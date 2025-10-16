Yamaha 70th Anniversary Special WSBK Livery

The final round of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship at Jerez this weekend will showcase Yamaha Motor Company’s 70th anniversary livery for Sunday’s racing.

The Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team, GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team and Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing WorldSSP team are all set to race in celebratory red and white 70th anniversary colours, which are inspired by the iconic livery of the 1999 YZF-R7, in WorldSBK and WorldSSP Race 2 on Sunday.

As well as the one-off colours for the R1 WorldSBK and R9 WorldSSP, the riders will match their new colours with leather suits made for the occasion, unveiled during a photo shoot on Thursday at Jerez.

Andrea Dosoli – Yamaha Motor Europe Division Manager,