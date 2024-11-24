Yamaha collaborate with Netflix series Tokyo Override

Tokyo Override, directed by FUKUDA, Yusuke, and Veerapatra Jinanavin, is set in Tokyo 100 years in the future where AI has been integrated into daily life and all aspects of urban living is automated. In this sci-fi anime full of motorcycle action, existing and originally designed motorcycles roar through the streets of Tokyo.

Yamaha Motor’s Creative Centre gave its full cooperation in the production of the series, from providing 3D data and support of recording the sounds of Yamaha’s legendary YZF-R1 and VMAX motorcycles, as well as collaborating with the World Building for the story and designing an original concept race bike Y/AI in 100 years in the future.

The dynamic motorcycle action is undoubtedly one of the highlights of this anime. Yamaha cooperated and oversaw various parts of the production process. For example, the characters ride through the future city streets on already legendary classics such as Yamaha YZF-R1 and VMAX. Besides providing the 3D design data and sound recordings of the actual models., our designers and planners were also actively involved in the series’ production process, envisioning the motorcycle racing scene 100 years in the future and designing the machine that races.

“What was particularly interesting was the scenario creation process called World Building we did with the production team”, recalls Nakamura, Satoshi, from the Planning Design Division. “We spent a lot of time over numerous discussions about what the world of Tokyo 100 years in the future would be like and compiled the results into a ‘bible’ to follow during production. The events and vehicles you see in the series as well as the story itself are all based on that 400-page bible”.

In the highly AI-driven society depicted in Tokyo Override, traffic accidents and other problems are far less likely to occur. On the other hand, natural disasters still remain out of human control. As a way to prepare for such disasters, the production team focused on the world of racing.

“In racing, unexpected accidents can always occur. The idea of positioning this as a means of identifying risks and finding pathways to move to a safe location is very unique, and with the added entertainment factor inherent to racing, I felt there was a sense of reality when looking at it from the perspective of what meaning racing would have 100 years from now”, explains Nakamura.

“The story is set based on the social structures, technology, and people’s values 100 years in the future that we created in the World Building bible. If you watch the show while imagining about how these things come together, you may find it even more interesting”, says Nakamura. “I don’t know the ending yet. As a viewer, I would like to really immerse myself in the world and its story when I watch it”.