Motorcycle Sales Figures
January 1 through December 31, 2024
Australian Motorcycle Sales Data
Yamaha top Australian motorcycle market in 2024
This is only the third time in 22 years of data being reported via the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) that Yamaha has held the top spot for total retail sales.
This is also the first time in 22 years of data being reported via the FCAI that Yamaha has been the #1 road bike brand.
Yamaha is one of the few brands showing growth in a declining market by increasing overall retails by 15 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023. Meanwhile, the overall market declined by 1.8 per cent.
Here’s how Yamaha retails compare to the other FCAI brands on retail figures across 2024:
|
Category
|
Yamaha Retails
|
Overall Market Retails
|
Yamaha Ranking
|Total incl. M/C/ATV/SSV
|Up 15%
|Down 1.8%
|#1
|Road Motorcycle
|Up 16.2%
|Down 2.4%
|#1
|Off-Road Motorcycle
|Up 11.1%
|Up 2.6%
|#2
|Scooter
|Up 17.4%
|Down 22.5%
|#2
|OHV/ATV/SSV
|Up 27.1%
|Down 3.8%
|#2
Matthew Ferry – YMA General Manager Sales and Marketing Land Mobility
“Yamaha has enjoyed a stellar 2024 due to the loyalty of our customers and the efforts of our staff, dealers and partners. Our number one status is also due to Yamaha’s wide product range that offers a choice to customers whether they commute in the city, work on the farm or enjoy recreational riding. No other brand can offer so many personal mobility solutions. Next year, we aim to build on this extraordinary retail result and create even more customers for life.”
Yamaha sold 23,526 units in 2024 when the overall market size was 94,224. That makes for an overall market share of 25 per cent across all categories – which in turn means one in every four vehicles sold in Australia by reporting brands in 2024 was a Yamaha.
Other impressive market share results for 2024 include:
|Total MC/ATV/SSV Sales
|#1
|25% market share
|Motorcycle incl. road/off/scooter
|#1
|24.9% market share
|Road Motorcycle
|#1
|17.9% market share
|Off-Road Motorcycle
|#2
|29.6% market share
|Scooter
|#2
|34.6% market share
|OHV/ATV/SSV
|#2
|25.3% market share
Some model highlights across the year include:
- Yamaha is the #1 selling MX brand – 2-stroke and 4-stroke combined
- YZF-R7LA is #1 selling road motorcycle outright
- YZF-R7LA and YZF-R3 are #1 and #2 selling supersport models
- MT-09 and MT07LA are #1 and #2 selling naked models
- Ténéré 700 is #1 selling adventure touring model
- TT-R110E and PW50 are #3 and #4 selling units outright
- Nine of the top 20 models outright are Yamahas
- WR450F is #2 selling enduro model – 2-stroke and 4-stroke combined
- Viking 3 is #4 selling SSV model (only 15 sales short of landing on the podium)
In summary, the best-selling models in Australia in 2024 include:
|
Model
|
2024 Retail Rank
|YZF-R7LA
|#1 road bike outright
|Ténéré 700
|#1 adventure bike
|YZF-R7 and YZF-R3
|#1 & #2 supersport
|MT-09 & MT-07L
|#1 & #2 nakeds
Note information based on FCAI figures. FCAI members are the only brands to report retail numbers in Australia.
FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures
All FCAI Brands
- Total Sales
2024 – 94,224
2023 – 95,980
2022 – 99,030
2021 – 123,530
- Total Road Sales
2024 – 34,266
2023 – 35,122
2022 – 36,208
2021 – 37,270
- Total Off-Road Sales
2024 – 41,178
2023 – 40,138
2022 – 41,681
2021 – 53,118
- Total Scooter Sales
2024 – 4752
2023 – 6135
2002 – 5316
2021 – 4821
- Total OHV/ATV/SSV Sales
2024 – 14,028
2023 – 14,585
2022 – 15,825
2021 – 28,321
This is not the full picture
Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit.
Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au in previous year.
New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.
It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.
Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.
Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco and Sherco that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.
With the quoted 94,224 total sales in the Australian market from FCAI brands not including sales from those aforementioned brand, the real figure is quite likely somewhere in the region of 110,000 to 115,000.