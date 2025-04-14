Yamaha Motor continue Lola technical partnership

Yamaha Motor and Lola Cars Ltd in the UK will continue their technical partnership agreement beyond 2027 for the development and supply of high-performance electric powertrains for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Even after the introduction of fourth-generation “GEN4” machines, Yamaha will continue its aim to enhance the company’s overall expertise and capabilities with electric technologies through the development of cutting-edge electric technologies for the world’s premier racing series for all-electric single-seater vehicles.

In March 2024, Yamaha signed a technical partnership agreement with Lola, a manufacturer of vehicle packages supplied to Formula E racing teams, for third-generation “GEN3EVO” machines. They’ve since competed as the “Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team” together with German-based racing outfit ABT, using machines equipped with electric powertrains developed and supplied in collaboration with Lola.

Lola is a long-established racing car development company in the UK that has seen its machines in numerous international car races. The company advocates for sustainable motorsports and has been developing and supplying chassis packages compliant with Formula E standards since Season 11 (2024–2025) in order to acquire electric racing technologies.

Formula E will introduce fourth-generation “GEN4” machines from Season 13 (2026–2027) and the technical regulations will be changed: maximum power will be increased to 600 kW and maximum regenerative braking raised to 700 kW. This will require technologies achieving even further advancements in energy efficiency.

Yamaha has set a companywide environmental goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Scope 3 emissions by 2050 or emissions produced from Yamaha’s value chain, including use of sold products.. Additionally, Yamaha’s Technology Vision includes strengthening its new core competencies, one of which is Energy Management.

Heiji Maruyama – Managing Executive Officer and Director of Yamaha Motor

“Yamaha Motor is conducting research and development into various technologies in order to acquire as well as strengthen our new core competencies to provide Kando to our customers and contribute to sustainability. One of these is Energy Management, which we are sure will see gains through Formula E. We will continue this challenge into the GEN4 season as a technical partner of Lola Cars, and together with our other fully committed partner ABT, we are proud and excited to enhance our technology on the world’s premier electric racing stage.”

Till Bechtolsheimer – Chairman of Lola Cars

“Working alongside Yamaha Motor on the development of the powertrain the Lola Yamaha ABT team is currently using in Formula E has been a mutually beneficial and positive experience. Having already committed to GEN4 ourselves, I’m so pleased that Yamaha will be continuing this journey in electric racing with us. With their vast experience and commitment to advancing sustainable mobility, they are the perfect partner for Lola Cars and we look forward to continuing to drive innovation through motorsport with them.”