WRP Racing Team

The Czech Team WRP Racing have confirmed a switch from Triumph machinery to the Ducati Panigale V2 for the 2025 World Supersport Championship.

Czech rider Ondřej Vostatek and Marcel Schrötter from Germany will represent WRP Racing in WorldSSP.

Luděk Weag – WRP Racing Team Owner

“I believe that we really have a lot to look forward to next season – big changes within the team, that should significantly help us make a big step, and new riders. It was always our objective to have a Czech rider onboard. We see a big potential in Ondra, and that is why our priority is his development and achievement of good results in his career. We are convinced that he will fit well in our team and it will be a successful collaboration. Marcel is a very experienced rider that has already achieved great success not only in this category. I am sure that with our motorcycle he can achieve his first victory in the World Supersport Championship.”

Ondřej Vostatek

“It is great news for us to be able to continue in the World Championship and together with a team that has Czech roots. I am really looking forward to this collaboration, because it is a new opportunity and challenge for me. I rode the Ducati in 2023 and was able to do quick lap times immediately. I am really curious to see how it’s developed since then. I am sure we will be strong and able to fight in the front. We will have a first test together soon, I am looking forward and I hope we will be in a perfect shape for the season.“

Marcel Schrötter

“I would like thank Luděk, Andy, Frank and everyone involved in the team for the trust and support. During our negotiations I felt that the team really wants me, which gives me a lot of motivation. I also see a big potential in the team. Changing the manufacturer can be a start of a really successful project. What is also nice for me is that some guys speak German as well. It is nice to have someone speaking my own language. I cannot wait to try the bike in a few weeks and start preparing for the season. We want to arrive as strong as possible.”