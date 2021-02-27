Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – 2021/18835
Date published – 26 Feb 2021
Campaign number – MC136
Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Authorised Yamaha Dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 21 July 2020 – 3 February 2021
Motorcycle Model
Yamaha 4-stroke 125cc AG125
Model Year 2020
112 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
An incorrect press fitting procedure during assembly may have damaged the fuel cock tube, which may lead to fuel leakage.
What are the hazards?
If fuel leaks in the presence of an ignition source this may cause a fire, increasing the risk of serious injury or death to riders.
What should consumers do?
Consumers should contact their local Yamaha Dealer to set up an appointment to have the fuel cock assembly replaced, free of charge.
Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealership by visiting https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au. For further information, contact Yamaha by phone on 1300 593 600.