Yamaha TY-E 2.0 prototype e-Trials bike

Yamaha have just uncovered an updated version of their TY-E electric trials prototype, with the new TY-E 2.0 featuring a fresh monocoque frame made of composite laminates, which also houses the electric power unit boasting more performance. A big upgrade is also a new lightweight battery offering two and a half times the capacity of the previous version.

For now, there is no information regarding production, availability or pricing, but the bike will be making an appearance at the FIM Trial World Championship in June.

The TY-E 2.0 employs a monocoque frame made of composite laminates to contribute to lighter weight and optimal rigidity. The layout of the power unit and battery was reviewed and revised to achieve a significantly lower centre of gravity compared to the previous model.

Yamaha also developed a new high-capacity battery with higher output density and successfully kept the weight increase down to some 20% while achieving about 2.5 times greater capacity than the previous model.

Based on the previous model, traction has been improved by pairing mechanical parts such as the clutch and flywheel with carefully tuned electronic control for the motor that is capable of reading subtle changes in grip, as another change seen on the TY-E 2.0.

The new prototype is a development of the original TY-E from 2018 that competed in the FIM World Trials Championships. Its development is in line with YMC’s goal of approaching carbon neutrality while maintaining motorcycling fun. Yamaha is aiming for carbon neutrality throughout all of its business activities – including across the life cycles of its products – by 2050.

The new TY-E is scheduled to participate in the FIM Trial World Championship from June this year with Kenichi Kuroyama on the Yamaha Factory Racing Team. Kuroyama-san also serves as a development rider. The TY-E 2.0 will also be exhibited at the Yamaha Motor booth at the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show to be held from March 25 to 27.

Yamaha TY-E 2.0 Specifications OVERALL L x W x D 2,003 mm × 830 mm × 1,130 mm WHEELBASE 1,310 mm MINIMUM GROUND CLEARANCE 340 mm CURB WEIGHT Over 70 kg MOTOR TYPE AC synchronous electric motor BATTERY TYPE Lithium-ion CLUTCH Hydraulic, Wet, Multi-plate FRAME TYPE CFRP Monocoque