Yamaha D’elight
Yamaha’s D’elight 125 scooter has received a significant price rollback. National ride away pricing for the D’elight 125 is now just $3599 incl GST, a reduction of $850.
The price reduction on the popular entry-level scooter is part of Yamaha’s Change The Way You Move marketing campaign which aims to make the enjoyable world of motorcycle riding, and the motorcycling brotherhood, more accessible to those looking for an alternative to the over-crowded public transport and frustrating traffic congestion.
With its understated urban styling and subtle European influenced design, Yamaha’s D’elight 125 combines quality with class-leading value.
Designed to make every trip easier and quicker – and a whole lot more affordable, D’elight is a stylish economical urban runabout that’s enjoyable to ride, and inexpensive to run.
Light and agile, it features a compact body and an ultra fuel-efficient Blue Core 125cc air-cooled engine. The low seat and spacious interior give a relaxed riding position – and there’s plenty of space to store a full face helmet or carry a business or weekend bag.
|Yamaha D’elight 125 Specifications
|Engine
|125cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Bore x Stroke
|52.4 x 57.9
|Compression Ratio
|11.0 : 1
|Claimed Power
|/
|Claimed Torque
|/
|Induction
|Fuel Injection
|Gears
|V-Belt Automatic
|Clutch
|Auto
|Frame
|Underbone
|Forks
|Telescopic forks, 81mm travel
|Shock
|Unit swing, 68mm travel
|Tyres
|90/90-12 (F), 100/90-10 (R)
|Front Brakes
|Hydraulic single disc, 180mm
|Rear Brake
|Drum
|Electronics
|/
|Instrumentation
|Analogue with LCD insert
|Dry Weight
|Kerb Weight
|99 kg
|Seat Height
|800 mm
|Wheelbase
|1275 mm
|Rake / Trail
|/
|Fuel Capacity
|5.5 Litres
|Service Intervals
|4000 kilometres
|Warranty
|12 months, unlimited kilometres
|Available
|Now
|Price
|$3599 Ride Away
More information here: https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/products/motorcycle/road/scooter/d’elight-125