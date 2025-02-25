Yamaha Motor TPS Recall

A range of Yamaha motorcycles have been recalled due to the possibility of a manufacturing issue effecting the throttle position sensor, including the MT-09 and SP variant from 2020 to 2025, the Tracer 9 (2021-2024) and Tracer 9 GT (2023-2024); the MT-10 and MT-10 SP (2022-2025) and finally the XSR700 (2025-2025).

See the full list of models included below, as well as VIN lists.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue, the throttle position sensor may be faulty. This may lead to unstable engine idling and possible stalling resulting in a loss of motive power.

Note: The engine malfunction indicator warning will appear on the instrument cluster.

What are the hazards?

A loss of motive power whilst riding increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider and/or passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Yamaha requesting them to schedule an appointment to have the works carried out free of charge.

Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Customer Relations

Contact phone – 1300 277 137

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/

YAMAHA MTN890/D/S (MT09A/ASP/ASP2/AAMT)

Year range – 2020-2025

Affected units – 306

Variant applicability – All variants

Recall number – REC-006270

Campaign number – MC289

Original published date – 19 February 2025

VIN List (Link).

YAMAHA MTT890D-K (MT09TRASP)

Year range – 2023-2024

Affected units – 120

Variant applicability – All variants

Recall number – REC-006272

Campaign number – MC289

Original published date – 19 February 2025

YAMAHA MTT890D (MT09TRAS)

Year range – 2021-2024

Affected units – 741

Variant applicability – All variants

Recall number – REC-006271

Original published date – 19 February 2025

VIN List Tracer 900 – VIN List Tracer 900 GT (link).

YAMAHA MT10A/AASP

Year range – 2022-2025

Affected units – 496

Variant applicability – All variants

Recall number – REC-006269

Campaign number – MC289

Original published date – 19 February 2025

VIN List (Link).

YAMAHA MTM660/690 (XSR700)

Year range – 2022-2025

Affected units – 186

Variant applicability – All variants

Recall number – REC-006268

Campaign number – MC289

Original published date – 19 February 2025

VIN List (Link).