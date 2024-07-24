Yamaha Winter Road Clearance

After a highly successful first half of the year on the sales charts, Yamaha is ramping up its promotional offers heading into the second part of 2024 to maintain that momentum by rolling out new deals, combining unique offerings from YMF and YMI with selected savings across the MY24 range of road, scooter, off-road, e-Bike, ATV and SSV products.

That currently includes the Winter Road Clearance sale, which offers complimentary 12-month YMI Insurance and 12-month roadside assistance on applicable models, including the new model D’elight 125, NMAX, XMAX, TMAX, XSR700, XSR900, Ténéré 700, Ténéré 700 World Raid, MT-07HO, YZF-R7HO, Tracer 7, Tracer 9 GT+.

That’ll get you on the road and fully insured on a new bike for less, with the full peace of mind of roadside assistance, with the deal available until September 30, 2024.

Head to the Yamaha Motor Australia website for more information, or to check out the models listed above.