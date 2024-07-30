Yamaha Cross Country Clearance Sale

Save up to $3000 across recreational registration kitted cross country Yamaha models, with $1000 off the latest 2024 YZ125X, YZ250X and YZ25-FX, plus $2000 off the 2023 YZ450F. The savings get even bigger on run-out MY23 and MY22 models though, depending on stock availability at your local dealer!

YZ125X

The YZ125X is optimised for the unique demands of cross country racing. The powerful Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS)-equipped 125cc two-stroke engine is mated to a six-speed transmission for the ultimate cross country powerplant.

The ultimate step-up to full-size off-road performance, YZ125X features include an 18-inch rear wheel, large rear sprocket, side stand, sealed O-ring chain, reserve fuel petcock, and a scraper between the fork’s dust and oil seal, all adding up to exceptional off-road performance.

YZ250X

Based on the legendary 249cc YZ liquid-cooled reed-valve-inducted two-stroke engine, the YZ250X is focused on off-road competition featuring an 18-inch rear wheel, wide-ratio gearing – five speed in this case – standard side stand, sealed O-ring chain, reserve fuel petcock, and scraper between the fork’s dust and oil seal, all adding up to exciting performance.

YZ250FX

The new 2025 YZ250FX features an extensive list of enhancements designed to further boost its class-leading performance and capability. Fresh from scooping last year’s US GNCC title, the YZ250FX scores a revamped chassis, updated suspension tune, and reconsidered ergonomics, the new FX is lighter, sharper and more agile, with a better handling feel. Perfect for carving up tight cross country courses…

YZ450FX

Based on the benchmark-setting YZ450F motocrosser, the YZ450FX is designed to dominate enduro competition. Unchanged from MY24, the YZ450FX remains compact, with awesome rider ergonomics, slim chassis, powerful engine and next-generation Yamaha Power Tuner app.

Model Year Savings* YZ125X 2022 $3,000 2023 $2,000 2024 $1,000 YZ250X 2022 $3,000 2023 $2,000 2024 $1,000 YZ250FX 2023 $2,000 2024 $1,000 YZ450FX 2021 $3,000 2022 $2,000 2023 $2,000

The Fine Print:

*Saving amounts are correct at time of publication that can be removed from the ride away prices of models indicated. Offer available for models fitted with YMA’s recreational registration kit only. At participating dealers and only while stocks last, offer starts 17 November 2023 and ends 31 December 2024.