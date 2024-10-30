2025 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+

Yamaha has announced a major update to the flagship Tracer 9 GT+ for 2025, featuring the new Y-AMT (Yamaha Automatic Manual Transmission) as standard and introducing the world’s first Matrix LED headlight.

The Y-AMT system eliminates traditional gear shifting and the clutch lever, providing a fully automated transmission or the option to switch to a finger-operated shifter. An electronically controlled auto clutch enables seamless operation in either mode. More can be found on the Y-AMT system here.

Yamaha claims this system lets riders “hyper-focus on throttle, brake, lean angle, body position, and tire grip levels.” Gear shifts are managed with a see-saw switch designed for easy thumb or forefinger operation, while a button on the right-hand switchblock allows seamless toggling between Auto (AT) and Manual (MT) modes.

The Matrix LED headlight incorporates multiple low- and high-beam LEDs, with an integrated camera in the upper headlamp that detects surroundings and traffic to dynamically adjust brightness and light distribution, aiming to prevent dazzling other road users. The system also leverages the six-axis IMU for adaptive cornering functionality, enhancing visibility through turns.

Additional new features include self-canceling turn signals with a two-stage flasher and an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) that activates hazard lights during hard braking. The rider seat has been redesigned with two height settings and deeper padding, accompanied by new illuminated switchgear for easier operation in low light.

Rider and passenger comfort has also been improved with revised ergonomics, including an adjusted handlebar, footrest, and seat. The longer sub-frame allows for a more spacious pillion seat, enhancing comfort for both riders and passengers on long journeys.

The rider seat is now flatter and includes extra padding, with the seat height raised to 845 mm at its lowest setting. However, Yamaha promises an improved stand-over feel due to the saddle’s slimmer, reshaped profile. The seat height is adjustable by 15 mm, allowing settings at either 845 mm or 860 mm, compared to the previous options of 820 mm and 835 mm.

Tweaks to the chassis include the lengthened subframe, as well as the swing-arm. Yamaha’s new SpinForged wheels contribute to weight savings. The fairing, designed around the new chassis package, ensures that low speed manoeuvrability has been improved through a revised front fork bracket which increases the steering angle of the handlebars, reducing the minimum turning circle from 3.1m to 2.9m.

Suspension is handled by the most advanced suspension system available on any Yamaha production motorcycle. The KADS (KYB Actimatic Damper System) ‘semi-active’ system dynamically adjusts damping and riding characteristics based on real-time data from the six-axis IMU, including lean angle, load, acceleration, and the amount and speed of suspension travel. This results in a riding experience that offers sporty performance without sacrificing comfort.

Riders can easily select different modes at the touch of a button, with the dynamics further influenced by the chosen YRC riding mode. Sport mode provides a firmer, more performance-oriented setting, while Street and Rain modes prioritise comfort.

The 7-inch TFT display features three customizable themes, with additional layouts for navigation, music, and calls. The Garmin Motorize app is included, offering full navigation capabilities with a subscription right out of the box. Yamaha’s MyRide app can be connected via USB, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, though a Bluetooth headset is necessary for certain functions. Additionally, your phone can be stored and charged in a convenient compartment located to the right of the fuel tank.

The Tracer 9 GT+ features entirely new fairings, including an electronically adjustable windscreen that provides an additional 25 mm of height and enhanced overall adjustability for improved wind protection. Riders can also lower the windscreen during the summer months for increased airflow when preferred.

The Tracer 9 GT+ is equipped with millimeter-wave radar rider aids, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), a Unified Brake System, Forward Collision Warning, and Blind Spot Detection, with warning lights integrated into the mirrors.

The ACC operates with gear-dependent minimum cruising speeds and is operational up to a maximum speed of 160 km/h. It is also linked to the indicator system for smoother performance, including a passing assist feature. Riders can set their desired follow distance, which is managed through engine braking and, if necessary, the brakes.

The radar and IMU are integrated into the Unified Brake System, which assists and regulates braking inputs through a Bosch unit, similar to the Brake Control function found in the standard Tracer 9. Like all unified braking systems, it balances the braking forces between the front and rear wheels.

This system can take control of the brakes when it detects a nearby vehicle is too close and the rider is not applying sufficient braking pressure to avoid a collision.

Other features of the GT+ include the use of a DID low maintenance chain with DLC coated rollers, a smart key, and central locking, as well as standard luggage including panniers and topbox.

Vehicle Hold Control, a TPMS, heated grips, third generation quicks-hifter (up and down), and customisable ride modes are all standard.

The charismatic and punchy CP3 triple remains the heart of the Tracer 9, producing 119 PS at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm.

The 2025 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ will be available in Cobalt Blue, with pricing and arrival not yet confirmed. Australia will only receive the top spec’ GT+ model.

For more information see the Yamaha Motor Australia website.

2025 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Gallery