Yamaha’s hugely popular mid-weight adventure bike is getting its most comprehensive update to date with the 2025 Ténéré 700 incorporating the CP2 tech upgrade seen on the new MT-07. That brings the YCC-T (Ride-by-Wire) system, which facilitates riding modes and traction control. However, the updates go well beyond that enhancement, there is much that is new to find behind its fresh new face.

Notably, both TC and ABS can be fully disabled, and an off-road ABS mode is also included. New switch-gear debuts with a dedicated ABS/TCS button.

While there’s no mention of specific power and torque figures for the latest iteration of the 690cc parallel-twin, the air duct has been shortened, which reportedly boosts low-down torque.

The gearbox internals have been revised for smoother shifts, with six convex/concave dogs on gears one through three, up from five. Meanwhile, the dog angle on gears four through six has been adjusted to reduce lash when opening and closing the throttle. Clutch actuation has been moved forward by 35°, and a new protective cover helps prevent interference with the rider’s leg when in a standing position

The bike now features a larger 6.3-inch full-color TFT dash (up from the previous 5-inch), with smartphone connectivity that enables onboard navigation via the Yamaha app. A USB-C charging port, complete with a waterproof cap, is also standard on the right side of the cockpit.

The TFT display offers two themes: ‘Street’ for a classic look and ‘Explorer’ for a more modern, easy-to-read layout. A five direction joystick facilitates scrolling and selection of the various new options.

Turn signals are also updated and now self-cancelling, with a three-flash lane change signal incorporated.

The updated Ténéré 700 also features revised ergonomics, with the fuel tank positioned slightly forward and lower to improve weight distribution. A new one-piece, rally-inspired seat replaces the previous two-piece design, with Yamaha promising enhanced comfort due to a reshaped front saddle section.

Seat height remains a fairly tall 875 mm which is somewhat offset by the Tenere’s narrow design. Australia won’t be receiving the Low version of this bike that some markets receive.

A new head-light runs four stacked LED lamps in an aluminium Y-shaped mounting structure. The rally ‘tower’ styled front end is retained and encompasses that new TFT. The hand-guards are now colour-matched.

Suspension has also been revised with new fully adjustable 43 mm forks offering 210 mm of travel and contributing to the 240 mm ground clearance figure. Compression, rebound and 15 mm of pre-load are adjustable. The forks reside in new yokes with a forged aluminium lower clamp and cast aluminium crown.

The rear also benefits from a totally new linkage design, with the revised shock providing pre-load, compression and rebound damping adjustment. Wheel travel remains 200 mm but the progressive linkage offers more suspension stroke, with the remote pre-load adjuster adding convenience.

The steel double-cradle tubular steel frame is now stronger and is mated to a gravity-cast aluminium swin-garm. Accessory luggage mounting points have been strengthened, and the side-stand switch redesigned after rider feedback.

New larger footrests are also standard, 10 mm wider than the previous iteration, and are adopted from the World Raid version of the Ténéré.

Colour options will be Frozen Titanium or the more traditional Yamaha classic of Icon Blue, with Australian pricing and availability yet to be announced.

Australia won’t be receiving the Rally version, which runs taller KYB suspension, special Heritage livery, high front fender, heavy duty sump guard, titanium footrests, a ‘Raid’ TFT theme and special seat. However, customers will be able to produce much the same via the GYTR catalogue.

