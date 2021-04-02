Claude Fior XS1100 Endurance Racer

With Phil Aynsley

Claude Fior’s earliest endurance design utilised a Yamaha XS1100 engine. The bike seen here uses Fior’s original frame, fork and swingarm (supplied to the owner and constructor of the bike by Fior’s family) – together with period correct motor and bodywork.

The original bike was to be raced at the 1979 Bol d’Or at LeMans but a crash prior to the event saw the factory supplied motor (via Sonauto) used in a “standard” bike for an eighth place finish, although this was good enough for first in the Superbike class.

The motor featured a chain final drive (instead of the standard shaft), twin plug heads, Weber 40DCOE carburettors and many other modifications. The motor was eventually returned to Japan.

As with most of Fior’s creations his following two XS1100 powered endurance bikes were further modified with revised fork, battery placement, exhaust routing and many other changes.

Output was about 120 hp at 7500 rpm, with a dry weight 195 kg. This was good for a top speed of 250 km/h.