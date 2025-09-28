Xavi Vierge signs with Yamaha

Xavi Vierge will join the official Yamaha team in the FIM Superbike World Championship for the 2026 season.

The 28-year-old brings a wealth of experience to Yamaha’s WorldSBK project, having competed in both the Moto2 Grand Prix World Championship and Superbike World Championship, achieving podium finishes in both categories.

Vierge will get a first taste of the YZF-R1M WorldSBK in Jerez following the final round of the 2025 season next month.

The announcement completes Yamaha’s new-look line-up for the 2026 FIM Superbike World Championship, with Vierge joining Andrea Locatelli in the Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team while Remy Gardner and new-signing Stefano Manzi will ride for the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team.

Niccolò Canepa, Road Racing Sporting Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe