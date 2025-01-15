Motorcycle Sales Figures

January 1 through December 31, 2024

Australian Motorcycle Sales Data

Yamaha top Australian motorcycle market in 2024

This is only the third time in 22 years of data being reported via the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) that Yamaha has held the top spot for total retail sales.

This is also the first time in 22 years of data being reported via the FCAI that Yamaha has been the #1 road bike brand.

Yamaha is one of the few brands showing growth in a declining market by increasing overall retails by 15 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023. Meanwhile, the overall market declined by 1.8 per cent.

Here’s how Yamaha retails compare to the other FCAI brands on retail figures across 2024:

Category Yamaha Retails Overall Market Retails Yamaha Ranking Total incl. M/C/ATV/SSV Up 15% Down 1.8% #1 Road Motorcycle Up 16.2% Down 2.4% #1 Off-Road Motorcycle Up 11.1% Up 2.6% #2 Scooter Up 17.4% Down 22.5% #2 OHV/ATV/SSV Up 27.1% Down 3.8% #2

Matthew Ferry – YMA General Manager Sales and Marketing Land Mobility

“Yamaha has enjoyed a stellar 2024 due to the loyalty of our customers and the efforts of our staff, dealers and partners. Our number one status is also due to Yamaha’s wide product range that offers a choice to customers whether they commute in the city, work on the farm or enjoy recreational riding. No other brand can offer so many personal mobility solutions. Next year, we aim to build on this extraordinary retail result and create even more customers for life.”

Yamaha sold 23,526 units in 2024 when the overall market size was 94,224. That makes for an overall market share of 25 per cent across all categories – which in turn means one in every four vehicles sold in Australia by reporting brands in 2024 was a Yamaha.

Other impressive market share results for 2024 include:

Total MC/ATV/SSV Sales #1 25% market share Motorcycle incl. road/off/scooter #1 24.9% market share Road Motorcycle #1 17.9% market share Off-Road Motorcycle #2 29.6% market share Scooter #2 34.6% market share OHV/ATV/SSV #2 25.3% market share

Some model highlights across the year include:

Yamaha is the #1 selling MX brand – 2-stroke and 4-stroke combined

YZF-R7LA is #1 selling road motorcycle outright

YZF-R7LA and YZF-R3 are #1 and #2 selling supersport models

MT-09 and MT07LA are #1 and #2 selling naked models

Ténéré 700 is #1 selling adventure touring model

TT-R110E and PW50 are #3 and #4 selling units outright

Nine of the top 20 models outright are Yamahas

WR450F is #2 selling enduro model – 2-stroke and 4-stroke combined

Viking 3 is #4 selling SSV model (only 15 sales short of landing on the podium)

In summary, the best-selling models in Australia in 2024 include:

Model 2024 Retail Rank YZF-R7LA #1 road bike outright Ténéré 700 #1 adventure bike YZF-R7 and YZF-R3 #1 & #2 supersport MT-09 & MT-07L #1 & #2 nakeds

Note information based on FCAI figures. FCAI members are the only brands to report retail numbers in Australia.

FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures

All FCAI Brands

Total Sales

2024 – 94,224

2023 – 95,980

2022 – 99,030

2021 – 123,530

2024 – 94,224 2023 – 95,980 2022 – 99,030 2021 – 123,530 Total Road Sales

2024 – 34,266

2023 – 35,122

2022 – 36,208

2021 – 37,270

2024 – 34,266 2023 – 35,122 2022 – 36,208 2021 – 37,270 Total Off-Road Sales

2024 – 41,178

2023 – 40,138

2022 – 41,681

2021 – 53,118

2024 – 41,178 2023 – 40,138 2022 – 41,681 2021 – 53,118 Total Scooter Sales

2024 – 4752

2023 – 6135

2002 – 5316

2021 – 4821

2024 – 4752 2023 – 6135 2002 – 5316 2021 – 4821 Total OHV/ATV/SSV Sales

2024 – 14,028

2023 – 14,585

2022 – 15,825

2021 – 28,321

Note information based on FCAI figures. FCAI members are the only brands to report retail numbers in Australia.

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit.

Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au in previous year.

New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco and Sherco that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 94,224 total sales in the Australian market from FCAI brands not including sales from those aforementioned brand, the real figure is quite likely somewhere in the region of 110,000 to 115,000.