Yamaha Motor TPS Recall
A range of Yamaha motorcycles have been recalled due to the possibility of a manufacturing issue effecting the throttle position sensor, including the MT-09 and SP variant from 2020 to 2025, the Tracer 9 (2021-2024) and Tracer 9 GT (2023-2024); the MT-10 and MT-10 SP (2022-2025) and finally the XSR700 (2025-2025).
See the full list of models included below, as well as VIN lists.
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing issue, the throttle position sensor may be faulty. This may lead to unstable engine idling and possible stalling resulting in a loss of motive power.
Note: The engine malfunction indicator warning will appear on the instrument cluster.
What are the hazards?
A loss of motive power whilst riding increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider and/or passenger and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Yamaha requesting them to schedule an appointment to have the works carried out free of charge.
Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Customer Relations
Contact phone – 1300 277 137
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/
YAMAHA MTN890/D/S (MT09A/ASP/ASP2/AAMT)
Year range – 2020-2025
Affected units – 306
Variant applicability – All variants
Recall number – REC-006270
Campaign number – MC289
Original published date – 19 February 2025
YAMAHA MTT890D-K (MT09TRASP)
Year range – 2023-2024
Affected units – 120
Variant applicability – All variants
Recall number – REC-006272
Campaign number – MC289
Original published date – 19 February 2025
YAMAHA MTT890D (MT09TRAS)
Year range – 2021-2024
Affected units – 741
Variant applicability – All variants
Recall number – REC-006271
Original published date – 19 February 2025
VIN List Tracer 900 – VIN List Tracer 900 GT (link).
YAMAHA MT10A/AASP
Year range – 2022-2025
Affected units – 496
Variant applicability – All variants
Recall number – REC-006269
Campaign number – MC289
Original published date – 19 February 2025
YAMAHA MTM660/690 (XSR700)
Year range – 2022-2025
Affected units – 186
Variant applicability – All variants
Recall number – REC-006268
Campaign number – MC289
Original published date – 19 February 2025