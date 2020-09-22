WP XPLOR PRO 8946 SHOCK

Product News Advertorial

WP Suspension has announced the launch of the new WP XPLOR PRO 8946 Shock. WP claim that the new shock is the product of the latest innovation in motorsports and handcrafted perfection takes the performance of Enduro machines to the limits of what is physically possible…

XPLOR PRO helps enduro riders to get through even the most demanding terrain faster, more efficiently and with significantly more power to the ground.

The duo of technical All-Stars consisting of SUPERTRAX and PROGRESSIVE DAMPING SYSTEM (PDS) works perfectly as a unit to improve ground contact, enables the most sensitive feedback from the ground and provides the most reliable damping performance with sufficient reserves no matter what awaits the rider behind the next hilltop.

The WP XPLOR PRO 8946 Shock is unaffected by all the obstacles the terrain throws at it. Due to the highly innovative SUPERTRAX technology, the rebound speed can be optimized via adjusters after a lift off of the rear wheel and the time without ground contact can be drastically reduced.

This means that enduro riders with the XPLOR PRO 8946 Shock are back on the throttle faster and dig their rear wheel into the dirt without losing precious time. Reduced motorcycle compression and a more upright riding position reduces the physical stress on the rider and ensures a crucial advantage in competition.

Increased control and a more comfortable riding experience even in tough terrain

Individual adjustability of the rebound movement and speed

More grip and traction of the rear wheel and therefore improved acceleration

SUPERTRAX is used by the most successful factory team riders in Enduro

The XPLOR PRO 8946 Shock will be available from late October in Australia for the following motorcycles:

KTM EXC (150, 250, 300); EXC-F (250, 350, 450, 500); -From 2017-

KTM XC-W (150, 250, 300); XCF-W (350, 500). -From 2017-

Available Spring Rates – 63, 66, 69, 72, 75 (STD), 78, 81, 84 N/mm

The shock weighs 4236 grams, offers 103 mm of travel and has a 46 mm piston. The spring length is 225 mm and the total shock length is 413 mm.