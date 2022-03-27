Motorcycle Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005317

Campaign number – MC178

Original published date -22 March 2022

Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Yamaha Customer Relations

Contact phone – 1300 277 137

Contact email – cr@yamaha-motor.com.au

Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications

Yamaha MT09A, MT09ASP, MT09TRASP

Variants – MTN890, MTN890D, MTT890D

Year range – 2020 – 2022

Affected units – 835

What are the defects?

Due to a software fault in the vehicle’s Electronic Control Unit (ECU) the engine may stall resulting in an unexpected loss of vehicle control accompanied by a warning light on the instrument panel.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Yamaha Dealer to schedule an appointment to have the work carried out free of charge.