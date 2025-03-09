MotoAmerica 2025

Round One – Daytona International Speedway, FL

Mission King Of The Baggers Race Two

Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing’s Kyle Wyman started his 2025 Mission King Of The Baggers season in perfect fashion with wins in both races at Daytona International Speedway. His win on Saturday afternoon in the final race of the MotoAmerica weekend was his fifth straight victory on the banking of Daytona.

Unlike Friday when he secured a rare runaway Daytona victory, S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Troy Herfoss made Wyman earn Saturday’s win. The pair battled at the front, played the cat-and-mouse game on the final lap, and then pulled the pin with Wyman holding Herfoss off at the finish line by .056 of a second.

The Australian had chosen his moment to allow the New Yorker through to the lead but didn’t have quite enough left in the bag to get back past him before the flag.

Herfoss had crashed while gaining ground on Wyman on Friday and was fortunate to score a handful of points after remounting to finish eighth.

Third place on Saturday went to Mission King Of The Baggers rookie Loris Baz, the Frenchman earning his first podium in just his second outing, and he did so with an injured left arm from Friday’s turn-one crash. The third member of the S&S/Indian Motorcycle team, Tyler O’Hara, finished fourth, behind his two team-mates.

RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson’s Rocco Landers was fifth, some three seconds ahead of his team-mate Hayden Gillim. Friday’s fourth-place finisher Kyle Ohnsorg was seventh on his TAB Performance Indian Challenger, well clear of Saddlemen Race Development’s Jake Lewis and Cory West.

Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing’s Bradley Smith crashed but managed to finish 10th a day after finishing second in his Mission King Of The Baggers debut.

Kyle Wyman

“I was confident because all five of these wins, I’ve led out of the chicane. Leading the 200, two out of three of the XR wins, I led out of the chicane. So, it’s not all what everybody kind of worries. It’s how you get around the banking, how you place yourself, how you use the banking to your advantage to get a better run when the track flattens out. There’s a lot of things that I’ve learned over the course of 16 years coming here, and then flat track before that. Drafting on the miles. It’s definitely my element. It was super fun. Just the game of it’s eight laps. We’re kind of just waiting until the last lap, trying to figure out where each of us are going to try to do what. I think we both tried to bite off a lap at one point or another, and then realized that nobody was really going to go away. I knew tyre conservation was going to be a big deal. Tried to really chill out in the first half of the race, tried to leave a little bit for the end. It worked out.”

King of the Baggers reconvenes at Road Atlanta on the first weekend in May.

King of the Baggers Race Two

Kyle Wyman – HD Troy Herfoss – IND +0.056 Loris Baz – IND +0.884 Tyler O’Hara – IND +3.663 Rocco Landers – HD +5.738 Hayden Gillim – HD +8.302 Kyle Ohnsorg – IND +11.441 Jake Lewis – HD +17.365 Cory West – HD +18.068 Bradley Smith – HD +90.328

King of the Baggers Points

Troy Wyman 50 Troy Herfoss 28 Bradley Smith 26 Tyler O’Hara 23 Kyle Ohnsorg 22

Supersport Daytona 200

Josh Herrin made history on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway when he became the first rider in Daytona 200 history to win “The Great American Motorcycle Race” three times in a row. It was also Herrin’s fourth Daytona 200 victory, putting him one win away from tying the all-time win leaders, Scott Russell and Miguel Duhamel.

Herrin won the 83rd running of the Daytona 200 by being consistently faster than his pursuers in the infield, especially late in the race. Case in point: With just six laps to go, Herrin ripped off a 1:47.879 lap on his Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Ducati Panigale V2 to seal the deal. It was a new race lap record and just .046 of a second shy of Richie Escalante’s qualifying lap record from 2024.

The 57-lap race was red-flagged twice. Once when a brief rainstorm passed through the area after 24 laps, and again on the first lap of the restart when Get Fast Performance’s Jason Farrell crashed in turn one.

Escalante’s bad Daytona luck turned around on Saturday with the Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki rider finishing second to Herrin after running in the lead pack for the duration. When Herrin dropped the hammer, however, Escalante didn’t have the pace to go with him and once the draft was broken it was game over.

At the finish line, Herrin was 5.33 seconds ahead of Escalante, who had his hands full with his teammate Tyler Scott. Scott, who started the race from pole position, was also in the hunt from the get-go. His teammate beat him to the line by his teammate by a miniscule .008 of a second.

Fourth place went to Isle of Man TT lap record holder Peter Hickman, the Brit returning to Daytona with knowledge gained from last year’s debut. The PHR Performance Triumph team owner also led a few laps of the race. Hickman’s teammate Richard Cooper also had the speed to run in the lead group, but his Triumph suffered a mechanical failure that put him out of the race.

Two-time Daytona 200 winner Brandon Paasch rode his TOBC Racing Triumph to fifth, one spot better than his teammate, four-time race winner Danny Eslick, who was celebrating his 20th Daytona 200.

The British Truelove brothers, Matt and Harry, finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with Matt being the last rider on the lead lap.

Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop rode his Milwaukee Ducati MD Racing Panigale V2 to ninth, with Bauce BARTCON Racing’s Joseph LiMandri Jr. rounding out the top 10 on his Yamaha YZF-R6.

Josh Herrin – Winner

“With the way that the chicane is this year, I think it slows us down a couple tenths also. So, the guys have redefined that V2 for this year. I think Cam (Petersen) is going to have a good year on that thing. I’m honestly speechless. I don’t really know what to say. I know I said it earlier, but being mentioned in the same sentence as (Scott) Russell and (Miguel) Duhamel is special. It’s not something that happens all the time. It’s easy to say I want to go and get a bunch more wins, but if I could just be cemented in history with those guys, that would be amazing. Just getting the chance to be able to be on a good enough team to get a win three times in a row. I think not only that but now we also have the record for the longest gap from the first win to the latest win, because last year I tied Duhamel. So now this year we have the biggest gap, I think. Fifteen years. So, it just feels so special. I have so many people on the list to thank. Most importantly is the entire Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati USA team. Economy Lube and Tire, Brew Watch Co. Last week I put up a post on Instagram looking for some brands to come and be a part of our effort. The first person to reach out was Jonathan over at Brew Watch Co. It means the world to me. It was really cool to get that that late. I hustled super hard with Chris Kruzel at Drippin’ Wet to get the stickers done in time. I was putting stickers on yesterday for the final spots on the bike, which was the Binky Bro guys, Jamaica Bearings, and a couple others. Watson Services, Elite Seal. Just a handful of people that just made this program happen. We were told by a bunch of people coming into this race that they didn’t want us racing it, and we kind of just pushed through and did it. I couldn’t be any more stoked, leaving here with three wins and a couple new records for the books. Get to celebrate with my family. This will probably be one of the last races that poor Rachel gets to go to, because she’s got twins in her belly and she’s already ready to pop. So, this has just been an amazing experience. Like I said, I’m just lucky to be able to be in this position to even have a chance at this. I would have never imagined to get three in a row. So, thank you, everybody”

Supersport Daytona 200 Results

Josh Herrin – DUC Richie Escalante – SUZ +5.330 Tyler Scott – SUZ +5.338 Peter Hickman – TRI +35.963 Brandon Paasch – TRI +44.906 Danny Eslick – TRI +85.737 Matt Truelove – SUZ +108.012 Harry Truelove – SUZ +1 lap Michael Dunlop – DUC +1 lap Joseph LiMandri – YAM +1 lap

Super Hooligan Race Two

Who says a big boy can’t win a drafting battle at Daytona International Speedway? Saddlemen Race Development’s Jake Lewis crammed his six-foot, four-inch frame into the tightest tuck possible and came out on top of a thrilling six-rider battle to the finish line in the second of two Super Hooligan National Championship races.

The margin of victory? .039 of a second with the top six separated by just four-tenths.

Second place for the second day in a row was Lewis’ teammate Travis Wyman with Friday’s winner Cory West third to make it a Saddlemen Race Development sweep of the podium.

The race to the flag was anybody’s to win, but it would have taken a brave person to bet on Lewis getting the job done from sixth going into the final chicane. But the draft worked perfectly for the Kentuckian as he swept past all five riders to score the victory, the third of his Super Hooligan career. The win was also Lewis’ first-ever in any class at Daytona International Speedway.

KWR Harley-Davidson’s Cody Wyman was fourth with his teammate James Rispoli fifth. The first non-Harley-Davidson Pan America was the Yamaha MT-09 SP of Giaccmoto Yamaha Racing’s Dominic Doyle in sixth.

After yesterday’s mechanical issue thwarted their progress, the ARCH Racing team bounced back in a big way with Corey Alexander giving the Keanu Reeves-owned team its first-ever top-10 finish with an impressive seventh and the first rider outside the lead pack of six.

Alexander held off KWR Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Schultz with Competition Werkes Racing’s Andy DiBrino and Strack Racing’s Hawk Mazzotta rounding out the top 10.

Jake Lewis

“That’s how Hooligan racing is supposed to be. Yesterday, there were big gaps between everybody, but today there were six of us in that pack. I was trying to lead it through the infield, second through the infield, but then the draft on these bikes is so huge. Coming to the white flag, Cody (Wyman) came by me and gave me a little elbow, so I was like, ‘Alright I’m gonna play my cards right.’ I know how important the draft is on these bikes, but I certainly didn’t want to be in sixth in that chicane on the last lap. I got as small as I could, and I hit my shifts perfect, and they went three wide coming out of four. The draft on these things is unreal and the bike started shaking and I pulled out to the left and Travis (Wyman) was right there and it was just a perfect draft. I’m a little bit hoarse; I was yelling on the cooldown lap. This is my first ever time winning at Daytona and it’s bad ass.”

Super Hooligan Race Two Results

Jake Lewis – HD Travis Wyman – HD +0.039 Cory West – HD +0.286 Cody Wyman – HD +0.327 James Rispoli – HD +0.342 Dominic Doyle – YAM +0.419 Corey Alexander – ARC +11.624 Hayden Schultz – HD +11.881 Andy DiBrino – TRI +21.397 Hawk Mazzotta – YAM +25.317

SC-Project Twins Cup Race Two

RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki’s Matthew Chapin may not get any calls from his high school football coach, but his 120 pounds works just fine when racing a motorcycle at Daytona International Speedway.

For the second day in a row, Chapin was able to draft his way to victory on his Suzuki GSX-8R by a scant .019 of a second over defending series champion Alessandro Di Mario and his Robem Engineering Aprilia RS 660.

Giaccmoto Yamaha Racing’s Dominic Doyle was third, making the podium identical to race one yesterday. A fourth rider entered the fray today with Koch Racing’s Sean Ungvarsky joining the lead pack for the duration and even taking a turn at the front. The top four were covered by just .080 of a second.

Bad Boys Racing’s Avery Dreher was fifth again, but it was a much closer fifth as the Suzuki GSX-8R-mounted Dreher was just 1.6 seconds from the leader after finishing some 15 seconds back in Friday’s race one.

Chapin has a perfect 50 points from the opening two races, 10 more than Di Mario and 18 more than Doyle.

Matthew Chapin

“I think that race, my whole plan was just to be patient until the last lap. I let those guys fight it out at the front. I didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks. Just kind of waited until the end. I knew I had the bike underneath me to do it. Just used the draft at the end and got it done.”

SC-Project Twins Cup Race Two Results