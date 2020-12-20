PRA No. – 2020/18601 & 2020/18602

Date published – 20 Dec 2020

Campaign number – MC0125 & MC125

Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Yamaha Motorcycle Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale –

16 Oct, 2017 – 23 Sep, 2020 (XMax);

–

Motorcycle Models Affected

Yamaha XMAX 300 (CZD300) Scooter Model Years 2017-2020

Yamaha MT-03LA (MTN320) Motorcycle Model Years 2016-2020

Click here for XMax 300 VIN list (link) 573 affected scooters

Click here for MT-03 VIN list (link) 2709 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

The Rear Reflector Assay may not comply with the Australian Design Rules (ADR) 47 for reflection luminosity.

What are the hazards?

If the reflector has insufficient luminosity, affected scooters may be less visible to drivers of other vehicles, which could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death of the rider and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected scooters should immediately contact a Yamaha Dealer to arrange an appointment to have the Rear Reflector Assay replaced, free of charge.

Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealership by visiting https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au. For further information, contact Yamaha by phone on 1300 593 600.