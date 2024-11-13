Yamaha invest in Electric Motion

Yamaha has invested in Electric Motion SAS, a French electric motorcycle manufacturer that develops and manufactures electric trials bikes and off-road bikes.

The investment aims to increase the presence of both companies in the electric motorcycle market and explore the potential of electric motorcycle racing vehicles, bringing together the knowledge and capabilities of both companies as strategic partners and explore collaboration in technology development.

A pioneer in the field of Trial Motorcycles, the EM brand has already won many victories, including the French and World championships titles, and has just won the last round of the FIM Trial 2 World Championship, ahead of all competing ICE (internal combustion engine) and electric motorcycles.

The company currently has around 20 employees. Its’ sales have been growing for several years and has been profitable for five years. The founder, main shareholder and CEO, Philippe Aresten, is very happy and proud that a company like Yamaha is joining the company’s capital.

Philippe Aresten – Electric Motion CEO

“This brand has always been close to my heart, especially after having collaborated professionally 20 years ago. The avant-garde technology developed within our company is the basis of the interest shown by Yamaha Motor Company. I wish to express my deep respect for all of my Yamaha interlocutors. Thanks to my team for the completion of this project which will mark a new page in the history of our company.”

The support provided will allow Electric Motion to develop new projects, to improve all processes, while keeping its DNA as an agile, innovative company and soon ready to face the developing competition.

In the “Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050,” the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality* throughout its supply chain, including business activities, by 2050.