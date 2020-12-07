2021 Yamaha D’elight

For 2021 Yamaha’s value-packed D’elight scooter receives Euro5 compliantcefor the 125 cc single-cylinder Blue Core powerplant.

Maximum torque is produced at just 5000 rpm and an extremely light weight of just 101 kg ensures a good power to weight ratio for easy handling.

Also new is a modern body design with rounded headlight and flush indicators.

This latest D’elight is now includes automatic Start & Stop functionality that cuts the engine whenever the scooter comes to a stop at lights or junctions to minimise emissions and fuel use – it restarts instantly when the brakes are released and the throttle is turned.

A large underseat storage space can be unlocked to reveal the weatherproof storage that is large enough to accommodate one full-face helmet – one of the only models in the class to do so.

The new D’elight is fitted with a 12-inch front wheel that contributes towards the urban commuter’s agile handling, with six-spoke alloy wheels minimising unsprung weight and helping to make this the lightest scooter in its class.

It rides on a 90/90-12 front tyre and 100/90-10 rear.

A larger LCD dash is also found on the new model, which will be available in three colour options, Pearl White, Power Black, Lava Red, which may vary by market. Arrival is expected in Australia in Q3 of 2021, with pricing and colours yet to be announced.

2021 Yamaha D’elight features