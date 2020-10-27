WP Suspension XPLOR PRO 6500 cartridge

WP Suspension have announced the launch of the new WP Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge, featuring technology derived from successes in motorsports, the Xplor Pro 6500 Cartridge combines performance upgrades with easy adjustment accessibility.

Aimed at the community of off-road enthusiasts, the WP Xplor Pro cartridge allows KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS riders to reach their potential, as upgrades on specific models. The built-in WP closed cartridge technology with its pressurised compartments guarantees a consistent damping performance and prevents loss of damping on repeated shots.

Thanks to the numerous and externally adjustable settings, the riders can always be perfectly adapted to all off-road demands even when conditions change at the last minute. The Xplor Pro 6500 cartridge was developed to easily upgrade the bike utilising the standard fork rods and improve the riding experience for high-performance or competitive off-road pilots significantly.

WP Suspension Xplor Pro 6500 cartridge advantages

Improved feedback from the track in every riding situation

Pressurized System reduces cavitation risk – no damping loss

Extreme longevity due to the use of only high-quality materials

Specially handcrafted with highest care

All settings can be adjusted externally and flexibly

Spring preload fully variable

The WP Suspension Xplor Pro 6500 cartridge will be available from mid-December 2020 for RRP $1,950 AUD.

Xplor Pro 6500 cartridge fitment list