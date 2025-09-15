King of the Baggers 2025

KOTB Round Six – COTA

Images by Brian J Nelson

Mission King Of The Baggers Race One

Hayden Gillim was simply unstoppable in Saturday’s race one at Mission King Of The Baggers, backing up his morning dominance in the Baggers Challenge by leading the main race from lights to flag.

It marked Gillim’s second win in what has otherwise been a tough year for the Kentuckian, yet the bigger story was happening just behind him as Kyle Wyman wrapped up the 2025 King Of The Baggers Championship, his second title in the class, with a measured fourth-place ride.

Wyman was quick to reflect on a season that’s been unforgettable on and off the bike. “By far,” he said when asked if 2025 was the best year of his life. “Hannah Wyman (his wife) and I welcomed our first child — he’s five weeks old and here this weekend. KWR… we won the Super Hooligan title at Mid-Ohio, and now we have the King Of The Baggers Championship. It’s definitely a dream year. It’s hard to dream up anything better than that.”

While Gillim disappeared out front, the fight for second went down to the wire between Loris Baz (S&S/Indian Motorcycle) and Rocco Landers (RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson). Baz edged it by just 0.111 seconds at the line, with Wyman taking fourth ahead of teammates Bradley Smith and James Rispoli in fifth and sixth.

Baz’s teammate, Troy Herfoss, toughed out a gritty seventh despite riding with a minor pelvis fracture and a slight separation in his shoulder after high-siding at MG Hairpin at a recent Australian Superbike round.

With three races still to run, Wyman’s 240-point tally gives him an unassailable 90-point lead over Baz (150), while Herfoss sits third on 133.

Mission King Of The Baggers Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Gillim HD 15m39.999 2 L. Baz IND +3.317 3 R. Landers HD +3.428 4 K. Wyman HD +4.477 5 B. Smith HD +4.898 6 J. Rispoli HD +6.563 7 T. Herfoss IND +9.948 8 T. O’Hara IND +10.278 9 J. Lewis HD +20.265 10 C. West HD +20.758 11 K. Ohnsorg IND +29.546 12 M. Flinders HD +49.931 DNS C. Petersen IND –

Mission King Of The Baggers Race Two

What a difference a day makes. Battered from a recent crash in an Australian Superbike event, Troy Herfoss looked out of sorts on Saturday. By Sunday, though, the S&S/Indian Motorcycle rider was back to looking every bit the defending Mission King Of The Baggers Champion.

Herfoss hit the front early and soaked up relentless pressure from newly crowned 2025 champion Kyle Wyman, refusing to crack even as Wyman loomed large in his mirrors. That pressure finally snapped just a few corners from the flag, when Wyman tucked the front and slid out, clearing the way for Herfoss to grab just his second win of a difficult season.

Herf’s return to form was matched by a strong showing from teammate Loris Baz, who inherited second, while Bradley Smith delivered Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing their first podium since Road Atlanta back in May.

A heavily bruised Cameron Petersen gritted through the pain to finish fourth on the SDI Racing Indian Challenger, with Smith’s teammate James Rispoli rounding out the top five.

It was a rough day for others, though. Saturday winner Hayden Gillim (RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson) crashed out of third with two laps to go, eventually remounting for eighth. Team-mate Rocco Landers, who was also on the podium Saturday, retired early with a mechanical issue.

Troy Herfoss

“Firstly, congratulations to Kyle Wyman and Harley-Davidson. He’s had an incredible year, and the team has been amazing. He really crushed it, so congratulations to him. I hope he’s okay after a fast crash. Hopefully, he can enjoy the celebrations tonight. It’s been a tough weekend. Not at full fitness. Just really, really slowly trying to get the Sunday ready. Yesterday was basically trying to chase people when our bike doesn’t work the same as theirs. Just not as strong. Yesterday, I shouldn’t have finished that badly. I tried to do a few things with the bike, sort of just tweaked a few things. I was in a bit of pain, and I was struggling. This morning, I felt a little better getting out of bed. I didn’t push it even more. Just rode a couple laps and got a feel for the bike. It was so much easier to ride. I traditionally don’t enjoy leading races and trying to win one like that. I like to be the attacker. It’s fun. We tried our best to make the bike as easy for me to ride. They did such a great job. I was able to stop the bike a lot better than yesterday. That took a lot of strain on my body. There was a lot going on behind me.”

Mission King Of The Baggers Race Two Results

Pos Rider Make Diff 1 Troy Herfoss IND 15:39.626 2 Loris Baz IND +1.447 3 Bradley Smith HD +8.461 4 Cameron Petersen IND +10.895 5 James Rispoli HD +15.244 6 Cory West HD +15.708 7 Jake Lewis HD +17.110 8 Hayden Gillim HD +26.898 9 Kyle Ohnsorg IND +30.500 10 Tyler O’Hara IND +39.514 11 Max Flinders HD +43.976 Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Kyle Wyman HD DNF DNF Rocco Landers HD DNF

Mission King Of The Baggers Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Kyle Wyman 240 2 Loris Baz 170 s Troy Herfoss 158 4 Tyler O’Hara 128 5 Hayden Gillim 127 6 James Rispoli 110 7 Bradley Smith 103 8 Rocco Landers 102 9 Cory West 75 10 Cameron Petersen 72 11 Kyle Ohnsorg 59 12 Jake Lewis 53 13 Max Flinders 38 1# Brandon Paasch 8 15 Travis Wyman 7

Mission King Of The Baggers Challenge Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Hayden Gillim HD 6:38.806 2 Loris Baz IND +3.025 3 Cameron Petersen IND +3.659 4 Troy Herfoss IND +4.393 5 Kyle Wyman HD +4.505 6 Bradley Smith HD +6.912

