Statement from Yamaha

Following the FIM statement regarding the sanction for failing to respect the protocol requiring prior unanimous approval of the MSMA when using valves from two different manufacturers in the engines of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP and Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team bikes in the 2020 season, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. shares its position.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. acknowledges, respects, and accepts the decision of the FIM about the incorrect protocols that were followed. It will not appeal against the FIM‘s sanctions.

Due to an internal oversight and an incorrect understanding of the current regulation, Yamaha omitted to give prior notification to and gain approval from the MSMA for the use of valves by two manufacturers.

Yamaha would like to clarify that there was no malintent in using the valves of two different suppliers that were manufactured according to one common design specification.

Following the sanction given by FIM on Thursday 5th November, Yamaha remains fully committed to supporting its MotoGP riders and the two teams in their title quest. It will make extraordinary efforts to still compete for the 2020 MotoGP Constructor and Rider World Championship trophies.