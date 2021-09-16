1961-2021

60 years of World Grand Prix racing for Yamaha

Racing has been an integral part of Yamaha’s DNA from the day that the factory was incorporated on 1 July 1955. At the time, the company proved its products on the racetrack just days after Yamaha Motor Company was founded, when the YA-1 won the Mount Fuji Ascent Race at its very first attempt on 10 July. To celebrate that milestone Yamaha have announced a new R-Series World GP 60th Anniversary livery for the 2022 R1, R7, R3 and R125 models.

Just like Yamaha’s famous World Championship winning machinery, the World GP 60th Anniversary R1, R7, R3 and R125 feature pure white bodywork with a strong horizontal red stripe and white vertical lines creating the red speed block. This authentic race bike colour scheme features an all-red front fender and gold-coloured wheels just like winning Yamaha’s factory bikes, and this timeless look is completed with a yellow front number plate, an anniversary emblem and a red stripe running along the top of the fuel tank and the tail.

World GP 60th Anniversary model highlights

White bodywork with red speed block graphics

Special 60th Anniversary emblem

Red stripe along top of tank and tail

Red front fender

Yellow front number plate

Gold wheels

2022 Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary highlights

998cc, 200PS, crossplane, 4-cylinder engine

Highly advanced electronic control systems

6-axis IMU with Gyro/G sensors for 3D motion data

Power Delivery Modes (PWR)

Banking sensitive Traction Control (TCS) / Slide Control (SCS)

Quick Shift System (QSS)

Two-mode brake control (BC) cornering ABS

Three-mode Engine Brake Management (EBM) system

Ride-by-wire APSG throttle

Short wheelbase aluminium Deltabox frame

Upward truss type swingarm/magnesium rear frame

Magnesium wheels and 17-litre aluminium fuel tank

Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD instruments

M1-style bodywork

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary highlights

Compact, high-torque, 689cc, CP2 crossplane technology engine

Ultra-compact design with pure R-Series DNA

Highly aerodynamic full fairing with aluminium lower cover

High specification inverted 41 mm front forks

Link-type Monocross rear suspension with newly designed shock

A&S clutch

Lightweight tubular frame with aluminium centre brace for tuned chassis rigidity

Clip-on handlebars and lightweight rearsets with stylish heel guards

Sporty and adaptable tucked-in riding position

Aggressive R-Series twin-eye face with LED position lights

Powerful central LED headlight

Lightweight 10-spoke cast alloy wheels

Radial mount front brake calipers with Brembo radial master cylinder

Supersport cockpit design with full LCD instruments

Central M-shaped front air duct

Powerful 298 mm front and 245 mm rear brakes

Slimline 13-litre fuel tank with deeply sculpted knee indents

R-series style tail

120/70 front tyre, 190/55 rear tyre

2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary highlights

Ultimate Yamaha lightweight supersport

High-revving 321cc inline 2-cylinder liquid cooled DOHC 4-valve EU5 engine

Compact and lightweight, high-tensile tubular steel chassis

Radical M1 MotoGP inspired styling

R1 style dual LED headlamps and position lamps

Sculpted fuel tank and low handlebars for excellent sports ergonomics

37 mm inverted front forks and Monocross rear shock

Multi-function LCD instruments with easy-to-read displays

Refined performance with outstanding reliability and excellent economy

Balanced 50/50 weight distribution for agile handling

R-series DNA

2022 Yamaha YZF-R1M

Equipped with Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS) and featuring an impressive specification that includes the most advanced electronic control technology as well as lightweight carbon bodywork, the R1M is Yamaha’s definitive track bike. For 2022 this iconic high performance supersport motorcycle will be available in a new Icon Performance colour.

2022 Yamaha YZF-R1

With super-aggressive, M1-inspired styling combined with a lightweight chassis, high tech electronics and a 998cc EU5 crossplane engine, the R1 is always ready to get the adrenaline flowing. Available in a new duo-tone Icon Blue with dark matte blue colour option.

2022 Yamaha YZF-R3

Featuring an aggressively styled MotoGP-inspired fairing, dual LED headlights and 37 mm KYB inverted front forks, the R3 is Yamaha’s ultimate supersport lightweight.

This high-revving 321cc A2-licence motorcycle is the ideal step up for those riders graduating from the R125, and is the perfect preparation for the next move on up to the R7.

For 2022 the R3 engine is fully EU5 compliant, and the shape of the fairing’s lower cowl has been adapted to accommodate the new catalyser. The R3 will be available in a new Icon Blue colour, which features a duo-tone finish consisting of a mixture of Icon Blue and dark matte blue for an even more sporty appearance, that reinforces the R-Series family look. The second colour for the R3 is Yamaha Black, giving the bike a stylish and dynamic look.

2022 Yamaha YZF-R Series Price List

2022 Model

Ride Away Price (inc GST)* Availability YZF-R3 $TBA Apr 2022 YZF-R3 WGP $TBA Apr 2022 YZF-R7 LAMS $13,999 Dec 2021 YZF-R7 LAMS WGP $14,599 Dec 2021 YZF-R7HO 689cc $14,999 Dec 2021 YZF-R7HO 689cc WGP $15,599 Dec 2021 YZF-R1 $28,149 Dec 2021 YZF-R1 WGP $29,149 Jan 2022 YZF-R1M $37,049 Jan 2022

World GP 60th Anniversary Clothing

To complement the new R-Series World GP 60th Anniversary editions Yamaha is launching a limited capsule collection, the new World GP 60th Anniversary clothing collection. Inspired by the iconic “speedblock” livery that was made famous by Yamaha’s winning race teams in the 1970s, this dedicated collection features the historic white and red design and consists of a special World GP 60th Anniversary t-shirt, hoodie, softshell and cap.