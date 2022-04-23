ASBK 2022 Round Three – Wakefield Park

Alpinestars Saturday Round Up #2

A few spots of precipitation had been falling ever so gently and sparsely in the lead up to the Saturday afternoon qualifying sessions here at Wakefield Park to keep people on their toes but then it turned into sunshine and warmth just at the right time.

Daniel Falzon’s troublesome Friday had saw the South Australian have to contest Q1 for the first time in his career. He would definitely want to ensure his graduation but only with the minimal amount of laps required to do so in order to have some rubber left for Q2, however, his competitors in the 15-minute session didn’t make it easy for him as the battle for promotion was hotly contested.

Mark Chiodo set the marker early on with a 58.158 and was comfortably ahead on that time for most of the session, it was not until a flurry of laps in the final minutes of the session saw his position threatened with Walters and Falzon getting close.

Chiodo responded though with his first 57 of the weekend, a 57.932 to top the session ahead of Matt Walters (58.164) and Daniel Falzon booking his spot with a 58.175 on the eighth of his 11 laps.

Max Stauffer sat out the session as he is feeling fairly battered and bruised from a tumble here yesterday afternoon. He is unsure if he will ride tomorrow at this stage and if he does he will have to start from the back of the grid.

Alpinestars Superbike Q1

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 57.932 252 2 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 58.164 248 3 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 58.175 251 4 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 58.375 242 5 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 58.425 242 6 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 58.678 244 7 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR RR 1m00.449 251 8 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m01.083 241

Alpinestars Superbike Q2

Q2 got underway at 1510 with a track temperature of just over 25-degrees under a cloudy sky.

It took the riders a little longer than I had expected for them to muster real pace with the quick times not coming until the riders had made their first stop in the pits. Maxwell putting in a 57.076 as the first shot across the bows and backed it up with a similar 57.093.

Mike Jones then responded with a 56.960 and then backed it up with a stunning 56.673, a new fastest lap of the weekend and qualifying lap record. His YRT team-mate Cru Halliday almost matched him, a 56.774 for the #65 and with four-minutes remaining in the session it was a provisional YRT 1-2 fronting the grid.

And that is how it ended, a YRT 1-2 with Maxwell rounding out the front row on 57.006, three-tenths slower than he had managed yesterday. A small problem on the bike held Maxwell back in that session but he wasn’t keen to elaborate on exactly what it was.

Troy Herfoss was seventh for most of the session but promoted himself up to P5 on his final lap as he inches closer and closer to the front runners.

Bryan Staring put his fastest lap of the weekend in to head that second row on 57.104 ahead of Herfoss (57.201) while Josh Waters (57.303) took top BMW honours to round out that second row.

Arthur Sissis (57.364) heads row three alongside Glenn Allerton (57.571) and Lachlan Epis (57.641) while Mark Chiodo (58.019) completes the top ten ahead of Matt Walters (58.321) and Daniel Falzon (58.727).

Race one is scheduled to get underway at 1120 with the second 20-lap bout slated for 1510.

Alpinestars Superbike Q2

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 56.673 251 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 56.774 249 3 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 57.006 251 4 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 57.104 248 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 57.201 244 6 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 57.303 251 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 57.364 252 8 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 57.571 248 9 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 57.641 251 10 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 58.019 252 11 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 58.321 248 12 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 58.727 251

Alpinestars Superbike Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 56.673 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 56.774 3 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 57.006 4 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 57.104 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 57.201 6 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 57.303 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 57.364 8 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 57.571 9 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 57.641 10 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 58.019 11 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 58.321 12 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 58.727 13 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 58.375 14 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 58.425 15 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 58.678 16 Chandler Honda CBR RR 1m00.449 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m01.083

Michelin Supersport

After an almost seven-year absence from any serious racing Sean Condon took pole position today in the Michelin Supersport category.

Condon’s 59.300 in Q1 best John Lytras’ 59.462 and Ty Lynch’s 59.516 to take pole with all three riders on the front row setting their fastest time in the morning session.

Scott Nicholson heads the second row ahead of Tom Bramich and Tom Drane while Dallas Skeer will start from row three.

Michelin Supersport Friday Combined

Pos Ride Bike Time 1 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 59.300 2 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 59.462 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 59.516 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 59.593 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 59.879 6 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 59.980 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.068 8 Mitchell KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.195 9 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.334 10 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.400 11 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.514 12 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki ZX6R 1m00.886 13 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR 1m01.484 14 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m01.719 15 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 1m01.985

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race One

Glenn Nelson and Cameron Dunker quickly set about distancing themselves from the field in the opening Supersport 300 ten-lap encounter. That pair had a second over their pursuers by the end of the opening lap and had stretched that advantage out to more than three-seconds by half-race distance. Nothing separated that pair throughout the entire race and only five-thousandths of a second was between them at the flag, but it was Dunker whose nose was in front at the chequered to claim the victory.

James Jacobs was the best of the rest ahead, crossing the line just ahead of Taiyo Aksu, Jonathan Nahlous, Hayden Nelson, Cameron Swain and Brodie Gawith. Liam Waters had also been in the second group but crashed out with three laps to run.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race One Results

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 11m01.641 161 2 Glenn NELSON (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.005 166 3 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +8.379 171 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.483 169 5 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja +8.493 166 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.623 167 7 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.773 168 8 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.089 167 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +18.345 164 10 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +18.531 165 11 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +21.131 164 12 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +21.623 169 13 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +24.259 168 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +24.746 167 15 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.211 170 DNF Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +2 Laps 169

Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.137 2 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1m05.382 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.522 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.738 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.742 6 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.907 7 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja 1m06.225 8 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.229 9 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.269 10 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.449 11 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.508 12 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.809 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.258 14 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.294 15 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.323 16 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.729

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup

In qualifying, it was again Cameron Dunker who put his Yamaha R3 onto the pole with a time of 1:05.070 from Cameron Swain (1:05.695) with Hayden Nelson (1:05.763) rounding out the front row.

With a .6 second gap back to second, it was all about whether Dunker could break the shackles of towing around the other riders.

In race one, Dunker tried to slip the chain and head off into the distance. Glenn Nelson and Hayden Nelson grit their teeth and ducked low behind their screens and would not let Dunker get a gap.

At the midpoint of the race, the leading trio had ground out a five-second lead to guarantee that they would fill the podium spots, but the exact order was still up for grabs.

At the line, Dunker fulfilled his pace and promise by taking the win from Glenn Nelson with Hayden Nelson in third.

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 8m52.304 163 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.025 167 3 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.068 165 4 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.020 169 5 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.125 165 6 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.656 163 7 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.778 165 8 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.100 164 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.699 161 10 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.986 167 11 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +17.526 167 12 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +18.103 162 13 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +18.591 165 14 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +19.294 164 15 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.103 154 16 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.588 162

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Qualifying

Pos Name Bike Time 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.070 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.695 3 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.763 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.784 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.828 6 Marianos Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.085 7 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.111 8 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.152 9 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.284 10 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.447 11 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.918 12 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.923 13 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.255 14 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.344 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.596 16 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.784

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

In qualifying one, Hudson Thompson’s seemingly unbeatable form took a hit when Harrison Watts put his R15 a scant .083 ahead. Marcus Hamod was just .158 behind the leader and .076 behind Thompson. It all added up to a must-watch race one.

..and it was. Five riders: Hudson Thompson, Harrison Watts, Marcus Hamod, Cameron Rende and Levi Russo all set sail for the finish line and were not taking passengers. This group were able to stretch their group lead while also fighting non-stop for the lead of the race. Trackside commentators Mark Bracks and Lachlan Mansell could barely keep up as the riders slipstreamed, dived in under brakes and otherwise diced for the lead. It was good, clean racing and it was riveting.

While the leading five were duking it out, some five or so seconds back another pack of six riders were similarly locked in combat. This group: Hunter Corney, Alexander Codey, Teerin Fleming, Sam Drane, Ryan Larkin and Bodie Paige also traded the lead of their group and as a result, were not able to get after the leading five.

As the laps ticked over, the leading quintet started to prepare themselves for the all-important track position for the final lap- and corner. As they rolled through the last corner, Harrison Watts was able to position himself perfectly and take the win from Thompson, Rende, Hamod, and Russo.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 7m41.237 128 2 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.055 124 3 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.060 133 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.197 129 5 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.273 131 6 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +7.966 132 7 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.127 133 8 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.877 133 9 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.317 128 10 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.336 132 11 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.640 137 12 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +14.039 131 13 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +17.951 129 14 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.407 130 15 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.770 129 16 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +32.102 130 17 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +32.236 131 18 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +33.213 131 19 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 +33.419 127

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Combined Qualifying

TBC

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Mike JONES 86 2 Bryan STARING 70 3 Josh WATERS 67 4 Wayne MAXWELL 64 5 Glenn ALLERTON 61 6 Arthur SISSIS 57 7 Cru HALLIDAY 54 8 Daniel FALZON 51 9 Troy HERFOSS 47 10 Anthony WEST 47 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Mark CHIODO 37 13 Broc PEARSON 31 14 Beau BEATON 27 15 Matt WALTERS 24 16 Max STAUFFER 23 17 Jed METCHER 20 18 Chandler COOPER 15 19 Michael EDWARDS 12 20 Luke JHONSTON 7 21 Corey FORDE 3

ASBK 2022 Round Three

Wakefield Park Schedule Sunday 24th April 0900 0905 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 0910 0915 SSP600 WUP 5 mins 0920 0925 SSP300 & R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 0930 0940 SBK WUP 10 mins 0950 1010 Aussie Racing Cars R3 18min+1Lap 1020 1050 SSP600 R1 16 Laps 1055 1115 SSP300 R2 10 Laps 1120 1200 SBK R1 20 Laps 1205 1220 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1235 1255 Aussie Racing Cars R4 18min+1Lap 1255 1335 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 40 mins 1335 1350 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1400 1430 SSP600 R2 16 Laps 1440 1500 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1510 1550 SBK R2 20 Laps 1600 1615 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps 1625 1640 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps * ASBK Live TV coverage ^ ASBKTV Live Stream

