Motorcycle Recall Notice
Recall number – REC-005317
Campaign number – MC178
Original published date -22 March 2022
Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Yamaha Customer Relations
Contact phone – 1300 277 137
Contact email – cr@yamaha-motor.com.au
Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications
Yamaha MT09A, MT09ASP, MT09TRASP
Variants – MTN890, MTN890D, MTT890D
Year range – 2020 – 2022
Affected units – 835
What are the defects?
Due to a software fault in the vehicle’s Electronic Control Unit (ECU) the engine may stall resulting in an unexpected loss of vehicle control accompanied by a warning light on the instrument panel.
What are the hazards?
A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Yamaha Dealer to schedule an appointment to have the work carried out free of charge.