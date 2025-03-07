MotoAmerica 2025

Round One – Daytona International Speedway, FL

Mission King Of The Baggers Q1

Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing’s Kyle Wyman used his experience and speed to earn provisional pole position in the 30-minute Mission King Of The Baggers session on Thursday’s opening qualifying session ahead of Daytona first-timer Loriz Baz by nine-tenths of a second..

Wyman’s team-mate James Rispoli ended up third in Q1 and was the last rider to lap in the 1:50s.

Fourth and fifth, meanwhile, went to Baz’s two Indian team-mates Tyler O’Hara and defending class champion Troy Herfoss, respectively. O’Hara’s best was 1.08 seconds off Wyman’s pace, with Herfoss 1.1 seconds adrift of the pacesetter.

SDI Racing’s Cameron Petersen ended up sixth in his first qualifying session in his Mission King Of The Baggers debut.

TAB Performance Racing’s Kyle Ohnsorg, the RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson pairing of Hayden Gillim and Rocco Landers, and S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s class rookie Bradley Smith rounded out the top 10 on opening day at the Speedway.

Several riders had major tyre issues, some struggling to even get a single lap out of a tyre, let alone a run of laps. Dunlop says some warmer weather and more rubber on the track will fix the grip and wear issues as the weekend progresses and they don’t foresee any problems in the two races.

King of the Baggers Q1

Kyle Wyman – HD 1m5.041 Loris Baz – IND 1m50.939 James Rispol – HD 1m50.991 Tyler O’Hara – IND 1m51.122 Troy Herfos – IND 1m51.167 Cameron Petersen – IND 1m51.520 Kyle Ohnsorg – IND 1m52.416 Hayden Gillim – HD 1m52.738 Rocco Landers – HD 1m53.118 Bradley Smith – HD 1m53.155 Jake Lewis – HD 1m53.748 Cory West – HD 1m55.057

Supersport Q1

For years, Supersport has been the premier category at Daytona after persistent tyre issues in the Superbike class led organisers to remove the high-powered division from the schedule.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott led the opening day of qualifying for Saturday’s 83rd running of the Daytona 200 on a GSX-R750 at Daytona International Speedway, but he will have to do it all again on Friday to see if he can repeat his feat from a year ago when he earned pole position in the 15-minute Daytona Supersport Time Attack.

After earning pole position last year, 19-year-old Scott finished second in the Daytona 200 behind three-time winner Josh Herrin, the favorite to win a fourth Daytona 200 on Saturday. Scott lapped at a best of 1:48.962 in today’s Q1 to lead the way into tomorrow’s Q2 and Time Attack.

The lap record at the Speedway is held by Scott’s teammate Richie Escalante, with his 1:47.833 lap from last year. Changes to the chicane have slowed things down, so Escalante’s record will likely stand.

Herrin and his Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Panigale V2 ended the day in second on the timesheets with a 149.002, just .040 of a second slower than Scott.

Escalante was third-fastest with his 1:49.468, just .506 of a second behind his teammate. Escalante’s best was just a tick quicker than PHR Performance Triumph’s Richard Cooper’s 1:49.502. Cooper was the final rider to lap in the 1:49s.

TOBC Racing’s two-time Daytona 200 winner Brandon Paasch was fifth, ahead of the first of the two Truelove brothers, Matt, and his Truelove Brothers Racing Suzuki. Rodio Racing’s Gus Rodio, last year’s double winner in the two Twins Cup races at Daytona, ended up seventh fastest.

Rodio was some three-tenths quicker than fellow New Jerseyan Joseph LiMandri Jr. and his Bauce BARTCON Racing Yamaha. Six-Four Motorsports/Pirelli Tires’ Shane Narbonne, and Super Carl Racing’s Carl Soltisz rounded out the top 10 in Q1.

Supersport Q1

Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 1:48.962 Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:49.002 Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 1:49.468 Richard Cooper (Triumph) 1:49.502 Brandon Paasch (Triumph) 1:50.340 Matt Truelove (Suzuki) 1:50.658 Gus Rodio (Ducati) 1:50.669 Joseph LiMandri (Yamaha) 1:50.910 Shane Narbonne (Suzuki) 1:50.952 Carl Soltisz (Suzuki) 1:50.956

Super Hooligan

Saddlemen Race Development’s Travis Wyman had a 2024 season he’d rather forget so he’s hopeful that a new season cures all. So far so good as Wyman rode his Harley-Davidson Pan America to the fastest time on the first day of qualifying for the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship round at Daytona International Speedway.

Wyman lapped at 1:51.397, setting a new lap record for the class at Daytona, and leading his team-

mate and defending class champion Cory West by just .155 of a second in Q1 on a sunny, but windy and chilly, Thursday afternoon. Third place in Q1 went to KWR Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Schultz, with Jake Lewis riding the third Saddlemen Harley-Davidson to the fourth fastest time.

The youngest of the Wyman brothers, Cody, rode his KWR Harley-Davidson to the fifth-quickest lap as the Pan America took the top six spots in Q1. KWR Harley-Davidson’s James Rispoli carded the sixth-quickest time, coming from Group B in his Super Hooligans debut.

The fastest of the non-Harleys was seventh-placed Dominic Doyle on his Giaccmoto Yamaha 2024 MT-09 SP.

Super Hooligan Q1

Travis Wyman – HD 1m51.397 Cory West – HD 1m51.552 Hayden Schultz – HD 1m52.422 Jake Lewis – HD 1m52.813 Cody Wyman – HD 1m52.998 James Rispoli – HD 1m53.529 Dominic Doyle – YAM 1m54.193 Jason Waters – TRI 1m54.493 Hawk Mazzotta – YAM 1m55.709 Andy DiBrino – TRI 1m56.139

SC-Project Twins Cup Q1

Robem Engineering’s Alessandro Di Mario led both SC-Project Twins Cup sessions on Thursday at the Speedway, including Q1, which earned him provisional pole position heading into Friday’s final qualifying.

Di Mario and his Aprilia RS 660 led the first session by 1.2 seconds over RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki’s Matthew Chapin, and it appeared as though Di Mario had the field covered. But that gap changed in Q1, with Giaccomoto Yamaha Racing’s Dominic Doyle closing the gap to trail Di Mario by just .441.

Chapin, meanwhile, also got quicker, with the youngster gaining speed and confidence in his first outing with the Vance & Hines team and on the Suzuki GSX-8R.

Di Mario’s best was a 1:57.151 with Doyle lapping at 1:57.592. Chapin was the last rider to crack into the 1:57s with his 1:57.820 – .669 of a second off Di Mario’s best.

Koch Racing’s Sean Ungvarsky was fourth-fastest, with Karns/TST Industries’ Levi Badie fifth.

Twins Cup Q1