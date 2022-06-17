Yamaha Women Only Ride Day

30 riders turned up for the Sydney Motorsport Park Women Only Ride Event, with Yamaha offering a range of models to test ride, alongside coaching, workshop and presentation sessions run by women for women.

Participants rode a wide range of Yamaha’s from the entry level D’elight scooter to the track focused YZF-R3 and YZF-R7 twins. But the focus of the supportive event was on building a community rather than shaving seconds off lap times.

An all-female rider panel included Yamaha’s A4DE, AORC and ISDE winner Jess Gardiner, TV presenter Kate Peck and racer Laura Brown who shared their motorcycle journeys and revealed why they love motorcycles.

Each riding session was followed by coaching to improve riding skills – Coaching staff used GoPro cameras were used to analyse riders on track in four sessions. This was the first time in wet conditions for many participants – an experience that offered valuable feedback to increase road safety.

Michelle Valentine – experienced rider

“My first women only ride day at SMSP on my R3 was great! I learnt a lot in challenging weather conditions, with a fantastic bunch of like-minded ladies all sharing the same passion to improve their riding skills. Amazing support was offered with knowledge and tips provided by everyone involved in making the day a success – including guest speakers, great prizes, ASBK female riders and industry experts.”

Lucky door prizes including, Yamaha power banks, Yamaha Espresso makers and a Shark helmets. Workshop sessions including tyre info – pressures, type, condition, how to set up suspension, chain tension and more.

Sian Hopkins – entry lever rider

“What an awesome day! For a novice and first-time rider on the track, it seemed a bit daunting at first. But everyone was so friendly and helpful that I quickly felt comfortable and at ease. There was a range of riders from learners to more advanced riders. My confidence built with every lap completed, and I can see how this becomes addictive. I would recommend it to anyone wanting to improve their riding skills either on the road or track.”

Nick Marshall – YMA Business Development Manager

“Female customers are an important demographic for Yamaha and we are committed to creating events to recognise this. It was awesome to see so many passionate riders turn up and ride every session in tough conditions. From D’elight 125 scooters to R3 track bikes, the high level of support and encouragement between all riders on the day was great to witness. The event was a celebration for all women riders regardless of skill, brand, or experience. Everyone had fun and were busy connecting with like-minded riders. The feedback we receive from our female owners is that they appreciate women only riding events – so look out for more in the future.”