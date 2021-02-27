Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – 2021/18835

Date published – 26 Feb 2021

Campaign number – MC136

Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Yamaha Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 21 July 2020 – 3 February 2021

Motorcycle Model

Yamaha 4-stroke 125cc AG125

Model Year 2020

Click here for VIN list

112 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

An incorrect press fitting procedure during assembly may have damaged the fuel cock tube, which may lead to fuel leakage.

What are the hazards?

If fuel leaks in the presence of an ignition source this may cause a fire, increasing the risk of serious injury or death to riders.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should contact their local Yamaha Dealer to set up an appointment to have the fuel cock assembly replaced, free of charge.

Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealership by visiting https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au. For further information, contact Yamaha by phone on 1300 593 600.