WorldSSP 2025

Yamaha YZF-R9 on top

Yamaha has secured the FIM Supersport World Championship manufacturers’ crown for a record 11th time, wrapping it up with three rounds to spare. The milestone comes in the debut season of the all-new YZF-R9, which has seamlessly stepped into the shoes of the iconic four-cylinder 600 cc YZF-R6.

The new three-cylinder ‘Next Generation’ World Supersport R9 has enjoyed a dream introduction to the category. After the R6 bowed out in style with a final victory at Jerez in 2024, Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) opened the R9’s account with a stunning win in February’s Phillip Island season opener. That victory set the tone for what has become a remarkable campaign.

Between Manzi and title rival Can Öncü (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing), the R9 has dominated the season, collecting 14 wins from the first 18 races. In total, Yamaha riders have amassed 30 podium finishes, with contributions from Öncü, Manzi, Lucas Mahias (GMT-94 Yamaha), and even stand-in rider Alberto Surra, who stunned the paddock by scoring a podium on his Yamaha debut.

Beyond the victories, the R9 has proven itself a versatile platform for developing young talent. Rookies Aldi Satya Mahendra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) and Roberto Garcia (GMT-94 Yamaha) have both shown flashes of podium potential, underlining Yamaha’s strength in nurturing the next wave of WorldSSP stars.

In the riders’ standings, Manzi holds a commanding 69-point lead as he chases his maiden world championship title, with Öncü a comfortable second. Meanwhile, the battle for team honours remains fierce, with Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing and Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing separated by just 18 points heading into the final three rounds.

The R6 set the benchmark for over a decade, but in its very first season, the R9 has already proven it can carry Yamaha’s Supersport legacy into a new era.

Michael van Zomeren – Yamaha Motor Europe

“This is a hugely important and significant moment for Yamaha as we celebrate victory in the WorldSSP manufacturers’ championship with the all-new R9 in its very first season. It has been a remarkable year for the R9, which started out with Stefano Manzi taking victory in the very first race back in Australia. The package has impressed across the season, with a combined 14 victories between Manzi and Can Öncü, as well as strong performances from Lucas Mahias, and rookies Roberto Garcia and Aldi Satya Mahendra. Thank you to our teams, Pata Ten Kate Racing, Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros WorldSSP team and GMT94 Yamaha for their hard work and determination. Congratulations also must go to our Motorsport Division colleagues for developing a race bike that could win in its very first season, as well as assembling a rider line-up capable of achieving this remarkable result. Fingers crossed for the ‘Triple Crown’!”

WorldSSP Manufacturer Points

Pos Manufacturer Points 1 Yamaha 430 2 Ducati 257 3 Triumph 241 4 MV Agusta 214 5 Kawasaki 128 6 Honda 79

WorldSSP Championship Points