tomorrow I also need a good setup for the rear tyre to fight to the end.”

Jonathan Rea – P3

“That was a fight but I just didn’t have the bike set-up in the last laps. It was moving a lot, losing traction – especially entry traction. I could not stop the same as I could in the beginning of the race. We expected a lower track temperature over full race distance. I was happy to be there in the first ten laps, and I felt faster than Toprak at that point in the race but I made a mistake at T1 in braking and the lever came back to the handlebar. I could not make any more pressure so I was jumping on the back brake just to stop. I went wide and Alvaro came through. With him there I thought, ‘maybe he can take me to Toprak again?’ but I did not have the package today to fight right at the end. I am happy with the points and the podium but we have work to do tonight to try to be a bit more competitive tomorrow.”

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) claimed fourth place, while Vierge overtook Lecuona in the closing stages of the 21-lap race to claim his first top five result in WorldSBK, finishing just a tenth ahead of his teammate. The duo battled with Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), before he dropped back behind both Honda riders and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK); Lowes finishing seventh and Redding in eighth.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) finished ninth after making late-race progress to move inside the top ten, a second ahead of Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW), who rounded out the top ten and finished as the Best Independent Rider in Race 1.

After being called up at the last minute to replace the injured Philipp Oettl, Xavi Fores (Team Goeleven) finished in 11th place three seconds clear of Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) in 12th place, Luca Bernardi (BARNI Spark Racing Team) battled up to 13th place, fending off Kohta Nozane (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) by just half-a-tenth at the line.

Eugene Laverty (Bonovo Action BMW) made it two Independent BMW riders inside the points with 15th place; ahead of Marvin Fritz (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) as he substituted for Roberto Tamburini and just missed a point.

Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) finished in 17th place ahead of Christophe Ponsson (Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha). Hafizh Syahrin (MIE Racing Honda Team) was in 19th place ahead of Oliver Konig (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) and Isaac Vinales (TPR Team Pedercini Racing). Vinales brought his Kawasaki ZX-10RR into the pits, and lost two laps, before re-joining the race and being classified in 21st place.

Leandro Mercado (MIE Racing Honda Team) retired from the race on the opening lap of the race after a Turn 7 crash. Michael van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) did not race after being declared unfit following their crashes throughout the weekend.

Estoril WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4 33m58.478 2 Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.126 3 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +4.835 4 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +17.079 5 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +19.107 6 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +19.215 7 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +21.956 8 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +23.090 9 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +24.104 10 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +25.212 11 X. Fores Ducati Panigale V4R +27.516 12 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +30.686 13 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +39.599 14 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +39.643 15 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +41.735 16 M. Fritz Yamaha YZF R1 +41.854 17 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +42.790 18 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +50.082 19 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1m08.940 20 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m08.979 21 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2 Laps Not Classified RET L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R /

Estoril WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 134 2 Jonathan Rea 107 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 84 4 Andrea Locatelli 68 5 Iker Lecuona 60 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 50 7 Xavi Vierge 41 8 Alex Lowes 37 9 Axel Bassani 34 10 Loris Baz 34 11 Scott Redding 27 12 Garrett Gerloff 25 13 Philipp Oettl 15 14 Lucas Mahias 14 15 Michael Van Der Mark 11 16 Eugene Laverty 11 17 Illia Mykhalchyk 9 18 Roberto Tamburini 9 19 Luca Bernardi 9 20 Christophe Ponsson 8 21 Xavi Fores 5 22 Leon Haslam 3 23 Kohta Nozane 2 24 Leandro Mercado 1

Estoril WorldSBK Estoril 2022 Superpole

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m35.346 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.091 3 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.617 4 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +0.633 5 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.852 6 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.890 7 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.087 8 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.192 9 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +1.313 10 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.328 11 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.401 12 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +1.409 13 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +1.634 14 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.669 15 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +1.759 16 M. Fritz Yamaha YZF R1 +1.778 17 X. Fores Ducati Panigale V4R +2.175 18 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +2.429 19 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.521 20 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.719 21 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.090 22 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.363

Estoril WorldSSP600

Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) claiming his fourth FIM Supersport World Championship consecutive victory at Estoril. The reigning Champion had to battle back after losing ground but would eventually claim victory by three seconds from Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team), with an even more distant Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) completing the podium.

Aegerter lost the lead shortly after the start, losing ground to Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) and Bulega with the Italian rider taking the lead. A mistake from Bulega at Turn 6 dropped him down to fifth place on the opening lap while Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was the big mover over the opening two laps, from eighth.

It wouldn’t be until Lap 8 that Aegerter would take the lead of the race as he took advantage of Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) and Oncu battling for the lead to pass the pair into Turn 1, and from there the reigning Champion did not look back as he went on to claim his fourth win of the 2022 season.

Baldassarri also had to battle back after losing out at the start, while Oncu ran in third place until the final lap before Bulega made his move at Turn 1 on the Turkish star for the final podium place, with Oncu coming home in fourth place.

Victory for Aegerter means he now has 14 wins in WorldSSP and 21 podiums, putting him level at tenth in the all-time list with Stephane Chambon, Kevin Curtain and Katsuaki Fujiwara. Aegerter now leads Baldassarri in the standings 120-points to 85, with Beluga on 72-points.

Australia’s Oli Bayliss (BARNI Spark Racing Team) came home in 12th. Bayliss had shown strong pace in the closing stages of the race but was unable to move himself into the top ten.

Tom Edwards (Yart – Yamaha WorldSSP) battled back from a Lap 3, Turn 9 crash to finish in 18th place on his second wildcard event.

Ben Currie (Motozoo Racing by Puccetti) brought his bike into the pits.

Estoril WorldSSP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 30m18.215 2 L Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +3.029 3 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +4.530 4 C Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.865 5 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +7.575 6 Y Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +15.525 7 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +20.515 8 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +20.772 9 A Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +21.076 10 O Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +21.396 11 K Smith Yamaha YZF R6 +22.143 12 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +24.067 13 S Jespersen Yamaha YZF R6 +28.721 14 L Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +29.521 15 M Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +29.597 16 U Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +33.281 17 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +38.692 18 S Kroeze Yamaha YZF R6 +40.202 19 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +40.856 20 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +44.463 21 L Ottaviani Yamaha YZF R6 +46.130 22 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +58.117 23 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1m00.270 24 P Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +1m24.540 25 JBuis Kawasaki ZX-6R +1 Lap Not Classifieds RET M Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 4 Laps RET J Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 5 Laps RET B Currie Kawasaki ZX-6R 7 Laps RET N Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR 9 Laps RET H Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS 14 Laps RET S Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS /

WorldSSP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Point 1 Dominique Aegerter 120 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 85 3 Nicolo Bulega 72 4 Glenn Van Straalen 55 5 Can Oncu 45 6 Niki Tuuli 40 7 Federico Caricasulo 34 8 Hannes Soomer 31 9 Yari Montella 30 10 Stefano Manzi 27 11 Adrian Huertas 25 12 Jules Cluzel 23 13 Patrick Hobelsberger 17 14 Raffaele De Rosa 15 15 Kyle Smith 13 16 Bahattin Sofuoglu 13 17 Leonardo Taccini 11 18 Oliver Bayliss 11 19 Andy Verdoia 8 20 Ondrej Vostatek 6 21 Marcel Brenner 5 22 Unai Orradre 5 23 Thomas Booth-Amos 4 24 Simon Jespersen 3 25 Peter Sebestyen 2

Estoril WorldSSP300

Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) claimed his second Supersport 300 win of the season on Saturday, and with it the Championship lead, after a race-long battle with Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) in Race 1 at Estoril. After the duo broke away from the chasing pack, the battle for the race win came down to the line.

Both Garcia and Di Sora were able to break away from the chasing pack as they worked together, with Di Sora using the slipstream to pass Garcia down the start and finish straight before Garcia used the slipstream on the run down to Turn 1 and outbraking the Frenchman on the inside. This was a pattern that continued until the final two laps, when Di Sora made a move into Turn 6 on Lap 11 of 12.

Garcia responded into Turn 1 on the final lap before Di Sora made an overtake into Turn 3 for the lead of the race. Despite pulling away in the final sector, Garcia used the slipstream from Di Sora to take victory by just 0.041s at the end of the 12-lap contest.

Polesitter Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) claimed third place after his Superpole performance where he broke the lap record, his seventh WorldSSP300 podium. Okaya had a margin of more than one second to Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) who finished in fourth place, who had to fend off a pack of riders.

Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) was fifth, Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) a further 0.006s back. It was an epic comeback for Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) battling from 23rd to claim seventh. Rookie Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) took eighth. Ruben Bijman (MTM Kawasaki) and Dirk Geiger (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) had sanctions, with Bijman taking a double Long Lap Penalty and Geiger a Long Lap Penalty for slow riding, but were able to claim ninth and tenth separated by 0.039s.

Harry Khouri (Team#109 Kawasaki) was a late retirement from the race after he suffered from a technical issue late on in the race.

Estoril WorldSSP300 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Garcia Yamaha YZF-R3 22m26.987 2 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.041 3 Y Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.418 4 V Steeman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.951 5 B Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.985 6 A Diaz Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.991 7 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +3.294 8 M Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.302 9 R Bijman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.821 10 D. Geiger Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.860 11 A Millan Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.872 12 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.264 13 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.371 14 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.498 15 D Borges Kawasaki Ninja 400 +5.155 16 F Seabright Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.200 17 D Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +7.727 18 E Valentim Garcia Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.739 19 S Markarian Kawasaki Ninja 400 +7.761 20 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.822 21 I Garcia Abella Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.079 22 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.103 23 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +16.373 24 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +16.428 25 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.038 26 P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +20.297 27 H De Cancellis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +28.919 28 I Offer Yamaha YZF-R3 +46.678 29 Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +52.740 Not Classified RET H. Khouri Kawasaki Ninja 400 2 Laps RET I Iglesias Kawasaki Ninja 400 8 Laps RET T Alonso Kawasaki Ninja 400 /

WorldSSP300 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Marc Garcia 87 2 Alvaro Diaz 80 3 Samuel Di Sora 60 4 Victor Steeman 59 5 Yuta Okaya 56 6 Lennox Lehmann 55 7 Bruno Ieraci 50 8 Hugo De Cancellis 44 9 Mirko Gennai 44 10 Matteo Vannucci 30 11 Inigo Iglesias 21 12 Kevin Sabatucci 18 13 Marco Gaggi 17 14 Ruben Bijman 13 15 Gabriele Mastroluca 12 16 Ton Kawakami 11 17 Dirk Geiger 9 18 Iker Garcia Abella 9 19 Alex Millan 5 20 Sylvain Markarian 5 21 Petr Svoboda 5 22 Alessandro Zanca 3 23 Harry Khouri 3 24 Fenton Seabright 2 25 Dinis Borges 1 26 Humberto Maier 1

2022 Estoril WorldSBK Schedule

Time Class Event Sunday 1800 WorldSBK WUP 1825 WorldSSP WUP 1850 WorldSSP300 WUP 2000 WorldSBK Superpole Race 2130 WorldSSP Race 2 2300 WorldSSP300 Race 2 0015 (Mon) WorldSBK Race 2

2022 WorldSBK Calendar