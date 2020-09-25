Yamaha D’elight

Yamaha’s D’elight 125 scooter has received a significant price rollback. National ride away pricing for the D’elight 125 is now just $3599 incl GST, a reduction of $850.

The price reduction on the popular entry-level scooter is part of Yamaha’s Change The Way You Move marketing campaign which aims to make the enjoyable world of motorcycle riding, and the motorcycling brotherhood, more accessible to those looking for an alternative to the over-crowded public transport and frustrating traffic congestion.

With its understated urban styling and subtle European influenced design, Yamaha’s D’elight 125 combines quality with class-leading value.

Designed to make every trip easier and quicker – and a whole lot more affordable, D’elight is a stylish economical urban runabout that’s enjoyable to ride, and inexpensive to run.

Light and agile, it features a compact body and an ultra fuel-efficient Blue Core 125cc air-cooled engine. The low seat and spacious interior give a relaxed riding position – and there’s plenty of space to store a full face helmet or carry a business or weekend bag.

Yamaha D’elight 125 Specifications Engine 125cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve Bore x Stroke 52.4 x 57.9 Compression Ratio 11.0 : 1 Claimed Power / Claimed Torque / Induction Fuel Injection Gears V-Belt Automatic Clutch Auto Frame Underbone Forks Telescopic forks, 81mm travel Shock Unit swing, 68mm travel Tyres 90/90-12 (F), 100/90-10 (R) Front Brakes Hydraulic single disc, 180mm Rear Brake Drum Electronics / Instrumentation Analogue with LCD insert Dry Weight Kerb Weight 99 kg Seat Height 800 mm Wheelbase 1275 mm Rake / Trail / Fuel Capacity 5.5 Litres Service Intervals 4000 kilometres Warranty 12 months, unlimited kilometres Available Now Price $3599 Ride Away

More information here: https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/products/motorcycle/road/scooter/d’elight-125