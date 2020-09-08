FIM Supersport 300 World Championship

2R Racing Kawasaki rider Victor Rodriguez Nunez has been stripped of his race victory at the Teruel Round of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship.

The diminutive Spanish rider won on Saturday only days after celebrating his 20th birthday. He had won the Last Chance Qualifier to earn his spot near the back of the grid before then working his way to the front and the chequered flag in what was a ten lap race. Coming through from 30th on the grid to victory would have raised some eyebrows.

The rider he beat to the line on Saturday, Bahattin Sofuoglu, has now been credited with the win and awarded 25-points for the victory.

Nunez has also been stripped of Sunday’s eighth place result and has also been disqualified from the results obtained the previous weekend at the Aragon round where he scored eighth and tenth place finishes, as the same engine was recorded as being used in those events.

Amended FIM Supersport 300 World Championship are included below.

FIM Supersport 300 World Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jeffrey Buis 131 2 Scott Deroue 119 3 Bahattin Sofuoglu 98 4 Unai Orradre 98 5 Ana Carrasco 97 6 Thomas Brianti 80 7 Tom Booth-Amos 69 8 Mika Perez 55 9 Meikon Kawakami 46 10 Bruno Ieraci 44 11 Koen Meuffels 33 12 Yuta Okaya 29 13 Hugo De Cancellis 27 14 Ton Kawakami 26 15 Samuel Di Sora 25 16 Kevin Sabatucci 24 17 Nick Kalinin 21 18 Adrian Huertas 15 19 Alan Kroh 13 20 Glenn Van Straalen 13 21 Alvaro Diaz 10 22 Tom Edwards 9

Decision of the FIM World Superbike Stewards

During the post-race technical inspection, the cylinder head of the engine used by rider #19, Mr Rodriguez Nunez Victor (2R Racing) was found to have a modified inlet port area.

The WorldSBK Technical Director reported this infringement (Art. 2.7.8.2.a) of the 2020 FIM Superbike, Supersport 600 and Supersport 300 World Championship Regulations to the FIM World Superbike Stewards’ panel.

After their review, and for the above reasons, Mr Nuñez was penalised with a disqualification from all events where this engine had been used – Aragon and Teruel.

No appeal has been lodged; the decision of FIM World Superbike Stewards is final.